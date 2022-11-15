Read full article on original website
Raphael Varane says Cristiano Ronaldo's shock interview 'obviously affects' his Man United team-mates as the Frenchman becomes the first to speak out... and insists they'll 'accept' whatever decision is made over the Portuguese star's future
Raphael Varane has admitted Cristiano Ronaldo's comments 'obviously affect' his Manchester United team-mates as he became the first member of Erik ten Hag's squad to speak publicly on the wantaway star's incendiary interview with Piers Morgan. The Portuguese superstar said he felt 'betrayed' by United and 'doesn't respect' manager Erik...
Cristiano Ronaldo On Newborn's Death: 'We Don't Understand Why This Happened To Us'
The soccer superstar told Piers Morgan that losing his baby son was "the worst moment" of his life.
Yardbarker
Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo and Joao Cancelo involved in bizarre training ground incident with Portugal
Cristiano Ronaldo and Joao Cancelo were involved in a bizarre training ground incident after linking up with Portugal for the World Cup. After recent events, you could forgive any Manchester United players for being a little hostile with Ronaldo, but you wouldn’t expect a player from rivals Manchester City to behave in this way.
Yardbarker
Newcastle contacted Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent in October – Eddie Howe says he’s “outstanding”
Newcastle United reportedly made contact with Cristiano Ronaldo’s agents in October. The player is now unsettled and likely to leave Manchester United in January. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner did an exclusive interview with Piers Morgan, in which he detailed his lack of respect for Erik ten Hag, how he feels “betrayed” by United and how the manager and other senior members of the board are forcing him out of the club.
'He's always on my side': Cristiano Ronaldo claims Sir Alex Ferguson would SUPPORT his controversial antics this season, as he insists the legendary former Man United boss 'knows the club is not on the path they deserve to be'
Cristiano Ronaldo has suggested Sir Alex Ferguson would still have his back despite his controversial antics at Manchester United this season, insisting: 'He's always on my side'. The second part of Ronaldo's explosive tell-all interview with Piers Morgan, in which he unleashed an astonishing attack on United and several high-profile...
Cristiano Ronaldo ‘close’ to joining Man City before change of heart talk with Sir Alex Ferguson
Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed he almost joined his current club’s closest rivals before rejoining Manchester United 18 months ago, while also criticising the application and desire of young players in the game.Despite plenty of fanfare over his return to Old Trafford at the time, matters have not gone well for the 37-year-old who has this season been sidelined by new manager Erik ten Hag.And while he did end up with the Red Devils for a second stint, it took a conversation with former manager Sir Alex Ferguson for that to happen instead of a reported switch to Manchester City...
SkySports
Cristiano Ronaldo interview analysed: Man Utd revelations insignificant as player's own failure to adjust is laid bare
"Sorry, I am not that kind of player," says Cristiano Ronaldo at one point during his interview with Piers Morgan. He says it with pride and his admirers will point to it as evidence of his elite mentality. But it cuts to the crux of his inability to adapt to his new reality.
Cristiano Ronaldo has been untouchable in Portugal for years but his shock interview could easily wreck their World Cup… Man United star's lustre is fading and for all his goals, many may believe he's more hindrance than help
Back in September, the respected sports newspaper A Bola printed a front page with the headline: 'Less Ronaldo, more Portugal.'. They argued that Cristiano wasn't playing regularly enough for Manchester United to automatically command a starting spot for Portugal and that he was denying other forwards their opportunity. It felt...
AP source: Glazer to decide on Ronaldo’s Man United future
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United co-owner Joel Glazer will make the final decision about Cristiano Ronaldo’s future at the club after the forward’s incendiary TV interview, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press. Ronaldo’s position at United is considered untenable after saying...
ESPN
Cristiano Ronaldo interview: Bruno Fernandes says he has 'no problem' with Man United teammate
Bruno Fernandes insisted he has "no problem" with Cristiano Ronaldo, despite his Manchester United and Portugal teammate's explosive interview claiming he felt betrayed by the club and has no respect for manager Erik ten Hag. Ronaldo was highly critical of Man United during his interview with Piers Morgan on TalkTV,...
Manchester United may end Cristiano Ronaldo’s contract after recent interview
Manchester United announced the club would “initiate the appropriate steps” to respond to a recent Piers Morgan interview with Premier League forward Cristiano Ronaldo. “Manchester United has this morning initiated appropriate steps in response to Cristiano Ronaldo’s recent media interview,” the club said in a Thursday-evening release. “We will not be making further comment until this process reaches its conclusion.”
lastwordonsports.com
Fabrizio Romano Gives Grim Update on Manchester United’s Links to ‘Unstoppable’ Forward
Manchester United are yet to make an approach to sign Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe, confirms Fabrizio Romano. The Red Devils are planning for a future without Cristiano Ronaldo after he insulted the club with some explosive comments in a recent interview. Manchester United Have Nothing Going On in Kylian...
Yardbarker
Danilo reveals Juventus has made him a better defender
Juventus star Danilo has admitted he became a better defender when he joined the club. The Brazilian has been at the Allianz Stadium since 2019, when he moved to the club in exchange for Joao Cancelo. The deal has favoured both clubs, with Cancelo also delivering some fine performances at...
BBC
Friday's gossip: Bellingham, Mount, Pochettino, Cedric, Palhinha, Suarez
A January deal could be on the cards for Liverpool to sign 19-year-old England midfielder Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund. (Football Insider) Liverpool and Juventus are monitoring the ongoing contract negotiations between England midfielder Mason Mount, 23, and Chelsea. (Guardian) Chelsea view Mount as a future club captain but his...
ESPN
Cristiano Ronaldo exit saga: A-League plot to bring Man United star to Australia
The A-Leagues are preparing an unlikely bid to lure Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo to Australia, its chief executive Danny Townsend said on Thursday. Sources have told ESPN that United boss Erik ten Hag believes he cannot work with Ronaldo again after the striker said he "doesn't respect" the Dutch manager.
Yardbarker
‘I’ve never seen before’ – Minamino admits Liverpool player surprised him in training
Taki Minamino has admitted he’s never seen the exercises Thiago Alcantara performed in training, during his time at Anfield, before. The former Liverpool star reflected on his time under Jurgen Klopp, a period that saw him lift the Premier League title, the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup, with him playing a particularly integral role in the club’s run for the latter two.
Top bid not good enough as Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’ ball fails to meet reserve
Diego Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’ ball attracted a top bid of £2million at auction, but failed to reach a reserve as negotiations with interested parties and the seller over its sale continue.Argentina captain Maradona scored two unforgettable goals in the quarter-final of the 1986 World Cup to beat England at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.Maradona controversially punched the opener beyond England goalkeeper Peter Shilton – which the referee allowed to stand – before scoring a superb individual effort, later voted ‘Goal of the Century’.⏰22nd June 1986Diego Maradona scores one of the most controversial goals in World Cup history against @England...
I don’t think I am a tourist – England defender Conor Coady laughs off criticism
Conor Coady insists he is not a World Cup “tourist” and will do whatever is asked of him in Qatar despite still getting stick for his role at the European Championship.The Everton defender – currently on loan from Wolves – was unofficially crowned England’s player of the tournament last summer as they lost on penalties to Italy in the final, despite not making a single appearance.Assistant manager Steve Holland bestowed Coady with the honour for his spirit in and around the group.But, while the 29-year-old will not kick up a fuss if he goes another major international tournament without kicking...
