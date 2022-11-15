The Mountain Home High School basketball teams had a successful road trip Tuesday as they were able to sweep Beebe. Matt Sharp has the details. The Lady Bombers began the varsity action by invoking the mercy rule on their way to a 56-18 victory over the Lady Badgers. Mountain Home did have some struggles early on with their shots, but all night, Beebe struggled to take care of the ball. The Lady Badgers ended up with 32 turnovers in the contest. In addition, Beebe lost its head coach before the end of the half. Greg Richey picked up a technical foul and then got a second one after he didn’t sit down as instructed by the officals, and he spent the remainder of the game in the coach’s office. The Lady Bombers pulled further away and went on to win by 38.

MOUNTAIN HOME, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO