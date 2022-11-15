Read full article on original website
Related
Motley Fool
3 Reasons to Buy IBM Stock
IBM's serves the largest companies and organizations, with some relationships spanning decades. The company continues to generate impressive free cash flow even as it invests in hybrid cloud computing. If you believe the growth story, IBM stock looks like a bargain. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
Motley Fool
Activision Blizzard Loses Partnership In China
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
Motley Fool
Cisco Just Demonstrated the Power of Stock Buybacks
Cisco Systems has invested $2.1 billion in share buybacks over the last four quarters. That generous total includes $556 million in the just-reported first quarter of 2023. Cisco’s share count is heading downward, boosting the value of existing stubs by 3% in one year. You’re reading a free article...
Motley Fool
Nvidia's Gaming Recovery Will Take a While
Nvidia's gaming revenue was down big in the third quarter, but it appears to be bottoming out. There's a lot working against Nvidia, including a lack of crypto demand, tumbling PC sales, high inflation, and competition from AMD and Intel. A quick recovery to peak levels for the gaming business...
Motley Fool
Prediction: Ads Could Make Disney and Netflix Investors a Ton of Money
Users of ad-supported streaming platforms are surprisingly likely to click on an ad. Relevance and the right frequency of commercials, however, are a critical aspect of the streaming ad business. The ultimate upside to injecting ads into streaming programming is that it would bolster subscriber retention for Disney and Netlfix.
dailyhodl.com
Top Crypto Trader Says Final Shakeout Coming Before Market Bottoms Out – Here’s the Timeline
A widely followed crypto analyst says the digital asset market has yet to hit bottom and is predicting one more shakeout before the start of another bull market cycle. Pseudonymous analyst Altcoin Sherpa tells their 187,100 Twitter followers that the crypto market’s historical performance is an unlikely predictor of how long the current bear market will last because there are different macroeconomics in play.
Motley Fool
More Bullish News for Berkshire Hathaway's Semiconductor Stock
Jose Najarro has positions in Nvidia and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jose Najarro is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.
Motley Fool
Got $5,000? These 2 Stocks Could Be Bargain Buys in 2023
Warner Bros. Discovery and Netflix have both experienced considerable challenges in 2022. Warner Bros. has a lot of work ahead of it, but it's home to a valuable content library. Netflix's refocus on maximizing profits could provide significant gains over the long haul. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
Motley Fool
Target Stock Just Plunged. Is it Still a Smart Buy?
Target badly missed earnings estimates for its fiscal third quarter. Macroeconomic headwinds seem to be the main reason for the disappointing results. The retail giant's core competitive advantages haven't changed. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
Comments / 0