Read full article on original website
Related
Snowfall Totals In Western New York
Snow has been falling consistently with large amounts of snowfall being reported all over the area. Parts of Western New York, including Erie County, have really been hit hard with snow since around 7 pm on Friday, November 17, 2022, with 20 inches, or more, of snow being reported in some areas.
The Best Day To Open Backyard Rinks In New York State
Ready for winter? Love the snow? If you hate the cold and snow, there is bad news. Mother Nature is making plans for Old Man Winter to return and it won't be long before he gets here. But perhaps it is time to look at the winter and cold weather differently? Maybe a new hobby or project is in store?
Crazy Thunder Snow Heard All Over Western New York
On top of a massive snowstorm that impacted Western New York, thousands of residents hear crazy amounts of thunder snow as well. So what is thundersnow? Thundersnow is a special type of thunderstorm that only happens during snow showers. Check out some thundersnow that has been seen all over Western...
Gov. Warns: Hazardous Conditions Due Snow Storm In New York State
New York has declared a State of Emergency ahead of the potentially historic snowstorm rolling into many parts of the state. I've seen a number of models with anywhere from 8 to 12 inches up to several feet of snow possible. While the exact amount of snowfall may be up in the air right now, one thing we do know is that Thursday through Sunday could be potentially dangerous and hazardous. Western New York, the Finger Lakes, Central New York, and the North Country are expected to be hit pretty hard by lake-effect snow.
26 Worst Streets To Live On In Western New York
Have you ever felt like your road got skipped on the plow rounds?. Yeah, me too. It may feel that way, but it’s far from the truth. Your street is on the schedule to be plowed; however, it may just be scheduled as last (sorry). Last time Buffalo was...
What Actually Is Thundersnow?
Over the last couple hours, we've heard the phrase "Thundersnow" quite a bit. But what the heck is it?. People are claiming to have seen it. Others were hoping to have it for the game on Sunday at Highmark Stadium. It's Thundersnow...and it's a real thing. The storm we're experiencing...
What Is A Flurry Friend And Do You Have Yours Ready?
Ever since it was announced that a massive snowstorm is blowing its way into Western New York, people who live in the Buffalo area have been scrambling to make sure they have all the necessary supplies to ride out the storm. But there is one key thing that many of us are missing.
I-90 Thruway Will Soon Close Because of Lake Effect Snowstorm
It's by far the most popular topic in Western New York right now: the looming lake effect snowstorm, which is predicted to drop anywhere from 1-4 feet of snow on the Buffalo and Western New York region from Thursday evening into Sunday. It just depends on where you live, in...
Updated Snow Predictions For Winter Storm In Buffalo
Snow is already here in Western New York and we are gearing up for a major snow event over the next couple of days. Since Monday, the forecast models have given out several different amounts of snow predictions but as we get closer to the actual snow event, those numbers have become more consistent.
This Is Illegal To Do In New York While Shoveling Snow
Now that the snow is here in Western New York, many of us will spend the next several days getting rid of the snow from our driveways and sidewalks. With that in mind, there is something you should never do while you are shoveling your driveway or sidewalks. You should...
Exact Timeline For the Lake Effect Snowstorm in Western New York
It's almost here; for at least a large portion of Western New York. The lake effect snowstorm that will impact the vast majority of Western New York and the City of Buffalo, which will see a Winter Storm Warning from 7 pm on Thursday and last until Sunday afternoon. However,...
WATCH: Monster Buck Deer Destroys New York Nursing Home
Even though we have had a crazy stretch of weather, hunting season has arrived in New York State. Whether you hunt with a bow, crossbow, rifle or shotgun, it is a great time of year for deer hunters. I like snow for hunting. But four feet is nuts! I will try to get to the woods this weekend either way.
Will These 3 Cities In New York State Top The List For Most Snowfall Again?
With anywhere from a foot to 6 feet of snow expected to fall starting today, Thursday, November 17, 2022, will the three snowiest cities make the list again this year? This is the first major snowfall of the winter season and this storm could set the tone for which cities take the title of snowiest cities for 2022-2023.
5 Types Of People You See In Every Buffalo Snowstorm
We get set to withstand another snowstorm here in Western New York there are some familiar faces you will see out and about. It happens every time a major storm comes through Western New York. Whether it is your neighbor or a random stranger down the road, you are certain to see these 5 types of people during every Buffalo snowstorm.
Why Windshield Wiper Blades Shouldn’t Be Popped Up Overnight
There's a huge lake effect snowstorm coming to Western New York. A Winter Storm Warning will be in effect for all of Erie County by Thursday evening and lasting until Sunday afternoon. The worst of the lake effect snowstorm looks to be the City of Buffalo and areas just south,...
Store Out Of Rock Salt? 5 Things To Use Instead
Western New Yorkers are finding out the hard way that we should have prepared a little earlier for the winter storm coming our way. Stores all over the Buffalo area are either completely out of rock salt or have very little of it left in stock. Rock salt (also called road salt) is just halite - the mineral form of sodium chloride - and it’s been a go-to here in Western New York for years for keeping our highways, streets, and sidewalks less slippery during bad winter weather.
The Worst Area to Be in WNY For This Huge Lake Effect Snowstorm
It's the water cooler talk you cannot avoid right now in Western New York: the upcoming lake effect snowstorm that will impact the Buffalo region from Thursday evening and well into Sunday. There's a Winter Storm Warning will be in effect starting 7 pm Thursday and lasting into 1 pm...
Lifesaving Tasks For Homeowners In Western New York
The schools are closing, the snow is falling and you have all the groceries you need! Let it snow!! But are you truly ready and prepared for heavy snow at your home or business? There are at least two tasks that you need to remember that could save your life or the life of someone in your family.
Western New York Snow Storm Named After This Local Beer
Besides calling it a headache, we can now call the winter storm coming to Western New York later this week by a new name. The Erie County Department of Public Works has a fun tradition of naming area snow storms after local microbrews produced here in Western New York. In years past, we’ve had snow storms named after such delicious brews as Thin Man Brewery’s Pills Mafia, Rusty Nickel Brewing’s Ebenezer IPA, and Hamburg Brewing’s OMS.
These Are The Best Types Of Alcohol To Have During A Snowstorm
There are all types of things that are needed to make sure you can ride out a major weather event. From extra batteries to bottled water, it's extremely important to have a well-rounded disaster preparedness plan, and there may be something you forgot to put on the list. A massive...
Power 93.7 WBLK
Buffalo NY
34K+
Followers
15K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
93.7 WBLK plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0