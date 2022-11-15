Read full article on original website
BBC
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Max Verstappen fastest from George Russell in second practice
Red Bull's Max Verstappen had a comfortable advantage over Mercedes' George Russell in second Friday practice at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. As the final race weekend of the season began, Verstappen was 0.341 seconds quicker than Russell, who won the Sao Paulo Grand Prix last weekend. Verstappen did not...
BBC
Max Verstappen says reaction to team orders controversy 'unacceptable' and 'disgusting'
Max Verstappen says some of the reaction to his role in the Red Bull team orders controversy in Brazil has been "unacceptable" and "disgusting". The world champion refused Red Bull's order to let his team-mate Sergio Perez through on the final lap of last weekend's Sao Paulo Grand Prix to gain points in his fight for second in the championship.
BBC
World Cup 2022: Opta predicts each country's chances of winning
Brazil haven't won the World Cup since 2002 but there is a strong chance Qatar 2022 could be their year. Using Stats Perform's artificial intelligence World Cup prediction model, the South Americans have emerged as the favourites to lift the trophy for a record extending sixth time. But how well are England and Wales going to perform?
SkySports
Betfair Chase preview: A Plus Tard looking 'as good as last year' ahead of Haydock defence under Rachael Blackmore
Rachael Blackmore is relishing the opportunity to be reunited with A Plus Tard in their bid for back-to-back victories in the Betfair Chase at Haydock on Saturday. The Cheveley Park Stud-owned eight-year-old has already provided Blackmore with some of her biggest days in the saddle, kicking off with her first Cheltenham Festival success three years ago.
BBC
Seven-time champion Ronnie O'Sullivan thrashed 6-0 by Ding Junhui at UK Championship
Ronnie O'Sullivan was whitewashed in a Triple Crown event for the first time as he lost 6-0 to Ding Junhui in the UK Championship quarter-finals. World champion O'Sullivan, 46, had been favourite to win the tournament in York for an eighth time but never fired after a tight opening two frames.
SkySports
Clonmel Oil Chase: Blue Lord denies stablemate Tornado Flyer for Willie Mullins and Paul Townend
Blue Lord came from last to first to deny his King George-winning stablemate Tornado Flyer and provide Willie Mullins with a seventh victory in the Clonmel Oil Chase. Champagne Fever (2014), Kemboy (2018) and Douvan (2019) are among the champion trainer's previous winners of the Grade Two feature and he saddled two of the four runners this time around.
BBC
Ciara Mageean: 'My shin scars remind me of the great summer that I had'
"I was getting showered after a very wet training session this morning and washing all the muck off my legs. "I've got scars down my shins from the races this summer and was thinking many girls probably wouldn't be pleased that they've got permanent scars on their shins but every time I see them I'm reminded of the great summer of racing I had.
BBC
Neil McManus: Cushendall man commits to Antrim hurlers for 2023
Neil McManus will continue to make himself available for Darren Gleeson's Antrim hurling squad in 2023. McManus had been deliberating over his inter-county future after recently becoming a father for the first time. However, the 34-year-old Cushendall man has now opted to continue his Saffrons service which began in 2007.
