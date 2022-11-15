Read full article on original website
Celtics targeting big upgrade at center?
It almost feels like the Boston Celtics have not had a dominant true seven-footer since Robert Parish. But that could all change in the coming weeks. On an episode of “The Hoop Collective” this week, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst mentioned San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl as a possible Celtics trade target that industry people have been speculating about. Windhorst notes that the Spurs and the Celtics already linked up on last season’s Derrick White trade.
Jayson Tatum, Celtics send strong message to Bucks, NBA hammering Hawks in Atlanta
A switch seems to have been flicked within the Boston Celtics after they experienced the most heartbreaking defeat a team could ever experience – an NBA Finals loss. Jayson Tatum and the Celtics are laying waste to the NBA to begin the 2022-23 campaign, clearly motivated to avenge their defeat at the hands of the Golden State Warriors. And their latest victory, a 126-101 drubbing of the Atlanta Hawks, should scare the rest of the league even more, including the Milwaukee Bucks.
Watch: David Pastrnak made a humorous cameo after Celtics-Thunder, interviewing himself
Pastrnak presented a believable Celtics interview. David Pastrnak enjoyed a night off from the Bruins‘ hot start to the season by watching a Celtics game on Monday night. He even played a role in the postgame scene as well. Pastrnak, 26, enjoyed a lengthy round of applause from the...
Foligno family’s generosity nearly brought Jeremy Swayman to tears after his injury
Boston Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman said he was nearly brought to tears by the generosity of Nick Foligno and his wife after Swayman’s recent knee injury.
Bruins’ Jim Montgomery Reveals New Nickname For Connor Clifton
Boston Bruins defenseman Connor Clifton already has a nickname in “Cliffy hockey” that suits him well. But first-year Bruins coach Jim Montgomery has been referring to the fifth-year pro, who is currently enjoying a breakout season, as something else recently. “Kenny Rogers, that’s my new nickname for him,”...
Red Sox Division Rival Swings Major Trade With Mariners
A little over a month after ending the Blue Jays’ 2022 season, the Mariners reportedly have acquired one of Toronto’s better players. According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the Jays are sending outfielder Teoscar Hernández to the Mariners, marking the first noteworthy transaction of the Major League Baseball offseason. In exchange for Hernández, Seattle is shipping relief pitcher Erik Swanson and left-handed pitching prospect Adam Macko north of the border, per the Seattle Times’ Ryan Divish. The Blue Jays confirmed the trade shortly after the reports from Passan and Divish.
Red Sox Made Contract Offers To ‘Several Players’ In MLB Free Agency
Is this simply the calm before the Boston Red Sox’s offseason storm?. The Red Sox have yet to strike a significant deal — via free agency or trade — but team president and CEO Sam Kennedy indicated Wednesday at the Major League Baseball owners meetings in New York that Boston is prepared to make waves.
Celtics’ Sam Hauser Unexpectedly Leading Entire NBA In This Stat
Sam Hauser has been a revelation off the bench this season for the Boston Celtics. Hauser, who rarely played as a rookie last season, has carved out a role due to his deadly outside shooting, which he put on display in Boston’s road win over the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday.
TODAY.com
Jayson Tatum’s mom on raising an NBA superstar
Jayson Tatum’s mom, Brandy Cole-Barnes, opens up about the struggles she faced raising the NBA star as a young mom, the motivational texts she would send during his games and the experience of watching Tatum as a father to his son, Deuce.Nov. 17, 2022.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins Weekly: Home Sweet Home, Nosek, Lucic & More
Another week has passed on the 2022-23 season for the Boston Bruins and it was a perfect one with four wins. In this edition of Bruins Weekly, we look at home the Black and Gold are enjoying some home cooking, a former fan favorite, and Stanley Cup champion returned to Boston, a veteran finally gets a goal, and more.
Four Position Players Red Sox Could Target In Trades This Offseason
All signs point to the Red Sox spending significant money this offseason amid reports and Boston’s chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom promising to be better in 2023. There are a lot of question marks surrounding the Red Sox this offseason, with the biggest one being the future of Xander Bogaerts. If he does indeed leave, there are other viable shortstop options on the market.
