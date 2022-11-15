Read full article on original website
weather.gov
High Wind Warning issued for Los Angeles County Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-18 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-19 15:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside near large trees. If possible, remain at home during the windstorm and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Los Angeles County Mountains HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 PM PST SATURDAY * WHAT...Areas of northeast winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph expected. * WHERE...Los Angeles County Mountains. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 3 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds may blow down large objects such as trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will be strongest late tonight through late Saturday morning.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Central Ventura County Valleys by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-18 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-19 15:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects such as lawn furniture. Target Area: Central Ventura County Valleys; Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley; Southeastern Ventura County Valleys WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 PM PST SATURDAY * WHAT...Areas of north to northeast winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts of 50 to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Central Ventura County Valleys, Southeastern Ventura County Valleys and Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 3 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will be strongest late tonight through late Saturday morning. In the San Fernando Valley, the strongest winds will be across northern and western portions of the valley.
weather.gov
High Wind Warning issued for Santa Clarita Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-18 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-19 15:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside near large trees. If possible, remain at home during the windstorm and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Santa Clarita Valley HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 PM PST SATURDAY * WHAT...Areas of northeast winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Clarita Valley. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 3 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds may blow down large objects such as trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will be strongest late tonight through late Saturday morning.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Santa Monica Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-18 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-19 15:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects such as lawn furniture. Target Area: Santa Monica Mountains WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 PM PST SATURDAY * WHAT...Areas of north to northeast winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Monica Mountains. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 3 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will be strongest late tonight through late Saturday morning.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Malibu Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-18 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-19 15:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects such as lawn furniture. Target Area: Malibu Coast WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 PM PST SATURDAY * WHAT...Areas of north to northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Malibu Coast. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 3 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will be strongest late tonight through late Saturday morning.
