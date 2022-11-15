ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Emmy nominee Jason Ritter gets animated with 'Slumberkins' children's series

7NewsDC — Emmy nominee Jason Ritter has mastered drama and comedy with hit series including "Parenthood" and "Another Period" -- and now he's lending his voice to a new animated series for the whole family. He joined us to discuss "Slumberkins," now streaming on Apple TV+.

