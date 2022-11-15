ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, NJ

St. Theresa’s Seeking Thanksgiving Food Pantry Donations

St Theresa’s Social Concerns Food Pantry is gearing up for their Thanksgiving food basket distribution once again! Last year they distributed approximately 275 baskets, including a $10 supermarket gift card and 280 turkeys. They anticipate a bigger need than any year before. Nonperishable food items can be dripped of...
KENILWORTH, NJ
Who’s watching the kids in New Jersey?

The average percentage of stay-at-home parents has stayed relatively the same since 1989, around 18 percent. The numbers have gone up or down and certainly went up during the pandemic. New Jersey ranked ninth in the number of stay-at-home parents during the shutdowns. Society has seen an increase in dads...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Food Bank of South Jersey ready to distribute 22,000 turkeys

Thanksgiving dinner is a culinary feast as families gather together to share delicious food, let the children have fun at the kid’s table and celebrate another year of abundance. But for one in eight youngsters in Camden, Gloucester, Burlington and Salem counties, there is no guarantee of a meal...
SALEM COUNTY, NJ
NJ wants residents to know about program to avoid utility shutoffs

As of Tuesday, the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities and Department of Community Affairs' annual Winter Termination Program is now in effect, and will run through March 15, 2023. This initiative prevents utility shutoffs for eligible residents, and Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver, who also serves as DCA commissioner, said...
Report examines financial hardship among NJ’s veterans

Even before the pandemic moved in and disrupted employment and financial security for many, a quarter of New Jersey's veterans were struggling to afford the basic costs of housing, transportation, and other necessities, according to a report from United Way of Northern New Jersey. In 2019, the report finds, more...
Brother-Sister Duo To Open 10 Drybar Shops in New Jersey

DENVER, Colo. (Nov. 15, 2022) – WellBiz Brands Inc., the pre-eminent beauty and wellness franchise portfolio with nearly 900 franchised locations globally, has announced a multi-unit deal that will bring 10 new Drybar shops to New Jersey. The WellBiz Brands portfolio features category leaders including Drybar?, Amazing Lash Studio?,...
NEW JERSEY STATE
The Partnership for a Drug Free NJ is holding a PSA video contest

The Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey is calling on New Jersey fifth through eighth-grade students to enter the PDFNJ Middle School PSA Scriptwriting and Video Challenge to have a chance to win $1000 and have their video shared across PDFNJ social media as part of the peer-to-peer substance use messaging.
BJ’s to open its newest club in New Jersey on Friday

BJ’s Wholesale Club will open its 24th New Jersey location in Wayne on Friday, the Marlborough, Massachusetts-based club said on Wednesday, bringing the retailer's store count to 234 nationwide. “We couldn’t be happier to open our doors and begin welcoming members into our brand-new club,” said Frank Griscavage, Wayne's...
WAYNE, NJ
