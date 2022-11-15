ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northampton County, VA

WAVY News 10

A look ahead at this weekend’s events | Nov. 18-20

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – It’s the most wonderful time of the year!. Here’s a look at some events happening in Hampton Roads this weekend. This holiday season, click here to find Thanksgiving food donation events, visits with Santa Claus, light displays, and more festivities. Visit the...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
13News Now

Mayflower Marathon Food Drive kicks off Friday, turkeys and nonperishable food items needed

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Every year right before Thanksgiving, food banks across Hampton Roads work to take hunger out of the holidays. The Mayflower Marathon Food Drive kicks off Friday morning and volunteers with the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore, and Virginia Peninsula Food Bank, will collect food and money for more than 50 hours straight.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Virginia Business

Lottery Board approves license for Portsmouth casino

The Virginia Lottery Board unanimously approved the casino facility operator’s license for the Rivers Casino Portsmouth Wednesday. It was the second casino operator’s license issued in the state; the first was awarded in April to Bristol’s Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, which opened a temporary casino in July. Two more proposed casinos are in the pipeline in Danville and Norfolk.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Crews respond to kitchen fire on E Little Creek Rd fire in Norfolk

Crews respond to kitchen fire on E Little Creek Rd fire in Norfolk
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

SeaView Lofts residents still waiting to return home

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — It's been months since residents in Newport News have been able to call SeaView Lofts home. Following a status hearing in Newport News Circuit Court Wednesday, residents will have to wait a bit longer before they can return to the previously-condemned apartment building. Josh David,...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
shoredailynews.com

Accomack County names interim zoning administrator

The Accomack County Board of Supervisors has named an Interim Zoning Administrator to replace the departed Rich Morrison. Maxie Brown, a retired Zoning Administrator for Isle of White County has been chosen to fill in for Morrison until a permanent replacement is hired. Ms. Brown has been working with the...
ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA
WAVY News 10

Man sustains life-threatening injuries after shooting on Church St in Norfolk

WAVY News 10's KaMaria Braye reports. Man sustains life-threatening injuries after shooting …. WAVY News 10's KaMaria Braye reports.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Police looking for missing Suffolk teen

Police looking for missing Suffolk teen
SUFFOLK, VA
shoredailynews.com

Accomack Supervisors approve agreement to complete new library

The Accomack County Board of Supervisors approved an. agreement with the Cincinatti Insurance Company for a plan to complete the new library in Parksley. The agreement was discussed in closed session and unanimously approved upon return to open session at Wednesday’s meeting. Construction stopped following the Board’s vote to...
ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA
WTKR

Update: Norfolk Police have located missing man

NORFOLK, Va. — Officers have found a missing 29-year-old man, Edward Wallace after conducting a search for about two days. Prior to locating Wallace, police said he was last seen on November 14. He rides Hampton Roads Transit and is usually known to be in the Military Highway, Newport...
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

Bivalent COVID-19 booster demand wanes in Virginia

NORFOLK, Va. — Thousands of kids could avoid going to the hospital this winter if a certain number of them get their COVID-19 booster shots. That’s according to a new study out this week from The Commonwealth Fund. It comes as children’s hospitals, like CHKD in Norfolk, are...
VIRGINIA STATE

