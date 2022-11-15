Read full article on original website
Tommie Patton Kendrick III
3d ago
These Deer Strikes are getting out of hand, these people need to raise their wages and just give them what their demanding, we need these deer to get back to work! 🤣
What's behind the long wait times at the RMV?
BOSTON - Go to any Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles office, you will likely be hit with exhausting lines. "An hour and 25 minutes," said Ronnel Jimenez, when asked how long he waited. He had made an appointment online before he arrived. "I thought it was going to be quicker," he said. Why the wait? Data on Massachusetts' transparency platform called CTHRU may shed some light. The RMV's payroll for customer service agents dropped 20% from last year's. Staff is down 150 employees from pre-pandemic 2019. "Took me about an hour and a half to get to the...
3 Great Steakhouses in Massachusetts
If you live in Massachusetts and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so make sure to pay them a visit soon.
CBS News
What's behind the wait times at the Massachusetts RMV?
RMV appointments are almost impossible to get, forcing people to wait hours. WBZ-TV's Christina Hager reports.
Four new bridges for Cape Cod
State officials want Massachusetts residents to weigh in on the designs for a pair of twin bridges to eventually connect Cape Cod to the mainland. Driving the news: MassDOT officials floated the idea of replacing the Bourne and Sagamore bridges with two pairs of twin bridges at a public meeting Tuesday evening.
These 5 Massachusetts Cities and Towns Get the Absolute Most Snow
For the first time in the Fall of 2022, we saw some snow in the Berkshires yesterday, last night, and into this morning. So, now that we know there could be more on the way in the days to come, it brings up a good question: What Massachusetts cities and towns get the most snow on a yearly basis?
Traveling for Thanksgiving? Avoid the Mass. Pike, I-91 and I-84 at these times
Massachusetts residents hitting the road for Thanksgiving should be wary of major highway delays on either end of the holiday weekend and should take care to plan their travel so as not to overlap with the most congested periods on the Massachusetts Turnpike, Interstate 91 and other vital roadways, state officials said.
When Is a Car Considered A ‘Classic’ in Massachusetts?
We can all agree that we've all dreamed of owning a classic car at some point in our lives. However, finding a classic car can be a bit challenging because you don't know what one you're going to find, is it a project car, is it fully restored, or better yet is it actually a classic in Massachusetts?
WCVB
5 for Good: MA volunteers support fight against pancreatic cancer
LEXINGTON, Mass. — Bruno Gallinelli and Richard Martin were both diagnosed with pancreatic cancer at 69 years old, and both died about two years later. Now, their daughters are working together to carry on the fight against the disease. Rebecca Serencha of Marlborough and Daniela Lang of Lexington help...
Here’s a look at some overnight snowfall totals in Massachusetts
WORCESTER, Mass. — A storm packing a mixed bag of precipitation rolled through overnight, bringing more than an inch of fresh snowfall to parts of Massachusetts. The snow washed away rather quickly as warmer temperatures and rain prevailed Wednesday morning. The bulk of the snow fell in Worcester and...
hot969boston.com
Massachusetts TOP 50 Slang Words
If you’re from here, you KNOW these Massachusetts TOP 50 slang words. You may not even realize it. But you possess a unique trait. You speak like NO one else on earth, if they are not from here. Some Call It Boston-ese Our language is so famous, it’s been...
Cape Cod bridge plan: Replace the 2 current spans with 4 new ones
BOURNE, Mass. — The math may soon be two times two when it comes to replacing the aging Sagamore and Bourne bridges, which connect Cape Cod with the mainland. MassDOT has revealed plans to build 4 new bridges over the Cape Cod Canal, as it still seeks billions of dollars in federal money for the massive undertaking.
MA’s Most Popular Holiday Gift in 2021 May Be a Little Surprising
Massachusetts residents are hitting the stores and online shops to chip away at their holiday shopping. Of course, it can be difficult to buy for certain folks and it seems like you have to force their gift wishes out of them. That can feel like a chore all on its own.
Police: Search underway for 3 suspects who tied up bank workers during robbery on Martha’s Vineyard
TISBURY, Mass. — Police are investigating a bank robbery at the Rockland Trust on Martha’s Vineyard on Thursday. Police on Martha’s Vineyard say they are looking for three armed suspects. Some information was developed that led police to a Holiday Inn in Falmouth and that hotel was evacuated.
fallriverreporter.com
Eligible Massachusetts healthcare workers to receive between $12,500 and $300,000 each in loan repayments
BOSTON – Today the Baker-Polito Administration announced a step in addressing the health care workforce shortage by contracting with the Massachusetts League of Community Health Centers to implement a $130 million loan repayment program to support and retain the behavioral health and primary care workforce. Funding comes from the American Rescue Plan Act and the Opioid Recovery and Remediation Trust Fund.
WCVB
Two state rep races in Massachusetts may be headed for recounts
BOSTON — One week after polls closed, voters still do not know the winners in two Massachusetts House races that are likely headed toward recounts with high stakes for the already-depleted Republican minority. Election officials in Pepperell, Dunstable and Groton plan to meet this week to count additional late-arriving...
The next steps for the new Massachusetts license law
Now that voters approved a ballot question keeping a law that lets undocumented immigrants get driver's licenses, Massachusetts transportation officials are updating regulations before the new law takes effect in July 2023. Driving the news: The Registry of Motor Vehicles released draft recommendations this week and announced a Dec. 2...
WCVB
Surveillance photo of masked person released following Martha's Vineyard bank heist
DUKES COUNTY, Mass. — The search continued Thursday night for a group of armed robbers who held up a bank on Martha's Vineyard earlier in the day and tied up employees who were inside the building. Tisbury police said the incident happened at 8:15 a.m. at Rockland Trust in...
WCVB
Hiking along the Outer Cape in Autumn
NEEDHAM, Mass. — The fog hangs low, hiding Cape Cod’s natural wonder, almost as if the Cape wants to keep its beauty a secret. For hikers, each turn is a surprise as they carve their way through the dense mist. This is autumn on the outer Cape. These moody scenes show the best of Cape Cod’s wild side, but all it takes is a bit of sun, and the blurred horizon comes into focus, creating an entirely new panorama.
25 Most Common Last Names in Massachusetts
Massachusetts history runs deep, in all aspects of life. From some of the nation's most historic colleges, oldest restaurants, and original professional athletics teams. In addition to pride in our state's history, Massachusetts residents also take pride in their unique personal heritage as well. The city of Boston has deep...
