Boston, MA

Larry Brown Sports

Celtics targeting big upgrade at center?

It almost feels like the Boston Celtics have not had a dominant true seven-footer since Robert Parish. But that could all change in the coming weeks. On an episode of “The Hoop Collective” this week, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst mentioned San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl as a possible Celtics trade target that industry people have been speculating about. Windhorst notes that the Spurs and the Celtics already linked up on last season’s Derrick White trade.
ClutchPoints

Jayson Tatum, Celtics send strong message to Bucks, NBA hammering Hawks in Atlanta

A switch seems to have been flicked within the Boston Celtics after they experienced the most heartbreaking defeat a team could ever experience – an NBA Finals loss. Jayson Tatum and the Celtics are laying waste to the NBA to begin the 2022-23 campaign, clearly motivated to avenge their defeat at the hands of the Golden State Warriors. And their latest victory, a 126-101 drubbing of the Atlanta Hawks, should scare the rest of the league even more, including the Milwaukee Bucks.
NESN

Bruins’ Jim Montgomery Reveals New Nickname For Connor Clifton

Boston Bruins defenseman Connor Clifton already has a nickname in “Cliffy hockey” that suits him well. But first-year Bruins coach Jim Montgomery has been referring to the fifth-year pro, who is currently enjoying a breakout season, as something else recently. “Kenny Rogers, that’s my new nickname for him,”...
NESN

Red Sox Division Rival Swings Major Trade With Mariners

A little over a month after ending the Blue Jays’ 2022 season, the Mariners reportedly have acquired one of Toronto’s better players. According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the Jays are sending outfielder Teoscar Hernández to the Mariners, marking the first noteworthy transaction of the Major League Baseball offseason. In exchange for Hernández, Seattle is shipping relief pitcher Erik Swanson and left-handed pitching prospect Adam Macko north of the border, per the Seattle Times’ Ryan Divish. The Blue Jays confirmed the trade shortly after the reports from Passan and Divish.
TODAY.com

Jayson Tatum’s mom on raising an NBA superstar

Jayson Tatum’s mom, Brandy Cole-Barnes, opens up about the struggles she faced raising the NBA star as a young mom, the motivational texts she would send during his games and the experience of watching Tatum as a father to his son, Deuce.Nov. 17, 2022.
The Hockey Writers

Bruins Weekly: Home Sweet Home, Nosek, Lucic & More

Another week has passed on the 2022-23 season for the Boston Bruins and it was a perfect one with four wins. In this edition of Bruins Weekly, we look at home the Black and Gold are enjoying some home cooking, a former fan favorite, and Stanley Cup champion returned to Boston, a veteran finally gets a goal, and more.
NESN

Four Position Players Red Sox Could Target In Trades This Offseason

All signs point to the Red Sox spending significant money this offseason amid reports and Boston’s chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom promising to be better in 2023. There are a lot of question marks surrounding the Red Sox this offseason, with the biggest one being the future of Xander Bogaerts. If he does indeed leave, there are other viable shortstop options on the market.
92.9 The Ticket

92.9 The Ticket

92.9 The Ticket has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine.

