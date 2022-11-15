ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaithersburg, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mocoshow.com

Activities in Montgomery Parks November 18-20

Winter Lights: Saunter through dazzling displays of more than one million lights at Brookside Gardens’ Garden of Lights(opens in a new tab). The winter light exhibition opens this Friday, November 18, to Sunday, November 20, 5:30 pm to 9:30 pm. All visitors five and older must have advanced tickets.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Brookside Gardens’ Garden of Lights Display Opens Friday, November 18

Montgomery Parks announces the opening of this year’s Brookside Gardens’ annual Garden of Lights outdoor, walk-through winter light display on Friday, November 18 (preview photos and video available below). Garden of Lights features glimmering one-of-a-kind displays adorning the flowerbeds and pathways throughout Brookside Gardens. New features this year include a winter wonderland scene with tall ice-like formations and falling snow in the Rose Garden and oversized colorful flower forms throughout the Formal Gardens. All new displays were handcrafted by Montgomery Parks staff.
WHEATON, MD
eastcityart.com

Call for Muralists at RIO in Gaithersburg, MD

RIO, Montgomery County’s premier lifestyle center, is inviting artists, art teams, graphic designers, and interested parties (hereafter referred to as “artist”) to submit their qualifications for a project consisting of design and execution of approximately 80’-15’ mural on 21 Grand Corner Avenue on the north wall of Barnes&Noble. We are open to all styles of art but books and reading should be the mural’s inspiration.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
mocoshow.com

Hickory Farms Opens in Germantown

Fans of summer sausage and cheese ball spreads rejoice, Hickory Farms has opened a location at 13052 Middlebrook Road in Germantown, the former site of Mattress Firm. The holiday pop-up shop is expected to be open through the first week of January. Items for sale include sausages, cheese, crackers, mustard, and candy, as well as pre-made gift baskets. Store hours are Mon – Fri: 10:00 AM – 7:00 PM, Sat: 10:00 AM – 8:00 PM, and Sun: 11:00 AM – 6:00 PM. Photos of the store’s interior below.
GERMANTOWN, MD
mocoshow.com

Montgomery Parks Announces Thanksgiving Holiday Weekend Operating Hours

Montgomery Parks has announced programming and operating hours for the Thanksgiving holiday. The holiday weekend, November 25 through November 27, is a time when families and friends gather to celebrate, and Montgomery Parks has many offerings that are perfect opportunities to spend time together. Open Parkways Schedule: The Open Parkways...
SILVER SPRING, MD
popville.com

“The Museum of Illusions Washington DC Officially Opens on December 13th”

“Tickets for the The Museum of Illusions Washington DC (925 H Street NW) are now available to purchase, starting at $23.95, for entry to be one of the first to experience the new and exciting museum, the 40th Museum of Illusions to open globally. As the newest addition to CityCenterDC, the Museum of Illusions Washington DC (MOIDC) offers a totally original, educational and instagrammable experience to visitors of all ages. The interactive exhibits are currently in the final stages of construction to debut as part of the museum’s grand opening on December 13, 2022. The museum’s unique hands-on experience is designed to include illusionistic rooms, optical illusions and a playroom with didactic games and puzzles, with all exhibits on science, mathematics and psychology, allowing visitors to learn about vision, perception, and the human brain through attractive and fun exhibits.
WASHINGTON, DC
theburn.com

Local juice shop Greenheart announces it’s shutting down

Sad news on the local retail scene as Greenheart, a local fresh juice brand, announces it is closing all its operations, including its four retail stores in Northern Virginia and DC. Greenheart made the announcement this morning via email and social media. “In the last year, we have faced staggering...
LEESBURG, VA
mocoshow.com

City of Gaithersburg Thanksgiving Holiday Closures & Recycling Notices

Facility closures are in place Nov. 24 & 25, with exceptions. Thursday’s recycling will be collected on Nov. 26. All City facilities are closed. The Police Department Administrative Offices are closed. Police patrol will remain on duty. For emergencies please call 911. For non-emergencies, please dial 301-279-8000 for dispatch.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
mocoshow.com

Essay, Poetry Contests Now Open for High School Students

Two writing contests are now open for submissions—the Gaithersburg Book Festival’s poetry contest and Partners for Automated Vehicle Education (PAVE). The 2023 Gaithersburg Book Festival’s annual high school poetry contest is now open for submissions. This year’s theme is “Diversity or Inclusion.” To participate, students must be enrolled in grades 9-12. The deadline is midnight on Thursday, Feb. 23. First, second and third place winners will receive $250, $100 and $50 gift certificates, respectively.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
theburn.com

Walls starting to go up at Loudoun first Sonic Drive-In

A little breaking news update to share with everyone who is eagerly awaiting the arrival of the new Sonic Drive-In coming to Leesburg. A milestone has been reached with the first walls going up at the new fast-food restaurant. A big thanks to FOB (Friend Of the Burn) Dave W....
LEESBURG, VA
mocoshow.com

Hogabs Jerky Has Closed

Hogabs Jerky at 19332 Montgomery Village Ave (formerly TV-VCR Repair) has closed. The specialty beef jerky shop opened for business in October 2021. No word on what will be replacing Hogabs, but an announcement is expected in the next few weeks. Click here to see a full list of restaurants and businesses coming to the Montgomery Village Center, which includes Baskin Robbins and Hangry Joe’s Hot Chicken.
mocoshow.com

MoCo Residents Wins $50,000 Playing Powerball

A Silver Spring man is $50,000 richer after purchasing a winning lottery ticket for the November 5 Powerball drawing at the Upper Marlboro Xtra Fuel at 15009 Marlboro Pike in Prince George’s County. Full story below courtesy of the Maryland Lottery:. Charlie Ayoub is a Powerball fan who plays...
SILVER SPRING, MD
mocoshow.com

Three Restaurants in MoCo Included in “Where to Find Fantastic Filipino Food Around D.C.” List by Eater

With a strong selection of Filipino cuisine in the DC area, Eater put together a list that includes some places to “find fantastic Filipino food around DC.” While there are additional restaurants that serve Filipino cuisine in Montgomery County, three were included in the list by Eater– Gwenie’s Pastries, Kuya Ja’s Lechon Belly, and the worldwide fast-food chain Jollibee.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

MCPS: Eight Things to Know For Thursday, November 17

Here are eight things to know for Thursday, Nov. 17. Get information about vital steps taken to support our school buses, another chance to learn about the budget process, the 2022-2023 winter athletics safety plan, how to make sure your voice is heard on the upcoming school calendar, upcoming ESL classes for parents, a call for more crossing guards, exciting wins for our students in sports and music, and reminders about the upcoming school closure.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy