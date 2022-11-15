Read full article on original website
Related
WOOD
Best fuzzy bean bag chair
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Bean bag chairs were extremely popular in the ’70s. While they may have lost favor in the ’80s and ’90s, they have made a strong comeback in the last decade. These days, bean bag chairs can be a fashionable addition to any space, as evidenced by the attractive Greyleigh Teen Large Classic Bean Bag, which comes in several soft colors and has a plush faux fur cover. Bean bag chairs are available with covers made from many types of material, but few can match the coziness of fuzzy models.
People Are Recalling The Most Problematic Ways They Have Ever Been Laid Off, And Steam Is Coming Out Of My Ears
"I went on maternity leave. On my first day back at work, I worked for one hour before they told me my position had been eliminated. They knew it was illegal to fire me while on maternity leave, so they had to allow me to come back to work."
WOOD
Best ‘My Hero Academia’ plush
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. “My Hero Academia” is a popular anime show featuring tons of colorful and unique characters that make for great plushies. And if you want to give an anime fan an extra cozy gift, they will love snuggling with a “My Hero Academia” plush doll.
Gerald Genta’s New $25,000 Watch Features a Soccer-Playing Mickey Mouse
Another year, another Mickey. Gérald Genta, the watch brand Bulgari purchased in 2000 (a little over a decade before its namesake watchmaker passed), is back at it with its favorite Disney character. A new Arena Bi-Retrograde Mickey Mouse watch has just been unveiled, this time with the legendary cartoon kicking around a soccer ball—just in time for the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Genta created his first Mickey Mouse watch in 1969 and since then the quirky timepieces have become catnip for collectors. He was the first watchmaker to enter into a partnership with Disney and created watches not only...
Comments / 0