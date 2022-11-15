ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Mississippi Match 5 Jackpot Increases to $400,000

JACKSON, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – Tonight’s jackpot for Mississippi Match 5 has increased to $400,000. The jackpot was last hit for the Oct. 11 drawing, where one player won $202,000 from a ticket purchased from Midway Pit Stop in Raymond. Mississippi Match 5 debuted in April 2021 and...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
SROs brush up on their skills to return to school next week

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- All this week school resource officers from Mississippi and Alabama have been brushing up on their skills in West Point, and the officers feel that courses have given them new tools that they can take back to their school districts. The city of West Point was chosen...
WEST POINT, MS
Lawmakers finalize largest economic development deal in state history

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – The largest economic development deal in state history is now a done deal. Lawmakers approved the incentive package bringing more jobs and industry to the Golden Triangle during the recent special session. Today, Governor Tate Reeves signed the three bills into law. Steel Dynamics, Inc....
MISSISSIPPI STATE

