Liz Cheney: ‘Stunning’ That Kevin McCarthy Is Making Himself Leader of GOP’s ‘Pro-Putin Wing’
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) is not letting her imminent departure from Congress stop her from lobbing digs at House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), arguing in a Sunday interview that he’s positioning himself as “the leader of the pro-Putin wing” of the Republican Party.Cheney cast doubt on a potential McCarthy speakership in a Meet the Press interview on Sunday, saying his comments on potentially cutting future aid to Ukraine if the Republicans seize control of the House should be disqualifying.“At every moment since, frankly, the aftermath of the election in 2020, when Minority Leader McCarthy has had the opportunity to...
Paul Ryan says McCarthy will clinch speakership, anyone ‘not named Trump’ can beat Biden
EXCLUSIVE: Former House Speaker Paul Ryan has no doubt Kevin McCarthy will clinch the speakership role in January, blames former President Donald Trump for the GOP's underwhelming midterm results and says Trump could lose to President Biden in a 2024 matchup. McCarthy, R-Calif., is facing a challenge to become speaker...
Kevin McCarthy will not be House speaker, Matt Gaetz says
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) says he is convinced House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) will not become speaker, a declaration that signals a turbulent process given the GOP's ultraslim projected margin in winning control of the lower chamber.
"Knives are out for Kevin": McCarthy's dream of becoming House speaker just became a nightmare
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy's, R-Calif., path to becoming House speaker got a lot dicier after Republicans failed to pull off the "red wave" he had predicted for weeks. Republicans are still likely to take over the House of Representatives but McCarthy's grasp on the speakership may be a struggle...
MSNBC
Joy Reid: McCarthy's presence in upper management of House GOP has never been profile in courage
Kevin McCarthy and Mitch McConnell are being circled by GOP leaders seeking to take their roles after their midterms losses. Rep. Ro Khanna and MSNBC analyst Charlie Sykes join Joy Reid to discuss.Nov. 16, 2022.
AOC says Kevin McCarthy ‘intends to reward’ some of the most racist Republicans when they gain the majority
Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez criticised House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy for rewarding “some of the most racist” Republicans in Congress as Republicans prepare to retake the majority. The House stripped Representatives Paul Gosar of Arizona and Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia of their committees in the current Congress. Specifically, the House also censured Mr Gosar after he posted an anime video that depicted a character with Mr Gosar’s face killing a character with Ms Ocasio-Cortez’s face.Mr McCarthy has indicated that he would reinstate the members if Republicans regain the House majority, as they are largely expected to do by a...
MAGA Republicans scheme to shiv Kevin McCarthy’s speaker bid unless he agrees to their demands
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., is preparing a bid for House speaker but conservatives on the House Freedom Caucus are plotting to block him from the position if he doesn't give into their legislative demands. After the "red wave" failed to materialize in this year's midterm elections, Republicans have...
House Republicans unanimously back Steve Scalise for majority leader
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The House Republican conference on Tuesday (Nov. 15) elected Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) to serve as majority leader when the next session of Congress begins in January. “I’ve served as the Whip now for the last eight years and it’s been a great honor, but...
U.S. House GOP picks leadership team for next Congress: McCarthy, Scalise and Emmer
WASHINGTON — U.S. House Republicans elected their slate of leaders for the 118th Congress on Tuesday, even though the party hadn’t yet secured the seats needed to take the majority come January. The new leadership team emerged from several contested races decided during an hours-long secret ballot voting session, including a three-way campaign for whip […] The post U.S. House GOP picks leadership team for next Congress: McCarthy, Scalise and Emmer appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
POLITICO
Kevin McCarthy is tapping Bryan Steil to run one of the GOP’s transition teams — and could be sending a signal on his pick for House Administration chair.
Steil is in the running to lead the House Administration Committee next year — a McCarthy pick. Caught our attention: House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy rolled out the list of Republicans who would lead the transition teams for the 118th Congress (and an expected GOP majority.) Included in the...
House GOP votes to nominate McCarthy for speaker
House Republicans on Tuesday voted 188-31 by secret ballot to nominate House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) for speaker of the House, according to three sources in the room. Why it matters: With Republicans on track to retake the House majority, the vote means McCarthy has cleared a major hurdle...
House GOP picks Emmer as GOP whip, Scalise as leader
House Republicans elected Rep. Tom Emmer (R-Minn.), the chief of their campaign team,to be House majority whip in a closed-door conference vote on Tuesday, ending a closely-fought race with Reps. Jim Banks (R-Ind.) and Drew Ferguson (R-Ga.). The conference separately voted to elect Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.) as majority leader...
POLITICO
POLITICO Playbook: 5 Republicans to watch if McCarthy falls short
YOU CAN EXHALE — “Poland said early Wednesday that a Russian-made missile fell in the country’s east, killing two people, though U.S. President JOE BIDEN said it was ‘unlikely’ it was fired from Russia,” the AP reports from Warsaw. “Three U.S. officials said preliminary assessments suggested the missile was fired by Ukrainian forces at an incoming Russian one amid the crushing salvo against Ukraine’s electrical infrastructure Tuesday.”
BBC
Nancy Pelosi stands down as leader of US House Democrats
Nancy Pelosi, who has led Democrats in the US House of Representatives for almost two decades, has announced she is standing down from the role. The 82-year-old is the most powerful Democrat in Congress and the first woman to serve as speaker of the House. She will continue to represent...
