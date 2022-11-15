ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cotter, AR

KTLO

MHHS among area football teams continuing postseason Friday

Friday’s high school football schedule includes the continuation of the postseason in Arkansas, and for Mountain Home, it’s the third consecutive trip to the quarterfinals of the Class 6A State Playoffs. The Bombers will be in Little Rock to face Pulaski Academy for the second time this season.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

MHHS basketball teams pick up sweep at Beebe

The Mountain Home High School basketball teams had a successful road trip Tuesday as they were able to sweep Beebe. Matt Sharp has the details. The Lady Bombers began the varsity action by invoking the mercy rule on their way to a 56-18 victory over the Lady Badgers. Mountain Home did have some struggles early on with their shots, but all night, Beebe struggled to take care of the ball. The Lady Badgers ended up with 32 turnovers in the contest. In addition, Beebe lost its head coach before the end of the half. Greg Richey picked up a technical foul and then got a second one after he didn’t sit down as instructed by the officals, and he spent the remainder of the game in the coach’s office. The Lady Bombers pulled further away and went on to win by 38.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
Kait 8

Sharp County school honored with multiple awards

HIGHLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - The Highland School District was recently honored with some prestigious awards. The Highland Middle School beat dozens of statewide schools for several education honors. The school was awarded High Overall Growth and High ELA Growth for statewide classifications and High Overall Growth, High Math Growth, and...
SHARP COUNTY, AR
KTLO

William Edward McLendon Jr., 69, Lakeview (Burton)

(October 06, 1953 – November 14, 2022)William Edward McLendon, Jr, age 69, of Lakeview, Arkansas, passed away peacefully at his home on November 14, 2022, surrounded by family. He was born October 6, 1953, in Isola, Mississippi to Bill and Freda McLendon. He was a carpenter by trade, a...
LAKEVIEW, AR
KTLO

Vicki Lynn Bonsall Packer, 71, Mountain Home (Kirby)

Vicki Lynn Bonsall Packer, 71, passed away peacefully in her home, on Friday, November 11, 2022, in Mountain Home, Arkansas. Vicki was born on January 28, 1951, in Clarinda, Iowa, to Reverend Allen and Martha Bean Bonsall. She graduated from Rison High School in 1969 and married Clyde on December...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Frank Henry Brott, 74, Yellville (Kirby)

Frank Henry Brott of Yellville, Arkansas, passed away November 14, 2022, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 74. He was born August 27, 1948, in Lusk, Wyoming, the son of Judson and Lillian Munsinger Brott. He married Elizabeth Colich on December 30, 1969 in Deadwood, South Dakota. The couple moved from Wyoming in 1992 to Arkansas and eventually settled in Yellville. Frank worked many jobs throughout his life, from raising cattle to working on the oil rigs, mining Black Hills Gold, mud drying, assistant plumber and a uke operator. As a true country boy, he enjoyed fishing, old cars, watching Westerns and always had a joke to tell. Frank also liked to garden and pick walnuts and was famously known in the community as the Walnut Man.
YELLVILLE, AR
Kait 8

Public meetings scheduled for future I-57

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Transportation announced it will hold public meetings next month to discuss a future interstate through Region 8. Up for discussion is Draft Environmental Impact Statement (DEIS) for the proposed Walnut Ridge to Missouri State Line connection through Clay, Greene, Lawrence, and Randolph Counties.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Boone County woman arrested for using stolen checks

A Boone County woman has been arrested after she allegedly used checks belonging to someone else at a local business. According to the probable cause affidavit, 32-year-old Tabatha Campbell purchased $982.88 worth of merchandise from Powell Feed in Harrison on August 24. Two separate checks were written in the amount of $463.07 and $559.99, and showed to be from Mt. Judea.
BOONE COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Bus tracking system on agenda for MHPS School Board Thursday

The Mountain Home School Board will hold its regular November meeting Thursday evening at 6 at the District Administration Building. The agenda includes discussion of a bus tracking system that would allow MHPS parents to track their children’s busses as they travel their daily routes. The system would also allow parents to know when the bus was approaching to ensure their child was at the bus stop on time.

