TheDailyBeast

Liz Cheney: ‘Stunning’ That Kevin McCarthy Is Making Himself Leader of GOP’s ‘Pro-Putin Wing’

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) is not letting her imminent departure from Congress stop her from lobbing digs at House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), arguing in a Sunday interview that he’s positioning himself as “the leader of the pro-Putin wing” of the Republican Party.Cheney cast doubt on a potential McCarthy speakership in a Meet the Press interview on Sunday, saying his comments on potentially cutting future aid to Ukraine if the Republicans seize control of the House should be disqualifying.“At every moment since, frankly, the aftermath of the election in 2020, when Minority Leader McCarthy has had the opportunity to...
The Independent

AOC says Kevin McCarthy ‘intends to reward’ some of the most racist Republicans when they gain the majority

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez criticised House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy for rewarding “some of the most racist” Republicans in Congress as Republicans prepare to retake the majority. The House stripped Representatives Paul Gosar of Arizona and Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia of their committees in the current Congress. Specifically, the House also censured Mr Gosar after he posted an anime video that depicted a character with Mr Gosar’s face killing a character with Ms Ocasio-Cortez’s face.Mr McCarthy has indicated that he would reinstate the members if Republicans regain the House majority, as they are largely expected to do by a...
Louisiana Illuminator

U.S. House GOP picks leadership team for next Congress: McCarthy, Scalise and Emmer

WASHINGTON — U.S. House Republicans elected their slate of leaders for the 118th Congress on Tuesday, even though the party hadn’t yet secured the seats needed to take the majority come January.  The new leadership team emerged from several contested races decided during an hours-long secret ballot voting session, including a three-way campaign for whip […] The post U.S. House GOP picks leadership team for next Congress: McCarthy, Scalise and Emmer appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Axios

House GOP votes to nominate McCarthy for speaker

House Republicans on Tuesday voted 188-31 by secret ballot to nominate House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) for speaker of the House, according to three sources in the room. Why it matters: With Republicans on track to retake the House majority, the vote means McCarthy has cleared a major hurdle...
The Hill

House GOP picks Emmer as GOP whip, Scalise as leader

House Republicans elected Rep. Tom Emmer (R-Minn.), the chief of their campaign team,to be House majority whip in a closed-door conference vote on Tuesday, ending a closely-fought race with Reps. Jim Banks (R-Ind.) and Drew Ferguson (R-Ga.). The conference separately voted to elect Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.) as majority leader...
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: 5 Republicans to watch if McCarthy falls short

YOU CAN EXHALE — “Poland said early Wednesday that a Russian-made missile fell in the country’s east, killing two people, though U.S. President JOE BIDEN said it was ‘unlikely’ it was fired from Russia,” the AP reports from Warsaw. “Three U.S. officials said preliminary assessments suggested the missile was fired by Ukrainian forces at an incoming Russian one amid the crushing salvo against Ukraine’s electrical infrastructure Tuesday.”
BBC

Nancy Pelosi stands down as leader of US House Democrats

Nancy Pelosi, who has led Democrats in the US House of Representatives for almost two decades, has announced she is standing down from the role. The 82-year-old is the most powerful Democrat in Congress and the first woman to serve as speaker of the House. She will continue to represent...
