Action News Mornings' Matt O'Donnell & Tamala Edwards honored at awards ceremony for milestones

6abc Action News
 5 days ago
Two members of the Action News Morning Team were honored for achieving milestones at 6abc.

Matt O'Donnell is celebrating 25 years at the station! Tamala Edwards is celebrating 20 years!

Both have been anchoring the morning newscast together for close to two decades.

Matt and Tam shared photos from the ceremony that was held in New York City on Monday night.

During the event, Tam said Matt is still making her laugh after all this time.

Several others who work behind the scenes on Action News Mornings were also honored for their 6abc anniversaries including photographers and managers.

Catch Matt, Tam, meteorologist Karen Rogers and Matt Pellman with traffic every weekday morning from 4 a.m to 8 a.m. on Action News Mornings.

Congrats to all!

