Can Texas legislators really strip city council? Bill filed to create ‘District of Austin’
Mixed in the stack of Texas bills intended to disrupt a historically liberal Austin City Council, House Bill 714 and House Joint Resolution 50 would strip it of its power altogether.
Do you agree with Abbott invoking the invasion clause to secure the border?
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's Operation Lone Star has already cost over $4 billion of Texan taxpayer's money, and this amount could increase following Abbott's announcements today. Just days after winning a third term as Texas Governor, Abbott launched an increased strategy to improve border security.
TxDMV unveils ‘major design overhaul’ of temp tags tied to widespread fraud
Following years of widespread fraud and KXAN investigations, the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles on Thursday announced a “major design overhaul” of its temporary paper tags.
Washington Examiner
'Day of reckoning' as Pennsylvania Republicans impeach 'woke' Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner
Being the district attorney in one of the country's largest cities is a tough job. It's even more challenging when the city experiences record-breaking homicides, carjackings, and other violent crimes, and the policies the district attorney's offices implemented contributed to the surge. Such is the case in Philadelphia with Soros-backed, radical left-wing District Attorney Larry Krasner. However, on Wednesday, Pennsylvania's Republican-controlled state House had enough and voted to impeach Krasner. It will be the first Pennsylvania Senate impeachment trial in nearly 30 years.
Here Are the Top 10 Most Dangerous Cities To Live In Texas
Apparently, a lot of things. Safewise created a survey asking Texans what crime concerns them the most and here are the results. Violent crime is more concerning to Texans compared to the national average, but why? Texans are worried about violent crime, and maybe, rightfully so. In just one year, violent crime rates in Texas went up 7%.
Wait, What? Outdated Laws In The Great State of Texas
Can you believe it? Texas, just like other states, still has laws on the books that can get you fined or even jailed for doing some of the dumbest stuff. If you own a horse in Texarkana, you better not do this at night. Keep reading to find out what...
It’s Been 10 Years & Texas License Plates Need A New Look Badly
Since 2012 Texas drivers have had the standard white license plate issued for everyone in the State. A lot of people have strong opinions on whether or not it looks good. One YouTuber in particular, Huggbees (who currently has over 1.3 million subscribers), uploaded a video where he roasts all 50 of the states license plates. If you want to hear his opinions on Texas, skip to about 23:11 in the video.
KOKI FOX 23
Organs flown through Oklahoma and Texas on uncrewed flight
OKLAHOMA CITY — On Tuesday, an uncrewed aerial transport system moved donated human organs across three cities in the longest distance donated organs have ever been transported via an uncrewed aerial system. Three organ organ procurement organizations, LifeShare, LifeGift and Texas Sharing Organ Alliance, partnered with Matador Uncrewed Aerial...
Texas Big! The Tallest Indoor Christmas Tree In The USA Is In This Texas City!
Yep, do I even have to say it? YES, everything in Texas is bigger and so are the Christmas Tres! How big? So big that this Christmas tree is the TALLEST in Texas and the NATION! Since 1984, this Tannenbaum Christmas Tree has been a holiday tradition in Texas!. THE...
Abbott tells Biden, "you must reinstate the policies you eliminated to protect against invasion"
Yesterday Texas Gov. Greg Abbott made national headlines when he invoked the invasion clauses of the U.S and Texas Constitutions to protect Texas against what he claimed was an invasion.
CBS Austin
U.S. Border Patrol wants to broaden its arrest powers in Texas
One week after winning re-election, Texas Governor Greg Abbott is doubling down on his efforts to fight illegal immigration. He's rallying his partners in Operation Lone Star to defend Texas against what he calls "an invasion of America's southern border." Meanwhile a Texas Senate committee is considering a proposed state partnership with one federal agency to address this issue.
Texas laws allow teachers to carry guns at school with little regulation
Watch the CBS Reports documentary "Guns in the Classroom" in the video player above, or stream the premiere on Thursday, Nov. 17, at 8 p.m., 11 p.m. or 2 a.m. ET on the free CBS News app.Since January, 50 people have been killed and 122 injured in at least 152 incidents of gunfire on school grounds across the U.S. To respond to the threat of such attacks, some districts — in at least 29 states that allow it — have taken the controversial step of authorizing school staff, other than security guards, to carry firearms on campus. Texas is one of...
Washington Examiner
New Jersey officials told to stop using humorous traffic messages: Report
Drivers going from New York City to Philadelphia will no longer see funny traffic messages along the way, as the New Jersey Department of Transportation has reportedly been told by the Federal Highway Administration to stop with the tactic. The agency asked the state to stop with the highway signs,...
10 Phrases That Only Make Sense to People From Texas
If you're not from the great state of Texas, some of the things we say might confuse you a little bit. It's not that we are illiterate, we've just come up with ways to say things that take less time. And, that leaves more time to do the things we really love to do in the Lonestar State.
KWTX
Texas governor invokes Invasion Clause in U.S. and Texas constitutions in response to migrant crisis
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Texas Governor Greg Abbott, recently re-elected to his third term in office, on Tuesday announced he had invoked the Invasion Clause in the U.S. and Texas constitutions in order to authorize the state to take “unprecedented measures” to defend itself “against an invasion.”
Texas lawmaker wants action, even more transparency for patients
In direct response to a series of KXAN investigations into medical error transparency, a state lawmaker is proposing several fixes and has already drafted a bill to be introduced during the upcoming Texas legislative session.
‘Abolishing daylight saving’ and other new Texas bills that might make you say ‘huh?’
Texas representatives filed over 1,000 bills Monday for the next legislative session. KXAN perused the new bills and pulled four that made us scratch our heads.
Governor Abbott's border restriction proclamations cost him a border county in the midterms
Texas Governor Abbott's border control proclamations came back to haunt him during midterms and led to him losing a county with the highest amount of border crossings. The border control declarations that Texas Governor Greg Abbott made prior to the midterm elections came back to haunt him, and as a result, he was defeated in the county that has the highest number of border crossings.
New Texas bill aimed at Austin’s guaranteed income program
Austin could become the last Texas city to enact a guaranteed income program if a bill filed Monday becomes law.
Is Dumpster Diving Illegal In Texas? You Might Be Surprised
We've all heard the saying before: one man's trash is another man's treasure. Consider the past time of dumpster diving. Texas as a whole has to be a popular state for this activity. Just think of all the dumpsters at the mall, shopping centers, and office buildings. That's a whole bunch of diving to do.
