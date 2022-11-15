Read full article on original website
NME
Inhaler add London and Manchester gigs to 2023 tour
Inhaler have added two new shows in London and Manchester to their 2023 tour. The Dublin band have already confirmed a series of UK tour dates in February 2023 but they will now play their biggest headline UK shows to date at Manchester’s O2 Victoria Warehouse and London’s O2 Academy Brixton on May 19 and May 20.
NME
DJ and record collector Dez Parkes has died
DJ and record collector Dez Parkes has died. Friend Fitzroy Anthoney Facey, who is also director of The Soul Survives Magazine, confirmed Parkes’ death over the weekend. It is unclear at this stage what caused his death. “It’s with our deepest sorrow that we inform you of the death...
NME
DJ and producer Janette Slack dies, aged 42
DJ and producer Janette Slack has died, aged 42. Her brother Trevor Slack confirmed her death over the weekend in a Facebook post. He wrote: “On behalf of the family, it is with great sadness that I announce the tragic and sudden passing of Janette Slack on the 13th of November 2022 in Hong Kong.
NME
Ticketmaster says it faced “historically unprecedented demand” for Taylor Swift ‘Eras’ tour tickets
Ticketmaster says its website experienced “historically unprecedented demand” for tickets to the North American leg of Taylor Swift‘s 2023 ‘Eras’ tour. Fans complained on social media of lengthy wait times and website outages when pre-sale tickets for Swift’s 52-date tour went on sale on Tuesday (November 15). As The Guardian reports, shortly after tickets went on sale, some were re-listed on sites such as StubHub for as much as $22,700 (£19,100) each.
NME
Watch Paramore bring disabled fan on stage to perform ‘Misery Business’
Invited a disabled fan on stage to perform ‘Misery Business’ during their show in Atlanta, Georgia this week – see footage below. The Hayley Williams-fronted trio, who returned with the single ‘This Is Why’ in September, are currently out on an intimate North American comeback tour. It marks Paramore’s first run of dates in more than four years.
NME
UK’s live music industry calls for more action as autumn budget announced
Figures from the UK’s live music industry have called for more action from the government following the autumn 2022 budget. Chancellor Jeremy Hunt today (November 17) announced a series of tax rises and spending cuts as part of the autumn statement in what he described as “a plan to tackle the cost of living crisis and rebuild our economy”.
Canada charges electric vehicle battery researcher with espionage for China
Canada’s federal police have charged an electric vehicle battery researcher at Quebec’s power utility with espionage, alleging the worker was covertly sending trade secrets to China. The arrest of Yuesheng Wang, 35, comes as Canada grapples with a barrage of accusations of Chinese interference, including allegations of meddling...
World Cup 2022 LIVE: Qatar vs Ecuador and opening ceremony approach as fans are banned from buying alcohol
Four years since the last World Cup and 12 since Qatar won a bid to host the 2022 edition of the tournament, the first ever winter world championship begins on Sunday (20 November). As is traditional, the host nation will kick off the World Cup, with Qatar in action against Ecuador at 8pm GMT.Qatar and Ecuador are joined in Group A by Netherlands and Senegal, who clash on Monday (21 November) afternoon. Before Qatar take on Ecuador, an opening ceremony will take place in the Al Bayt Stadium, where that fixture will be held. Originally, the World Cup was...
Fourteen venues shortlisted by the UK and Ireland bid to host Euro 2028
The four UK nations and Ireland have submitted a dossier to Uefa outlining their plans to host Euro 2028, with 14 stadiums across the five countries shortlisted to hold matches, including Everton’s future home at Bramley-Moore Dock and Sunderland’s Stadium of Light, one of two north-east venues selected. A final list of 10 will be submitted in April 2023.
Is Netflix’s ‘1899’ Inspired By a True Story?
With the premiere of 1899, Netflix has introduced the world to one of the craziest series of the year. Within minutes of this tale of historical horror, a nice story about passengers traveling to America devolves into chaos. Of course, this show isn’t based on any true story. That’s always the case when it comes to a mystery so convoluted and ambitious it makes Lost look sane. But you may be surprised to learn that 1899 is rooted in reality. Which reality is the one true reality remains to be seen. Mild spoilers ahead. Is 1899 Based on a True Story? This Netflix...
India’s energy conundrum: committed to renewables but still expanding coal
Three days before India’s environment minister boarded a flight to Egypt for this year’s UN climate summit, Cop27, the country’s finance minister was busy with a new announcement. “India needs greater investment in coal production,” said Nirmala Sitharaman at the Delhi launch of India’s biggest ever coalmine...
Foundations call for cooperation, some new pledges at COP27
Philanthropic foundations have made some new commitments at the U.N. climate conference in Egypt over the past two weeks
Where the Most People Have Been Executed in the United States
Richard Fairchild, who has been on death row for the last 26 years, was executed by lethal injection at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester on the morning of Nov. 17, 2022 – one day after an execution in Arizona and another in Texas. He was the 16th person executed in the United States so […]
NME
Meekz – ‘Respect The Come Up’ review: an assured artistic leap forward
Meekz has had quite the come up. The Mancunian rapper has worked his way into the mainstream by showing off his dexterous flow on tastemaking freestyle series like P110 Hood and Mad About Bars, before he offered his deep, steady tone to M1llionz, Teeway and Pa Salieu’s ‘Year Of The Deal’, one of the most pivotal drill tracks of the past decade.
NME
‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ eyes Asia expansion with new seasons in India, Japan and Singapore
A new partnership between World of Wonder and 04 Media could see RuPaul’s Drag Race expanding into Asia in a big way. The partnership will see 04 Media helping Worlds of Wonder develop content in several countries in Asia including India, Japan, Singapore and South Korea, with the partnership also extending to the new season of Drag Race Thailand.
AHF Thanks UK for the £1 Billion Global Fund Pledge
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 14, 2022-- AIDS Healthcare Foundation thanked today the government of the United Kingdom for pledging 1 billion pounds over the next three years for the Seventh Replenishment round of the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221114006096/en/ AHF advocates during a rally in Germany calling for the full funding of the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria ahead of the Fifth Replenishment Round in 2016. (Photo: Business Wire)
TechCrunch
Yubo expands its real-time audio moderation technology to the UK, Australia and Canada
The audio moderation technology works by recording and automatically transcribing 10-second snippets of audio in livestreams of 10 or more people. The text is then automatically scanned using AI to detect problematic content, such as nudity or drug use. Yubo sends alert pop-ups to tell users that they’re doing something inappropriate while it’s happening.
City of Tampere: Finland in Co-operation With Japan in Human-Centred Smart Urban Development
TAMPERE, Finland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 17, 2022-- Tampere, one of Finland’s largest cities, is the first in Europe to introduce the Liveable Well-Being City indicators, which Japan uses to measure well-being factors from the perspective of residents in its 27 cities. The indicators will provide important information to support knowledge management on the state of the urban environment, the quality of services and the well-being of citizens. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221117005601/en/ The cooperation between Japan and Finland was announced at the Smart City World Expo in Barcelona. (Photo: Business Wire)
US News and World Report
Carlyle Launches European Clean Energy Developer: 'We Would Rather Build'
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Private equity firm Carlyle Group Inc has formed a unit to build solar and other renewable energy plants as part of a push into creating infrastructure to address the global shift away from planet-warming fossil fuels. Carlyle did not say how much it expected to spend...
Britain's vulnerable await PM's spending plans with anxiety
LONDON (AP) — Thirugnanam Sureshan maneuvers his wheelchair into the tiny kitchen of his one-bedroom apartment, flips the switch on an electric kettle and brews a mug of instant coffee. It’s his second hot drink of the day, and it will be his last. The humble countertop kettle — ubiquitous in homes across Britain where a cup of tea is a symbol of welcome, comfort and a break from the demands of a busy day — has become a luxury for Sureshan and his wife, Sridevi, after their monthly electricity bill almost doubled over the past year. Sureshan, a former airport security guard who is disabled by health problems including a rare foot condition, struggles to stay warm. He is cutting down wherever possible to ensure he can keep the heat on this winter amid soaring prices for electricity, food and gasoline. “If I don’t keep myself warm, I might lose my life,” Sureshan, 50, said at his home in the town of Bexhill-on-Sea in southern England. “That’s the situation.’’
