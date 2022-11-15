ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
shefinds

Fans Think Nicolas Cage Looks 'Unrecognizable' With Bald Head And Glasses On The Set Of His New Movie

By Maria Pierides
shefinds
shefinds
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42ifEY_0jBGKo1x00
Splash News

Nicolas Cage has just been spotted on the set of his brand new movie. At least, we think it’s him, because to say the Face/Off actor looks unrecognizable in the pap pictures that are doing the rounds on social media would be a huge understatement!

Nicolas Cage Looks Unrecognizable With Bald Head On The ‘Dream Scenario’ Set

The 58-year-old Oscar-winning actor was spotted on the Dream Scenario set in Toronto, Canada, on Monday, November 7th, wearing a prosthetic bald cap, glasses, and sporting a grey beard. He reportedly was also wearing padding to give him a fuller appearance underneath his winter clothes, which were selected by costume designer Natalie Bronfman.

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent actor is starring in Norwegian director Kristoffer Borgli’s comedy – which also stars Tim Meadows, Michael Cera, Julianne Nicholson, and Dylan Baker – with filming expected to take place until November 19th. And it’s safe to say that fans were completely shocked by his appearance when they saw the various pap pics from the set!

“Can’t believe he has shaved off his beautiful hair,” one fan wrote on Instagram, to which one replied, “I have read it might be a bald cap but let us never doubt his commitment to the bit.” “Oh my, I can hardly recognize him,” another fan wrote online. “He’s a chameleon I hope this movie is a success,” commented another.

Cage’s Other Upcoming Projects

Dream Scenario isn’t the only movie that Cage is starring in at the moment, as the actor and producer is set to co-produce and star in Osgood Perkins’ psychological thriller Longlegs, which Perkins will also direct with Jason Cloth and Dave Caplan’s C2 Motion Picture Group. Filming is expected to start early next year.

It’ll be a while ’til we see the National Treasure star in action for that role, but fans can see his supporting role as Count Dracula in Chris McKay’s horror-comedy Renfield, which he was reportedly paid $3M for, when it hits theaters on April 14th, 2023. If you can’t wait that long, you can catch Cage starring as Colton Briggs in Brett Donowho’s The Old Way, a western which is slated to hit theaters next month.

Cage’s Personal Life

The Ghost Rider actor’s personal life is also looking a lot busier these days, as he and wife Riko Shibata, 29, welcomed their daughter August Francesca on September 7th, earlier this year. Shibata is the actor’s fifth wife, and they tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at the Wynn in Las Vegas on February 16th, 2021. August Francesca is the couple’s first child together, and Nicolas’ third child overall, as he is also father to sons Weston, 31, and Kal-El, 16, who he shares with exes Christina Fulton and Alice Kim, respectively.

Comments / 0

Related
TODAY.com

Jason Momoa’s daughter adorably crashes his red carpet interview

Jason Momoa’s 15-year-old daughter, Lola, made a surprise appearance during his recent red carpet interview as he gushed about how much his children mean to him. The 43-year-old actor attended the red carpet premiere for his upcoming Netflix film “Slumberland” on Wednesday, Nov. 9, and brought a couple of special guests with him.
wegotthiscovered.com

New ‘The Whale’ trailer emotionally reaffirms Brendan Fraser as a clear Oscars frontrunner

What happens when you pair rising scream queen Sadie Sink with resurgent action hero frequenter Brendan Fraser? Your first guess probably wouldn’t be an intimately poignant Darren Aronofsky drama that has been stirring up its fair share of Oscars buzz for months; although, taking that last piece of info into account, perhaps that was your immediate guess.
thedigitalfix.com

Nicolas Cage doing sequels to two of his best movies

Nicolas Cage, after years of gathering predominantly independent film credits to his name, is making his way back into the live-action big league. Recently the star led the comedy movie The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, and is signed onto the vampire movie Renfield. But along with these exciting career developments – it looks like Cage may be giving fans a blast from the past in the future, too, as sequels for two of his best films are reportedly in the works.
Daily Mail

Taylor Swift's boyfriend Joe Alwyn to reunite with his The Favourite co-star Emma Stone and director Yorgos Lanthimos for new movie And

Cannes Chopard Trophy winner Joe Alwyn just signed on to star in Fox Searchlight Pictures' mysterious new movie titled And, which begins production this month in New Orleans. The film reunites the 31-year-old Englishman with his The Favourite co-star Emma Stone and director Yorgos Lanthimos, whom he worked with on the critically-acclaimed period black comedy that amassed $95.9M at the box office in 2018.
ComicBook

Kim Kardashian's Halloween Costume Compared to Saweetie's Mystique Makeover

Kim Kardashian's Halloween costume has Twitter users comparing the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's viral Mystique cosplay to Saweetie, who transformed into the blue-skinned shape-shifter in 2020. That year, the Grammy Award-nominated "Best Friend" rapper attended Kendall Jenner's Halloween birthday party dressed as the mutant from Fox's X-Men movies, joined by Migos rapper Quavo as fellow Marvel character Beast. After Kim K's Halloween costume channeled Rebecca Romijn's Mystique from 2000's X-Men — recreating the look with face paint, a blue latex bodysuit, yellow contact lenses, and red slicked back hair — Saweetie's Mystique makeover resurfaced in a viral tweet Sunday that got her name trending with more than 100,000 likes to date.
People

Evan Rachel Wood Didn't Know How to Tell Son, 9, His Mom 'Makes Out with Harry Potter' in New Film

"You can't watch mom make out with Harry Potter," she joked during her appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers Evan Rachel Wood is sharing the hilarious reason she didn't let her son visit her on the set of Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. Appearing on Late Night with Seth Meyers, the actress, 35, shared that her 9-year-old son was excited to learn she was working with Harry Potter alum Daniel Radcliffe on the film. "We watched all the Harry Potter films together and I told him I was working with Daniel Radcliffe and...
netflixjunkie.com

Millie Bobby Brown and Chriss Pratt Looks Unrecognizable in 90S Style Outfits for Their Movie the Electric State

Well, the Enola Holmes 2 dialogues are pretty suitable for Millie Bobby Brown if we look closely. This young megastar is truly a force of nature unstoppable and undoubtedly magnificent in every way. Since we have not seen her resting for a moment this year and it seemed kind of a whirlwind seeing how she is doing all these things without feeling exhausted. At the beginning of the year, she was shooting and promoting the extremely horrifying season of Stranger Things.
GEORGIA STATE
Looper

Emily Blunt Felt Like She Was Being Cooked From The Inside Out Filming The English In A Corset

No one in history has ever felt comfortable in a corset. If they said they were, they were lying. Corsets are tight, restrictive, even suffocating — and their thin waste illusion doesn't seem worth the sacrifice they require. Now imagine wearing one while shooting an action scene. For her role in the upcoming Western drama series "The English," Emily Blunt did just that.
IndieWire

Eric Roberts Compares Margot Robbie’s ‘Babylon’ Performance to Elizabeth Taylor, Predicts Oscar Win

As the awards race begins to take shape, one massive wild card remains: “Babylon.”. Damien Chazelle’s sprawling Old Hollywood epic has all the makings of an Oscar darling, but without any festival screenings, the content and quality of the film largely remain a mystery. Still, the A-list cast featuring Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie, as well as Chazelle’s proven ability to tell stories about Hollywood, make it a formidable contender.
SheKnows

Catherine Zeta-Jones’ Rare PDA Snapshot With Michael Douglas Reminds Everyone How They Truly Feel About One Another

Catherine Zeta-Jones isn’t afraid to shout her love for her husband of over 20 years, Michael Douglas, from the rooftops. Whether it be a head-turning red carpet appearance or a rare PDA moment, these two are still so in love — like it’s the first date still. And this new photo proves that their love hasn’t wavered even a shred over the years.
Insider

Matthew Perry says it was 'devastating' when Jennifer Aniston confronted him about his alcohol addiction on the set of 'Friends'

Matthew Perry said that it was "devastating" when "Friends" costar Jennifer Aniston confronted him about his alcohol addiction on the set of the hit sitcom. In his memoir titled "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing," released on Tuesday, Perry detailed his rise to fame and years-long struggles with alcoholism and drug addiction. The actor most notably played the sarcastic Chandler Bing on "Friends," which ran for 10 seasons between 1994 and 2004.
The Independent

Voices: Rihanna, what were you thinking when you picked Johnny Depp for your Savage X Fenty fashion show?

I have always liked Rihanna. Well, as much as you can like someone you have never actually met. But as many of us know all too well, your greatest strength is often your greatest flaw – and the thing that initially attracted you to someone later becomes the thing that repels you.I have always admired Rihanna for how effortlessly she exudes that timeless I don’t give a f*** category of cool that never goes out of fashion. But upon learning she is going to feature Johnny Depp in the November fashion show for her Savage X Fenty lingerie brand,...
VIRGINIA STATE
shefinds

shefinds

New York City, NY
203K+
Followers
5K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

Our team shares the latest in fashion trends, celebrity news, beauty & health tips and more! We know you're busy, so we find what you're looking for.

 https://www.shefinds.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy