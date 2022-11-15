Fans Think Nicolas Cage Looks 'Unrecognizable' With Bald Head And Glasses On The Set Of His New Movie

Splash News

Nicolas Cage has just been spotted on the set of his brand new movie. At least, we think it’s him, because to say the Face/Off actor looks unrecognizable in the pap pictures that are doing the rounds on social media would be a huge understatement!

Nicolas Cage Looks Unrecognizable With Bald Head On The ‘Dream Scenario’ Set

The 58-year-old Oscar-winning actor was spotted on the Dream Scenario set in Toronto, Canada, on Monday, November 7th, wearing a prosthetic bald cap, glasses, and sporting a grey beard. He reportedly was also wearing padding to give him a fuller appearance underneath his winter clothes, which were selected by costume designer Natalie Bronfman.

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent actor is starring in Norwegian director Kristoffer Borgli’s comedy – which also stars Tim Meadows, Michael Cera, Julianne Nicholson, and Dylan Baker – with filming expected to take place until November 19th. And it’s safe to say that fans were completely shocked by his appearance when they saw the various pap pics from the set!

“Can’t believe he has shaved off his beautiful hair,” one fan wrote on Instagram, to which one replied, “I have read it might be a bald cap but let us never doubt his commitment to the bit.” “Oh my, I can hardly recognize him,” another fan wrote online. “He’s a chameleon I hope this movie is a success,” commented another.

Cage’s Other Upcoming Projects

Dream Scenario isn’t the only movie that Cage is starring in at the moment, as the actor and producer is set to co-produce and star in Osgood Perkins’ psychological thriller Longlegs, which Perkins will also direct with Jason Cloth and Dave Caplan’s C2 Motion Picture Group. Filming is expected to start early next year.

It’ll be a while ’til we see the National Treasure star in action for that role, but fans can see his supporting role as Count Dracula in Chris McKay’s horror-comedy Renfield, which he was reportedly paid $3M for, when it hits theaters on April 14th, 2023. If you can’t wait that long, you can catch Cage starring as Colton Briggs in Brett Donowho’s The Old Way, a western which is slated to hit theaters next month.

Cage’s Personal Life

The Ghost Rider actor’s personal life is also looking a lot busier these days, as he and wife Riko Shibata, 29, welcomed their daughter August Francesca on September 7th, earlier this year. Shibata is the actor’s fifth wife, and they tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at the Wynn in Las Vegas on February 16th, 2021. August Francesca is the couple’s first child together, and Nicolas’ third child overall, as he is also father to sons Weston, 31, and Kal-El, 16, who he shares with exes Christina Fulton and Alice Kim, respectively.