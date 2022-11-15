Read full article on original website
WAVY News 10
A look ahead at this weekend’s events | Nov. 18-20
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – It’s the most wonderful time of the year!. Here’s a look at some events happening in Hampton Roads this weekend. This holiday season, click here to find Thanksgiving food donation events, visits with Santa Claus, light displays, and more festivities. Visit the...
Smithfield favorite Farmer’s Table opening in Newport News
The Farmer's Table, established just months before the start of the pandemic in the middle of a Smithfield strip mall, is opening a second location at 11135 Warwick Blvd.
Mayflower Marathon Food Drive kicks off Friday, turkeys and nonperishable food items needed
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Every year right before Thanksgiving, food banks across Hampton Roads work to take hunger out of the holidays. The Mayflower Marathon Food Drive kicks off Friday morning and volunteers with the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore, and Virginia Peninsula Food Bank, will collect food and money for more than 50 hours straight.
Virginia Business
Lottery Board approves license for Portsmouth casino
The Virginia Lottery Board unanimously approved the casino facility operator’s license for the Rivers Casino Portsmouth Wednesday. It was the second casino operator’s license issued in the state; the first was awarded in April to Bristol’s Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, which opened a temporary casino in July. Two more proposed casinos are in the pipeline in Danville and Norfolk.
Full-circle moment as Norfolk business owner buys Ghent building
Dr. Angela Reddix cut the ribbon on her new building, Olivia on 21st, Thursday. It's named for her late grandmother, who she says worked multiple jobs to support her ten children in Norfolk.
WAVY News 10
Crews respond to kitchen fire on E Little Creek Rd fire in Norfolk
Hampton Roads Holiday Guide | 2022
If you are looking for some holiday cheer, take a look at the guide for what festive events are happening around the area.
Elizabeth River Tunnels toll rates will increase in 2023
Starting on January 1, 2023, new, and more expensive, Elizabeth River Tunnels toll rates will go into effect.
WAVY News 10
Speed limit reduction, bike lanes included as Ocean View transportation project comes into focus
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Following a third and final round of public outreach, a comprehensive study on improving pedestrian safety and potentially adding bike lanes along Ocean View Avenue in Norfolk is almost complete. Proposals for the project include a speed limit drop from 35 mph to 30 mph...
SeaView Lofts residents still waiting to return home
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — It's been months since residents in Newport News have been able to call SeaView Lofts home. Following a status hearing in Newport News Circuit Court Wednesday, residents will have to wait a bit longer before they can return to the previously-condemned apartment building. Josh David,...
WAVY News 10
Rivers Casino Portsmouth launches community engagement program with $20K Foodbank donation
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Rivers Casino Portsmouth has announced plans to launch its longstanding community engagement program, “Rivers Gives” in Hampton Roads. The program, according to a news release, “aims to support and enhance the quality of life for all residents in the local community.”. It...
shoredailynews.com
Accomack County names interim zoning administrator
The Accomack County Board of Supervisors has named an Interim Zoning Administrator to replace the departed Rich Morrison. Maxie Brown, a retired Zoning Administrator for Isle of White County has been chosen to fill in for Morrison until a permanent replacement is hired. Ms. Brown has been working with the...
WAVY News 10
Man sustains life-threatening injuries after shooting on Church St in Norfolk
WAVY News 10
Police looking for missing Suffolk teen
shoredailynews.com
Accomack Supervisors approve agreement to complete new library
The Accomack County Board of Supervisors approved an. agreement with the Cincinatti Insurance Company for a plan to complete the new library in Parksley. The agreement was discussed in closed session and unanimously approved upon return to open session at Wednesday’s meeting. Construction stopped following the Board’s vote to...
whro.org
Conservative school board candidates swept seats in Chesapeake, Virginia Beach with “parents’ rights” message
Candidates who are aligned with conservative groups won a majority of open school board seats in last week’s election in Chesapeake and Virginia Beach. Many say they want to eliminate political agendas from schools and elevate parent voices in the classroom. “Some of my priorities are focusing on a...
WTKR
Update: Norfolk Police have located missing man
NORFOLK, Va. — Officers have found a missing 29-year-old man, Edward Wallace after conducting a search for about two days. Prior to locating Wallace, police said he was last seen on November 14. He rides Hampton Roads Transit and is usually known to be in the Military Highway, Newport...
Bivalent COVID-19 booster demand wanes in Virginia
NORFOLK, Va. — Thousands of kids could avoid going to the hospital this winter if a certain number of them get their COVID-19 booster shots. That’s according to a new study out this week from The Commonwealth Fund. It comes as children’s hospitals, like CHKD in Norfolk, are...
Florida man accused of high-speed chase on Eastern Shore, having drugs
ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. — Authorities arrested a man from Florida after a high-speed chase on Virginia's Eastern Shore on Tuesday, the Accomack County Sheriff's Office said. The chase involved several agencies, including the Northampton County Sheriff's Office, Accomack County Sheriff's Office, Virginia State Police and other local police departments.
shoredailynews.com
Board of Supervisors enter into agreement with Davis Center on dangerous building removal
At Wednesday night’s meeting, the Accomack County Board of Supervisors voted to authorize the County Administrator to enter into an agreement with the Davis Center to serve as the administrator of a program designed to remove dangerous and dilapidated structures in the County. On October 19, 2022, the Board...
