Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
norfolkneradio.com
Nobody injured in head on collision near Stanton
Stanton County officials say nobody was hurt during a two vehicle accident early this morning. Sheriff Mike Unger said crews responded to a crash on 564th Avenue around 7:05 a.m. today. He says 56-year-old Julio Carrillo-Carilo of Columbus was driving northbound collided head on with 60-year-old Michael Doring of Stanton, who was carrying a semi-trailer with over 900 small pigs inside.
kscj.com
1ST LOCAL SNOWFALL LEADS TO SEVERAL TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
SIOUX CITY POLICE SAY THERE WERE OVER 20 ACCIDENTS TUESDAY MORNING IN THE METRO AREA BECAUSE OF THE UNEXPECTED SNOW THAT WE RECEIVED. SGT. TOM GILL SAYS WITH SNOW BACK IN THE FORECAST, IT’S TIME TO BRUSH UP ON YOUR WINTER DRIVING SKILLS:. ICY2 OC………ON THE ICE. :11...
kicdam.com
Driver Enters Creek After Losing Control of Vehicle in O’Brien County
Paullina, IA (KICD) — A Paullina woman avoided injury when her vehicle entered Mill Creek North of Paullina last Wednesday afternoon. According to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office, 63-year-old Michelle Couldren told responding deputies she swerved to avoid a deer while driving along Polk Avenue at around 4 o’clock. She then lost control of her Ford Expedition, which went off the road and into the creek where the front end became submerged and received minor damage.
kscj.com
CAR COLLIDES WITH BUS CARRYING WEST STUDENTS
NO INJURIES WERE REPORTED WHEN A CAR STRUCK A CITY BUS JUST BEFORE 3 P.M. CARRYING STUDENTS FROM WEST HIGH AND WEST MIDDLE SCHOOLS. SIOUX CITY SCHOOL OFFICIALS SAY THERE WAS MINOR DAMAGE TO THE BUS AND CAR, AND A SECOND BUS WAS SENT TO TAKE THE STUDENTS HOME. SCHOOL...
siouxlandnews.com
Burbank, S.D. woman charged with vehicular homicide after crash
BURBANK, S.D. — A Burbank, SD woman has been indicted by a grand jury in Clay County after a crash last July. Back in July, the Clay County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened just after 11:30 a.m on July 8. At that time the Sheriff said 58-year-old Joyce...
69-year-old man identified as victim in South Dakota fatal crash
A 2022 Subaru Outback Touring SUV was traveling northbound on Interstate 29 when it left the road, traveled through the median and crashed into the trailer of a southbound 2015 Freightliner TR semi-truck and trailer.
kiwaradio.com
Nine Fire Departments Extinguish Truck Shed Fire By Paullina
Paullina, Iowa– A large truck shed was destroyed in a fire on Sunday, November 13, 2022, near Paullina. According to Paullina Fire Chief Ryan Harper, at about 7:35 a.m., the Paullina Fire Department was called to the report of a truck shed on fire at 4797 Pierce Avenue, a mile south and two miles west of Paullina.
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City man gets probation for shooting woman's legs
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man who shot a woman in the legs has been placed on probation. Apollo Houston, 20, pleaded guilty in October in Woodbury County District Court to charges of willful injury and reckless use of a firearm. District Judge Tod Deck on Wednesday suspended a...
stormlakeradio.com
Fire Destroys Paullina Truck Shed
A fire destroyed a truck shed and all of its contents this past weekend in Paullina. Firefighters were sent to 4797 Pierce Avenue at around 7:30am Sunday. When firefighters arrived, they found active fire and smoke coming from the partially open overhead doors on the north end of the truck shed. At first, the Paullina Fire Department attempted to put out a semi-truck that was in flames just inside the overhead door. When the Granville Fire Department arrived, they attempted to enter from the other side of the building, but were unsuccessful because of rapidly growing heavy fire and smoke. Eventually, it became too hazardous for firefighters to get close to the building. Other agencies arrived to help contain the fire, and it took crews four hours and approximately 100-thousand gallons of water to extinguish the fire.
nwestiowa.com
Sanborn woman charged for OWI, marijuana
SHELDON—A 21-year-old Sanborn woman was arrested about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, near Sheldon on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, second-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest of Aletia Keobounhmee stemmed from the stop of a 2010...
Massive Iowa Christmas Light Display Celebrating Its 26th Year [VIDEO]
A longtime Iowa holiday light display doesn't just delight people during the holidays. It benefits area adults, and even children, throughout the entire year. Rob Scheitler has always loved Christmas. He hung some outdoor lights while growing up on a farm as a kid. Little did he know what his love of the season would result in.
kiwaradio.com
Galva Man Charged In Brother’s Murder
Ida County, Iowa — A man from Galva, Iowa is charged with murder in the stabbing death of his older brother. According to the Ida County Sheriff’s Office, shortly after 7:30 on Sunday night, the communications center received a 911 call of a fight in progress on Main Street in Galva. Officers discovered 26-year-old Eduardo Diaz III of Holstein lying on the sidewalk. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
KCAU 9 is back on air, thank you for your patience
It will be off-air until further notice but hopefully return in time for Thursday's 5 p.m. newscast.
South Sioux City Middle School principal on administrative leave
School officials said the principal of South Sioux City Middle School is currently on administrative leave.
KLEM
KLEM News for Wednesday, November 16
Iowa House Speaker Pat Grassley has announced committee chairs for the next Legislative session. Representative Tom Jeneary of Le Mars has been named chair of the Natural Resources Committee. Representative Skyler Wheeler of Hull has been named chair of the Education Committee. Representative Jacob Bossman of Sioux City has been named chair of the Transportation, Infrstrucutre, and Capitals Appropriations Committee.
Sheriff reveals additional charges filed against suspect connected to multiple Siouxland robberies
A man was accused of robbing at least three locations in the Siouxland area and officials have announced further charges filed against him.
kiwaradio.com
Health Advisory Issued After ‘Forever’ Chemicals Are Found In Sioux City Water Plant
Sioux City, Iowa — The city of Sioux City is issuing a health advisory due to dangerous chemicals called PFAs detected in one of the city’s drinking water plants. It’s one of many communities across Iowa that has to come up with a plan to address the so-called “forever chemicals.”
News Channel Nebraska
Teen in custody after reportedly threatening family members near Leigh
LEIGH, Neb. -- A 13-year-old has been taken into custody after he reportedly threatened his family members with a knife near Leigh. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said officers were dispatched to a location northwest of Leigh around 7:45 a.m. Wednesday. The caller reportedly told officers that a 13-year-old had a knife and was threatening his family members.
nwestiowa.com
Sutherland woman arrested for OWI charge
PAULLINA—A 46-year-old Sutherland woman was arrested about 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, in Paullina on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Naomi Jeane Kliegl stemmed from a report of a 1991 Ford Festiva running over a parking bumper on the east side of the Dollar General parking lot in Paullina, according to the Paullina Police Department.
Comments / 0