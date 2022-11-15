ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Tommie Patton Kendrick III
3d ago

These Deer Strikes are getting out of hand, these people need to raise their wages and just give them what their demanding, we need these deer to get back to work! 🤣

CBS Boston

What's behind the long wait times at the RMV?

BOSTON - Go to any Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles office, you will likely be hit with exhausting lines. "An hour and 25 minutes," said Ronnel Jimenez, when asked how long he waited. He had made an appointment online before he arrived. "I thought it was going to be quicker," he said. Why the wait? Data on Massachusetts' transparency platform called CTHRU may shed some light. The RMV's payroll for customer service agents dropped 20% from last year's. Staff is down 150 employees from pre-pandemic 2019. "Took me about an hour and a half to get to the...
Axios

Four new bridges for Cape Cod

State officials want Massachusetts residents to weigh in on the designs for a pair of twin bridges to eventually connect Cape Cod to the mainland. Driving the news: MassDOT officials floated the idea of replacing the Bourne and Sagamore bridges with two pairs of twin bridges at a public meeting Tuesday evening.
WCVB

5 for Good: MA volunteers support fight against pancreatic cancer

LEXINGTON, Mass. — Bruno Gallinelli and Richard Martin were both diagnosed with pancreatic cancer at 69 years old, and both died about two years later. Now, their daughters are working together to carry on the fight against the disease. Rebecca Serencha of Marlborough and Daniela Lang of Lexington help...
hot969boston.com

Massachusetts TOP 50 Slang Words

If you’re from here, you KNOW these Massachusetts TOP 50 slang words. You may not even realize it. But you possess a unique trait. You speak like NO one else on earth, if they are not from here. Some Call It Boston-ese Our language is so famous, it’s been...
fallriverreporter.com

Eligible Massachusetts healthcare workers to receive between $12,500 and $300,000 each in loan repayments

BOSTON – Today the Baker-Polito Administration announced a step in addressing the health care workforce shortage by contracting with the Massachusetts League of Community Health Centers to implement a $130 million loan repayment program to support and retain the behavioral health and primary care workforce. Funding comes from the American Rescue Plan Act and the Opioid Recovery and Remediation Trust Fund.
WCVB

Two state rep races in Massachusetts may be headed for recounts

BOSTON — One week after polls closed, voters still do not know the winners in two Massachusetts House races that are likely headed toward recounts with high stakes for the already-depleted Republican minority. Election officials in Pepperell, Dunstable and Groton plan to meet this week to count additional late-arriving...
Axios

The next steps for the new Massachusetts license law

Now that voters approved a ballot question keeping a law that lets undocumented immigrants get driver's licenses, Massachusetts transportation officials are updating regulations before the new law takes effect in July 2023. Driving the news: The Registry of Motor Vehicles released draft recommendations this week and announced a Dec. 2...
WCVB

Hiking along the Outer Cape in Autumn

NEEDHAM, Mass. — The fog hangs low, hiding Cape Cod’s natural wonder, almost as if the Cape wants to keep its beauty a secret. For hikers, each turn is a surprise as they carve their way through the dense mist. This is autumn on the outer Cape. These moody scenes show the best of Cape Cod’s wild side, but all it takes is a bit of sun, and the blurred horizon comes into focus, creating an entirely new panorama.
WUPE

25 Most Common Last Names in Massachusetts

Massachusetts history runs deep, in all aspects of life. From some of the nation's most historic colleges, oldest restaurants, and original professional athletics teams. In addition to pride in our state's history, Massachusetts residents also take pride in their unique personal heritage as well. The city of Boston has deep...
