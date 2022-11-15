Read full article on original website
What really happened with the Philadelphia Experiment.Rooted ExpeditionsPhiladelphia, PA
NJ Teacher Behind Inappropriate Pictures Tries Setting The Record StraightBridget MulroyPennsauken Township, NJ
The At-Bat That Sealed The Astros' World Series WinIBWAAPhiladelphia, PA
It’s National Fast Food Day: 3 Places in Pennsylvania Offering Awesome Fast FoodMelissa FrostHarrisburg, PA
Field Hockey: Sisters Delaney, Margaret Lawler share a Buckeye-athlete bondThe LanternColumbus, OH
Please, Please help these New Jersey foster children have toys for Christmas this year
It's Christmas morning, you're a kid feeling all the Christmas joy and excitement over the big day and can't wait to go to the Christmas tree and see what kinds of toys you got to open up. There is plenty of good reasons to be excited but with it come...
Renna Media
St. Theresa’s Seeking Thanksgiving Food Pantry Donations
St Theresa’s Social Concerns Food Pantry is gearing up for their Thanksgiving food basket distribution once again! Last year they distributed approximately 275 baskets, including a $10 supermarket gift card and 280 turkeys. They anticipate a bigger need than any year before. Nonperishable food items can be dripped of...
Highlighting local NJ cops and recovery warriors — #BlueFriday
There is no doubt that the past two years have set us back as a society. Education, small business, and mental health have all suffered. Addiction is on the rise, evidenced by the high number of overdose deaths. In 2021, more than 100,000 Americans died in overdose-related incidents. In New...
Who’s watching the kids in New Jersey?
The average percentage of stay-at-home parents has stayed relatively the same since 1989, around 18 percent. The numbers have gone up or down and certainly went up during the pandemic. New Jersey ranked ninth in the number of stay-at-home parents during the shutdowns. Society has seen an increase in dads...
Popular Christmas light show returns, but it’s at a different place
There’s a holiday light show that has become something of a Jersey Shore tradition and it will be back this year, but it’s changing addresses. The 16th version of The Christmas Light Show has moved from Wall to Belmar. The show will be located on the Connelly-Campion-Wright Building...
thesunpapers.com
Food Bank of South Jersey ready to distribute 22,000 turkeys
Thanksgiving dinner is a culinary feast as families gather together to share delicious food, let the children have fun at the kid’s table and celebrate another year of abundance. But for one in eight youngsters in Camden, Gloucester, Burlington and Salem counties, there is no guarantee of a meal...
NJ wants residents to know about program to avoid utility shutoffs
As of Tuesday, the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities and Department of Community Affairs' annual Winter Termination Program is now in effect, and will run through March 15, 2023. This initiative prevents utility shutoffs for eligible residents, and Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver, who also serves as DCA commissioner, said...
New Jersey Snow On Thanksgiving? It Has Happened Before
As we all settle into that warm feeling that comes along with the Thanksgiving season in New Jersey, let's not forget, we could easily get the cold feeling of New Jersey Thanksgiving snow. It has happened before. You may think you have to go all the way back in the...
Report examines financial hardship among NJ’s veterans
Even before the pandemic moved in and disrupted employment and financial security for many, a quarter of New Jersey's veterans were struggling to afford the basic costs of housing, transportation, and other necessities, according to a report from United Way of Northern New Jersey. In 2019, the report finds, more...
10 sensible reasons NJ prefers fake Christmas trees over real
They’re real and they’re fabulous. When it comes to the long-standing debate, we decided to take it to the “streets.”. In D&J parlance, that means asking our listeners. And while we heard a lot of emotional and poignant reasons to get a real tree, there are too...
3 puppies ‘gravely ill’ after being abandoned in NJ woods
Three puppies were said to be in critical condition after being rescued from a wooded area in South Jersey. The trio of pit bull puppies was found in Millville on Wednesday afternoon by local animal control officers and taken to South Jersey Regional Animal Shelter. All three were estimated to...
Despite holidays, time runs out for NJ food banks now covered by plastic bag ban
TRENTON – The extension that allowed New Jersey food banks and food pantries to keep using plastic bags has expired, despite their pleas to have that grace period continue beyond the busy holiday season. The lapse could be temporary, as lawmakers are considering a bill that would give them...
paramuspost.com
Brother-Sister Duo To Open 10 Drybar Shops in New Jersey
DENVER, Colo. (Nov. 15, 2022) – WellBiz Brands Inc., the pre-eminent beauty and wellness franchise portfolio with nearly 900 franchised locations globally, has announced a multi-unit deal that will bring 10 new Drybar shops to New Jersey. The WellBiz Brands portfolio features category leaders including Drybar?, Amazing Lash Studio?,...
These NJ spots have the best breakfast in the state according to Food & Wine
I’m pretty sure I can speak for all of New Jersey when I say breakfast is our favorite meal and if you don’t agree, then you haven’t been to a good Jersey diner. But isn’t Jersey full of good diners? Yes! Which is why it’s so hard to choose where to get breakfast from.
The Partnership for a Drug Free NJ is holding a PSA video contest
The Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey is calling on New Jersey fifth through eighth-grade students to enter the PDFNJ Middle School PSA Scriptwriting and Video Challenge to have a chance to win $1000 and have their video shared across PDFNJ social media as part of the peer-to-peer substance use messaging.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
BJ’s to open its newest club in New Jersey on Friday
BJ’s Wholesale Club will open its 24th New Jersey location in Wayne on Friday, the Marlborough, Massachusetts-based club said on Wednesday, bringing the retailer's store count to 234 nationwide. “We couldn’t be happier to open our doors and begin welcoming members into our brand-new club,” said Frank Griscavage, Wayne's...
Best pizza and cheesesteaks in New Jersey — Part 2
As you know, I'm a bit of a cheesesteak aficionado. At least in my own head. Either way, I love a good cheesesteak AND pizza. Some places have figured out the magic of combining the two. MMMMM. Delicious. When I brought this up on the air, our lines were flooded...
The Winter Walk Lighting Celebration comes to Millburn, NJ this weekend
MILLBURN — It may not be Thanksgiving yet, but winter is in the air in Millburn. The Winter Walk Lighting Celebration and Carnival sponsored by the Millburn-Short Hills Chamber of Commerce will take place on Sunday, Nov. 20 at Taylor Park, 100 Main St., Millburn, from 2 to 6 p.m. The rain date is Monday, Nov. 21.
