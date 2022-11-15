Read full article on original website
The richest person in Potomac, MarylandLuay RahilPotomac, MD
Football: No. 2 Buckeyes not looking ahead, moving on to ‘dangerous’ Maryland opponentThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Day in History: November 17William Saint ValWashington, DC
Baklava Fundraiser for Pediatric Cancer Returns with $5K GoalUplift LoudounSterling, VA
Black Women The Main Target Of Washington D.C.'s First Serial KillerStill UnsolvedWashington, DC
mocoshow.com
Activities in Montgomery Parks November 18-20
Winter Lights: Saunter through dazzling displays of more than one million lights at Brookside Gardens’ Garden of Lights(opens in a new tab). The winter light exhibition opens this Friday, November 18, to Sunday, November 20, 5:30 pm to 9:30 pm. All visitors five and older must have advanced tickets.
mocoshow.com
Brookside Gardens’ Garden of Lights Display Opens Friday, November 18
Montgomery Parks announces the opening of this year’s Brookside Gardens’ annual Garden of Lights outdoor, walk-through winter light display on Friday, November 18 (preview photos and video available below). Garden of Lights features glimmering one-of-a-kind displays adorning the flowerbeds and pathways throughout Brookside Gardens. New features this year include a winter wonderland scene with tall ice-like formations and falling snow in the Rose Garden and oversized colorful flower forms throughout the Formal Gardens. All new displays were handcrafted by Montgomery Parks staff.
mocoshow.com
Holiday Market at The Family Room Laytonsville on Saturday, November 19
The Family Room Laytonsville is holding a Holiday Market with over 35 local vendors on Saturday, November 19 from 9am until 2pm at 6820 Olney-Laytonsville Road in Laytonsville. “We are thrilled to welcome back 35 local Maryland Makers for our Holiday Market Day! Our vendors will be sharing a variety...
eastcityart.com
Call for Muralists at RIO in Gaithersburg, MD
RIO, Montgomery County’s premier lifestyle center, is inviting artists, art teams, graphic designers, and interested parties (hereafter referred to as “artist”) to submit their qualifications for a project consisting of design and execution of approximately 80’-15’ mural on 21 Grand Corner Avenue on the north wall of Barnes&Noble. We are open to all styles of art but books and reading should be the mural’s inspiration.
mocoshow.com
Hickory Farms Opens in Germantown
Fans of summer sausage and cheese ball spreads rejoice, Hickory Farms has opened a location at 13052 Middlebrook Road in Germantown, the former site of Mattress Firm. The holiday pop-up shop is expected to be open through the first week of January. Items for sale include sausages, cheese, crackers, mustard, and candy, as well as pre-made gift baskets. Store hours are Mon – Fri: 10:00 AM – 7:00 PM, Sat: 10:00 AM – 8:00 PM, and Sun: 11:00 AM – 6:00 PM. Photos of the store’s interior below.
mocoshow.com
Montgomery Parks Announces Thanksgiving Holiday Weekend Operating Hours
Montgomery Parks has announced programming and operating hours for the Thanksgiving holiday. The holiday weekend, November 25 through November 27, is a time when families and friends gather to celebrate, and Montgomery Parks has many offerings that are perfect opportunities to spend time together. Open Parkways Schedule: The Open Parkways...
This Massive Thrift Shop in Maryland is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local thrift store can be a fun way to spend your day. There's always something there for everyone and for an amazing deal too!
popville.com
“The Museum of Illusions Washington DC Officially Opens on December 13th”
“Tickets for the The Museum of Illusions Washington DC (925 H Street NW) are now available to purchase, starting at $23.95, for entry to be one of the first to experience the new and exciting museum, the 40th Museum of Illusions to open globally. As the newest addition to CityCenterDC, the Museum of Illusions Washington DC (MOIDC) offers a totally original, educational and instagrammable experience to visitors of all ages. The interactive exhibits are currently in the final stages of construction to debut as part of the museum’s grand opening on December 13, 2022. The museum’s unique hands-on experience is designed to include illusionistic rooms, optical illusions and a playroom with didactic games and puzzles, with all exhibits on science, mathematics and psychology, allowing visitors to learn about vision, perception, and the human brain through attractive and fun exhibits.
theburn.com
Local juice shop Greenheart announces it’s shutting down
Sad news on the local retail scene as Greenheart, a local fresh juice brand, announces it is closing all its operations, including its four retail stores in Northern Virginia and DC. Greenheart made the announcement this morning via email and social media. “In the last year, we have faced staggering...
mocoshow.com
City of Gaithersburg Thanksgiving Holiday Closures & Recycling Notices
Facility closures are in place Nov. 24 & 25, with exceptions. Thursday’s recycling will be collected on Nov. 26. All City facilities are closed. The Police Department Administrative Offices are closed. Police patrol will remain on duty. For emergencies please call 911. For non-emergencies, please dial 301-279-8000 for dispatch.
mocoshow.com
Essay, Poetry Contests Now Open for High School Students
Two writing contests are now open for submissions—the Gaithersburg Book Festival’s poetry contest and Partners for Automated Vehicle Education (PAVE). The 2023 Gaithersburg Book Festival’s annual high school poetry contest is now open for submissions. This year’s theme is “Diversity or Inclusion.” To participate, students must be enrolled in grades 9-12. The deadline is midnight on Thursday, Feb. 23. First, second and third place winners will receive $250, $100 and $50 gift certificates, respectively.
mocoshow.com
MoCo Coffee Shop Listed in Eater’s “17 Must-Try Coffee Shops Around D.C.” List
Eater has created a list of “17 Must-Try Coffee Shops Around D.C.” and has included one of the many wonderful coffee shops in Montgomery County on its list– Takoma Bev Co, which was founded in 2016 and opened in 2017 in Takoma Park. Per Eater: “The all-day...
theburn.com
Walls starting to go up at Loudoun first Sonic Drive-In
A little breaking news update to share with everyone who is eagerly awaiting the arrival of the new Sonic Drive-In coming to Leesburg. A milestone has been reached with the first walls going up at the new fast-food restaurant. A big thanks to FOB (Friend Of the Burn) Dave W....
Mario Lopez Taking Talents To Westfield Montgomery Mall To Kick Off Holiday Season
Hollywood is coming to Maryland to kick off the holiday season. Mario Lopez will be making an appearance at the Westfield Montgomery Mall on Sunday, Nov. 20 in Bethesda to host a holiday concert to benefit the Children's National Hospital. The “Saved by the Bell” star will be the special...
mocoshow.com
Hogabs Jerky Has Closed
Hogabs Jerky at 19332 Montgomery Village Ave (formerly TV-VCR Repair) has closed. The specialty beef jerky shop opened for business in October 2021. No word on what will be replacing Hogabs, but an announcement is expected in the next few weeks. Click here to see a full list of restaurants and businesses coming to the Montgomery Village Center, which includes Baskin Robbins and Hangry Joe’s Hot Chicken.
White Woman Being Cast For Plumbing Commercial That Pays Up To $500 In Baltimore Area
A production company is seeking an actress for a plumbing commercial scheduled to shoot in Annapolis later this month. Elite Video Solutions released information about a casting call in search of the perfect talent for the job on a listing on Backstage. The company is looking for a white woman...
mocoshow.com
MoCo Residents Wins $50,000 Playing Powerball
A Silver Spring man is $50,000 richer after purchasing a winning lottery ticket for the November 5 Powerball drawing at the Upper Marlboro Xtra Fuel at 15009 Marlboro Pike in Prince George’s County. Full story below courtesy of the Maryland Lottery:. Charlie Ayoub is a Powerball fan who plays...
mocoshow.com
Three Restaurants in MoCo Included in “Where to Find Fantastic Filipino Food Around D.C.” List by Eater
With a strong selection of Filipino cuisine in the DC area, Eater put together a list that includes some places to “find fantastic Filipino food around DC.” While there are additional restaurants that serve Filipino cuisine in Montgomery County, three were included in the list by Eater– Gwenie’s Pastries, Kuya Ja’s Lechon Belly, and the worldwide fast-food chain Jollibee.
mocoshow.com
Scratch Kitchen Olney to Provide Thanksgiving Meals to 130 Multilingual Learners at Gaithersburg High School
Scratch Kitchen opened it’s doors in Olney just a couple months back and the restaurant is already giving back to the community, generously providing a “true Thanksgiving meal” for 130 new multilingual learners at Gaithersburg High School next week. On Tuesday, November 22nd, Gaithersburg High School will...
mocoshow.com
MCPS: Eight Things to Know For Thursday, November 17
Here are eight things to know for Thursday, Nov. 17. Get information about vital steps taken to support our school buses, another chance to learn about the budget process, the 2022-2023 winter athletics safety plan, how to make sure your voice is heard on the upcoming school calendar, upcoming ESL classes for parents, a call for more crossing guards, exciting wins for our students in sports and music, and reminders about the upcoming school closure.
