FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rocky Mount considering swapping out city buses for ride share vans
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — Rocky Mount is exploring the possibility of switching out its Tar River Transit city bus system for a network of city-run ride shares that would work like Uber or Lyft. Interim City Manager Peter Varney told WRAL News that the North Carolina Department of Transportation...
WITN
Three years without, ENC town finally getting grocery store
GRIFTON, N.C. (WITN) - One Eastern Carolina town is getting a grocery store after three years of going without one. A grocery store is finally opening up on the corner of Gordon and Queen streets in downtown Grifton. The store shelves are empty now – but soon – they will...
WITN
Food processing plant groundbreaking today in Pitt County
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - People are coming together to take the first step in bringing a food processing site outside of Ayden. People are gathering at 3:30 p.m. for the groundbreaking of the Eastern North Carolina Food Commercialization Center at Worthington Industrial Park. The goal of the center is...
neusenews.com
Neuse News to livestream La Grange Christmas parade on Sunday 11/27 at 3:00 pm
Kicking off the holiday season, Neuse News is livestreaming the La Grange Christmas Parade on November 27, 2022 at 3:00 pm. The livestream is produced by Magic Mile Media and hosted by BJ Murphy and Aleatha Thrower. Sponsored by Lenoir Community College, Southern Bank, and Cappstrailers.com, the La Grange Parade is not to be missed.
neusenews.com
Lenoir County Farmer's Market: Super Saturday on November 19th
Save Saturday, November 19th and celebrate with us on Super Saturday. Along with our regular, faithful vendors, we will have several guest vendors on Saturday. They will offer a variety of holiday cookies, breads, scones, cupcakes and other surprises. There will a display of micro greens and a demonstration of how to raise them yourself and of course, there will be plenty of beautiful bows and wreaths.
WITN
Hundreds of homes coming to Kinston
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - If you live in Kinston, you may have noticed some construction work. Crews are working on just the beginning of what will be 542 new homes. They’re being handled by private developers, but the opportunities they’re expected to bring will affect everyone in the city.
WITN
House being offered for free has yet to sell
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - City officials are working to get the word out about a free home in one Eastern Carolina City. The Historic Tisdale House on Broad Street is being offered for free to anyone who makes a proposal for the home. The house has been part of...
WITN
Woman killed in crash with farm tractor on Neuse River Bridge
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A woman was killed after troopers say her car ran into the back of a farm tractor today. The crash happened just before noon on the Neuse River Bridge, just outside of New Bern. Troopers say Beverly Titus was heading north on U.S. 17 when...
cbs17
This major downtown Raleigh street will close for 3 months
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A major street in downtown Raleigh will close down for several months because of aging infrastructure. The city says a full closure of Person Street is needed to repair water and sewer lines along South Person Street. The closure is planned from Hoke Street to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
What’s Operation Give Back and how to support it
BEULAVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – It’s that time of year again, Thanksgiving. While many are looking forward to it, not everyone in the US has the resources these days to celebrate. That’s where Operation Give Back comes in. Held in Duplin County, Pathway Church in Beulaville is helping lead the operation to provide families in need […]
wcti12.com
NewsChannel 12 Investigates: ENC homeowners left with solar energy regrets
HUBERT, Onslow County — An Eastern North Carolina man who invested in a solar power system for his home is speaking out, accusing the company that installed it, of misleading him and hundreds of other customers. A NewsChannel 12 investigation has learned that company, North Carolina based Power Home...
WITN
Greenville community reacts to red light camera program ending
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Greenville community is speaking out as the city’s red light camera program is coming to an end. “I think they’re the worst things ever, especially because the lights in Greenville last like three seconds so if you’re trying to turn left or something on a green arrow, you really don’t have any time to go so if you try to make the yellow, you get a red-light ticket,” Greenville resident Jaidyn Haswell said.
neusenews.com
Help Wanted: Lenoir County Department of Social Services: Income Maintenance Caseworker III
The primary purpose of this position is to troubleshoot processing system problems and assist with training income maintenance staff on program policies and the NC FAST system. This position will also review completed casework for accuracy, identification of training needs, and overall quality assurance. KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS AND ABILITIES:. Specialized knowledge...
cbs17
City of Goldsboro celebrating 175th anniversary
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — The City of Goldsboro is marking its demisemiseptcentennial with a celebration this weekend. The event will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at the Goldsboro Event Center, 1501 S. Slocumb St. This event is free and open to the public. The 175th...
Tarboro, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
cbs17
Wayne County town close to regaining financial control from state
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A small Wayne County town could soon regain administrative control of its finances from the state. N.C. Deputy Treasurer Sharon Edmundson attended a meeting of the Pikeville Town Commission on Monday to deliver the news, according to a Wednesday news release from the state government.
Pamlico County woman wins $200,000 on scratch-off
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) – Jackpot! Oriental resident Bridget White took a swing at the fences and tried her hand on a $5 scratch-off and won a $200,000 prize. The ticket she brought was The Price is Right ticket from Trent Fuel Market on Trent Road in New Bern. After the state and federal tax withholdings, […]
WITN
Greenville shutters red light camera program
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A traffic safety program here in the east is coming to an end today after Greenville City Council voted to discontinue it on November 7th. Greenville’s red light camera program will no longer be in service after the state Court of Appeals ruled that not enough money from the program was going to the county school system.
Jacksonville business holding Thanksgiving food drive
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The New River Harley Davidson in Jacksonville is making an effort to ease some of the holiday stress by giving back. Throughout the month of November, they’re collecting nonperishable food items to donate to families in need. This Thanksgiving food drive is in partnership with Unprofane Riders ENC. So far, they’ve […]
Christmas Pop-Up Shop coming to New Bern for second year in a row
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – Here’s something that will warm your heart. This Saturday, from noon-2 p.m., My Big Dream will host The 2nd Annual My Big Dream Christmas Pop-Up Shop, taking place at Habitat for Humanity of Craven County ReStore. The event will sell Christmas ornaments, door hangers and throw pillows. My Big Dream […]
