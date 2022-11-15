ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Power 93.7 WBLK

Comments / 0

Related
Power 93.7 WBLK

Snowfall Totals In Western New York

Snow has been falling consistently with large amounts of snowfall being reported all over the area. Parts of Western New York, including Erie County, have really been hit hard with snow since around 7 pm on Friday, November 17, 2022, with 20 inches, or more, of snow being reported in some areas.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

The Best Day To Open Backyard Rinks In New York State

Ready for winter? Love the snow? If you hate the cold and snow, there is bad news. Mother Nature is making plans for Old Man Winter to return and it won't be long before he gets here. But perhaps it is time to look at the winter and cold weather differently? Maybe a new hobby or project is in store?
SYRACUSE, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Crazy Thunder Snow Heard All Over Western New York

On top of a massive snowstorm that impacted Western New York, thousands of residents hear crazy amounts of thunder snow as well. So what is thundersnow? Thundersnow is a special type of thunderstorm that only happens during snow showers. Check out some thundersnow that has been seen all over Western...
NEW YORK STATE
Power 93.7 WBLK

Gov. Warns: Hazardous Conditions Due Snow Storm In New York State

New York has declared a State of Emergency ahead of the potentially historic snowstorm rolling into many parts of the state. I've seen a number of models with anywhere from 8 to 12 inches up to several feet of snow possible. While the exact amount of snowfall may be up in the air right now, one thing we do know is that Thursday through Sunday could be potentially dangerous and hazardous. Western New York, the Finger Lakes, Central New York, and the North Country are expected to be hit pretty hard by lake-effect snow.
Power 93.7 WBLK

What Actually Is Thundersnow?

Over the last couple hours, we've heard the phrase "Thundersnow" quite a bit. But what the heck is it?. People are claiming to have seen it. Others were hoping to have it for the game on Sunday at Highmark Stadium. It's Thundersnow...and it's a real thing. The storm we're experiencing...
NEW YORK STATE
Power 93.7 WBLK

Updated Snow Predictions For Winter Storm In Buffalo

Snow is already here in Western New York and we are gearing up for a major snow event over the next couple of days. Since Monday, the forecast models have given out several different amounts of snow predictions but as we get closer to the actual snow event, those numbers have become more consistent.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

WATCH: Monster Buck Deer Destroys New York Nursing Home

Even though we have had a crazy stretch of weather, hunting season has arrived in New York State. Whether you hunt with a bow, crossbow, rifle or shotgun, it is a great time of year for deer hunters. I like snow for hunting. But four feet is nuts! I will try to get to the woods this weekend either way.
Power 93.7 WBLK

5 Types Of People You See In Every Buffalo Snowstorm

We get set to withstand another snowstorm here in Western New York there are some familiar faces you will see out and about. It happens every time a major storm comes through Western New York. Whether it is your neighbor or a random stranger down the road, you are certain to see these 5 types of people during every Buffalo snowstorm.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Store Out Of Rock Salt? 5 Things To Use Instead

Western New Yorkers are finding out the hard way that we should have prepared a little earlier for the winter storm coming our way. Stores all over the Buffalo area are either completely out of rock salt or have very little of it left in stock. Rock salt (also called road salt) is just halite - the mineral form of sodium chloride - and it’s been a go-to here in Western New York for years for keeping our highways, streets, and sidewalks less slippery during bad winter weather.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Lifesaving Tasks For Homeowners In Western New York

The schools are closing, the snow is falling and you have all the groceries you need! Let it snow!! But are you truly ready and prepared for heavy snow at your home or business? There are at least two tasks that you need to remember that could save your life or the life of someone in your family.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Western New York Snow Storm Named After This Local Beer

Besides calling it a headache, we can now call the winter storm coming to Western New York later this week by a new name. The Erie County Department of Public Works has a fun tradition of naming area snow storms after local microbrews produced here in Western New York. In years past, we’ve had snow storms named after such delicious brews as Thin Man Brewery’s Pills Mafia, Rusty Nickel Brewing’s Ebenezer IPA, and Hamburg Brewing’s OMS.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

These Are The Best Types Of Alcohol To Have During A Snowstorm

There are all types of things that are needed to make sure you can ride out a major weather event. From extra batteries to bottled water, it's extremely important to have a well-rounded disaster preparedness plan, and there may be something you forgot to put on the list. A massive...
Power 93.7 WBLK

Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo NY
34K+
Followers
15K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

93.7 WBLK plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy