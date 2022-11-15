Metro Council to make decision on Riverchase Apartment property

Metro Council could give the final green light to the highly debated redevelopment of the Riverchase apartments Tuesday night.

This bill has come with a lot of back-and-forths because the property is part of the big redevelopment area in the East Bank. If passed, the bill would allow the property to be rezoned as a mixed-use residential property.

Located on Dickerson Pike, dozens of low-income residents were re-located earlier this year. Developers plan to build more than 1,100 new units on the property and promise that more than 220 of them will be affordable.

Opponents don't trust the developers to follow through or provide enough units to rehouse everyone who was kicked out. They believe the developers are targeting people coming to Nashville for high-paying jobs at Oracle and Amazon, not the families who have grown up in the area.

On the other side, the developer said they do plan to give priority to the families if they plan to move back in and understand the need for more affordable housing which is what 20% of the new development will be geared towards.