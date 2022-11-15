Read full article on original website
Related
KTLO
Friday basketball schedule includes MH hosting Cave City for 3 boys’ games
Friday’s basketball schedule includes three of Mountain Home’s boys’ teams welcoming Cave City to the junior high campus. The seventh grade game tips off at 4 followed by the eighth grade and high school junior varsity contests. In high school basketball, the Holiday Hoopsgiving Classic will get...
KTLO
MHHS among area football teams continuing postseason Friday
Friday’s high school football schedule includes the continuation of the postseason in Arkansas, and for Mountain Home, it’s the third consecutive trip to the quarterfinals of the Class 6A State Playoffs. The Bombers will be in Little Rock to face Pulaski Academy for the second time this season.
KTLO
MHHS swim teams to compete at Pocahontas
The Mountain Home High School swim teams will return to the road on Thursday. The Bombers and Lady Bombers will compete in a meet at Pocahontas. The start time is scheduled for 5:30.
KTLO
MHHS basketball teams pick up sweep at Beebe
The Mountain Home High School basketball teams had a successful road trip Tuesday as they were able to sweep Beebe. Matt Sharp has the details. The Lady Bombers began the varsity action by invoking the mercy rule on their way to a 56-18 victory over the Lady Badgers. Mountain Home did have some struggles early on with their shots, but all night, Beebe struggled to take care of the ball. The Lady Badgers ended up with 32 turnovers in the contest. In addition, Beebe lost its head coach before the end of the half. Greg Richey picked up a technical foul and then got a second one after he didn’t sit down as instructed by the officals, and he spent the remainder of the game in the coach’s office. The Lady Bombers pulled further away and went on to win by 38.
KTLO
Raymond Duncan, 79, Mountain Home (Conner)
Funeral arrangements for 79-year-old Raymond Duncan of Mountain Home are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home & Cremation Center. Raymond Duncan died Thursday in Mountain Home.
KTLO
Dale R. Smith, 84, Mountain Home (Conner)
Funeral arrangements for 84-year-old Dale R. Smith of Mountain Home are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Dale Smith died Tuesday in Yellville.
Kait 8
Sharp County school honored with multiple awards
HIGHLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - The Highland School District was recently honored with some prestigious awards. The Highland Middle School beat dozens of statewide schools for several education honors. The school was awarded High Overall Growth and High ELA Growth for statewide classifications and High Overall Growth, High Math Growth, and...
KTLO
William Edward McLendon Jr., 69, Lakeview (Burton)
(October 06, 1953 – November 14, 2022)William Edward McLendon, Jr, age 69, of Lakeview, Arkansas, passed away peacefully at his home on November 14, 2022, surrounded by family. He was born October 6, 1953, in Isola, Mississippi to Bill and Freda McLendon. He was a carpenter by trade, a...
KTLO
Vicki Lynn Bonsall Packer, 71, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Vicki Lynn Bonsall Packer, 71, passed away peacefully in her home, on Friday, November 11, 2022, in Mountain Home, Arkansas. Vicki was born on January 28, 1951, in Clarinda, Iowa, to Reverend Allen and Martha Bean Bonsall. She graduated from Rison High School in 1969 and married Clyde on December...
KTLO
Phyllis J. Carleton, 88, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 88-year-old Phyllis J. Carleton of Mountain Home are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Phyllis J. Carleton died Thursday at Baxter Health.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Little Rock sees coldest morning since March
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – While the first two weeks of November featured well above average, and even record-breaking temperatures, conditions have started to cool down in a hurry. For the last five days temperatures have been around 10°+ below average, and Thursday morning lows were the coldest so far....
KTLO
Michael Frank Ciampi, 65, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 65-year-old Michael Frank Ciampi of Mountain Home are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Michael Frank Ciampi died Tuesday at Baxter Health.
KTLO
Frank Henry Brott, 74, Yellville (Kirby)
Frank Henry Brott of Yellville, Arkansas, passed away November 14, 2022, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 74. He was born August 27, 1948, in Lusk, Wyoming, the son of Judson and Lillian Munsinger Brott. He married Elizabeth Colich on December 30, 1969 in Deadwood, South Dakota. The couple moved from Wyoming in 1992 to Arkansas and eventually settled in Yellville. Frank worked many jobs throughout his life, from raising cattle to working on the oil rigs, mining Black Hills Gold, mud drying, assistant plumber and a uke operator. As a true country boy, he enjoyed fishing, old cars, watching Westerns and always had a joke to tell. Frank also liked to garden and pick walnuts and was famously known in the community as the Walnut Man.
KTLO
Nancy Barry Mincey, 80, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 80-year-old Nancy Barry Mincey of Mountain Home are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Nancy Barry Mincey died Monday at Baxter Health.
Kait 8
Public meetings scheduled for future I-57
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Transportation announced it will hold public meetings next month to discuss a future interstate through Region 8. Up for discussion is Draft Environmental Impact Statement (DEIS) for the proposed Walnut Ridge to Missouri State Line connection through Clay, Greene, Lawrence, and Randolph Counties.
KTLO
Boil order issued for Mtn. View Waterworks; Fish, Fiddle remains in effect
The Arkansas Department of Health has issued a boil order for a portion of Mountain View Waterworks in Stone County. The order was issued Wednesday evening for the customers along Ledgers Road and those on Heritage Oaks and JW Lane due to a water line break. A boil water remains...
KYTV
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Heavy snow falls on the Harrison, Ark. area Monday night
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - KY3 captured the snow falling Monday night in Harrison. The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for much of northern Arkansas. Up to two inches of snow is possible in higher elevations. Travel hazards should be minimal.
KTLO
Shirley Ann Weaver, 83, Bull Shoals (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 83-year-old Shirley Ann Weaver of Bull Shoals are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services in Bull Shoals. Shirley Ann Weaver died Sunday at her residence.
KTLO
Boone County woman arrested for using stolen checks
A Boone County woman has been arrested after she allegedly used checks belonging to someone else at a local business. According to the probable cause affidavit, 32-year-old Tabatha Campbell purchased $982.88 worth of merchandise from Powell Feed in Harrison on August 24. Two separate checks were written in the amount of $463.07 and $559.99, and showed to be from Mt. Judea.
KTLO
Bus tracking system on agenda for MHPS School Board Thursday
The Mountain Home School Board will hold its regular November meeting Thursday evening at 6 at the District Administration Building. The agenda includes discussion of a bus tracking system that would allow MHPS parents to track their children’s busses as they travel their daily routes. The system would also allow parents to know when the bus was approaching to ensure their child was at the bus stop on time.
Comments / 0