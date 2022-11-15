ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oneida County, NY

informnny.com

North Country: Portion of Route 11 closed due to emergencies

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Route 11 from the city of Watertown to Evans Mills is impassible, according to a social media post by Calcium Fire Department Fire District. The organization stated in the post that two fire trucks and two ambulances were stuck in the roadway trying to respond to emergency calls. Emergency officials are asking all residents to stay off the roads if they aren’t essential employees, as road conditions are extremely dangerous. “No unnecessary travel” advisories are in effect for many areas of Jefferson County.
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Conditions worsen as lake effect warnings continue

(WWNY) - Conditions aren’t great along U.S. Route 11 north of Watertown. Pictures above and below show vehicles off the road in rapidly deteriorating conditions Friday morning. That’s as lake effect snow warnings continue into Saturday morning for some and Sunday afternoon for others. A warning for Lewis...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Car bursts into flames after reportedly hitting snow bank

NEAR CALCIUM, New York (WWNY) - A car reportedly hit a snow bank and burst into flames during Friday’s storm. It happened along State Route 11 near Calcium, north of Watertown. The person who submitted the photo said everyone got out safely.
CALCIUM, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

NYSP: Additional suspect arrested, charged in Lewis County burglary case

DIANA- Authorities have announced an additional arrest in regards to a previously reported Lewis County burglary last month. Kody A. Skaggs, 24, of Carthage, NY was arrested Wednesday morning by the New York State Police (Lowville). He is officially charged with one felony count of burglary in the third-degree (illegal entry w/intent).
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

Snow piles up as lake effect storm pummels parts of north country

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - As Watertown prepared for lake effect snow, New York state sent in help. Watertown Mayor Jeff Smith spoke with Gov. Kathy Hochul Thursday and the governor said New York would send in extra snowplows for the city. Those plows were going to take care of...
WATERTOWN, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Lowville says no to ATVs, other motorized vehicles in village limits

LOWVILLE- ATVs and certain other motorized vehicles will soon be banned from the village limits of Lowville, NY. The new measure was given a thumbs-up during a board of trustees meeting Wednesday, according to the latest updates from WWNY-TV. It’s reported that about a dozen people attended. CORRECTION: The...
LOWVILLE, NY
WWLP 22News

Utica man threatens to kill staff & blow up Oneida County Office building

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office has reported that a Utica man has been charged with threat of mass harm and aggravated harassment after threatening to kill staff and blow up the Oneida County Office building on November 18th. Around 10:30 am on Friday,...
UTICA, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Lake Effect Snow WARNING for Lewis and Northern Oneida Counties-Winter Storm Watch for Adirondacks

For Lewis Co...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM SUNDAY TO 4 AM EST MONDAY... * WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 feet in the most persistent lake snows. * WHERE...Lewis county. * WHEN...From 4 AM Sunday to 4 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Heavy snow will fall in relatively narrow bands. If traveling, be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and visibilities.
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
localsyr.com

Travel advisory issued for the City of Oswego

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oswego Mayor Barlow has issued a travel advisory for the City of Oswego from Thursday, November 17, through Friday, November 18, at 7:00 a.m. Lake-effect snow is expected to accumulate as the snow falls in narrow bands. Drivers are reminded to drive slow and anticipate stopping prior to intersections.
OSWEGO, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Three Teens Accused of Criminal Trespass

TOWN OF BOONVILLE-Three teens from Northern Oneida County are facing trespass charges following an investigation into an incident that reportedly occurred in October in the Town of Boonville. New York State Police from the Remsen Barracks charged three 14 year old boys with one count each of Criminal Trespass in the 3rd Degree-School; Class B misdemeanors. One arrest was made in the Town of Western, one in the Town of Boonville, and one in the Town of Ava. The teens were given appearance tickets and will answer the charges in the Town of Boonville Court. No other details were released by the State Police.
BOONVILLE, NY

