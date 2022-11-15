ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family of four is displaced after Joppa house fire

By Maria Morales, Baltimore Sun
A family of four has been displaced after a house fire in Joppa on Monday afternoon.

The fire was reported by a neighbor shortly after 1:30 p.m. in the 2500 block of Sinsko Lane in Joppa. It took 40 firefighters from the Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company and other units 30 minutes to control the blaze. Fire officials said a fire alarm in the one-story, manufactured home was working. No injuries were reported.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal said the fire, which started in the kitchen, is under investigation but an electrical failure cannot be ruled out. The home is a total loss, fire officials said.

The owners were not home at the time of the fire. Three adults and one infant are displaced. They are being assisted by Harford County Disaster Assistance and Red Cross.

