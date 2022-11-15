ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

World Cup 2022: Opta predicts each country's chances of winning

Brazil haven't won the World Cup since 2002 but there is a strong chance Qatar 2022 could be their year. Using Stats Perform's artificial intelligence World Cup prediction model, the South Americans have emerged as the favourites to lift the trophy for a record extending sixth time. But how well are England and Wales going to perform?
The Comeback

10 things you need to know about the FIFA World Cup

Some people watch soccer year-round and at all hours of the day. Most people tune in occasionally for major tournaments like the FIFA World Cup. If you’re in the latter group, this is your primer. Use it to sound like you know what you’re talking about at your holiday party or local bar this World Read more... The post 10 things you need to know about the FIFA World Cup appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ESPN

World Cup Stock Watch: Ansu Fati, Gareth Bale rise; Ronaldo, Sadio Mane fall

The 2022 World Cup in Qatar starts in just five days, when the host nation kicks it all off on Nov. 20 when they take on Ecuador. - Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, more (U.S.) All 32 finalists have made their squad announcements, hoping that star players don't get...
The Associated Press

AP source: Glazer to decide on Ronaldo’s Man United future

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United co-owner Joel Glazer will make the final decision about Cristiano Ronaldo’s future at the club after the forward’s incendiary TV interview, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press. Ronaldo’s position at United is considered untenable after saying...
BBC

England v New Zealand: Owen Farrell's focus unshaken by century-cap landmark

Venue: Twickenham Stadium Date: Saturday, 19 November Kick-off: 17:30 GMT. Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app, updates on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds. On Saturday evening, Owen Farrell - so forward-focused he might as well be in blinkers - may finally allow himself...
ESPN

Bob Fulton's lessons fuel Mal Meninga's reborn Kangaroos

The buzzword for Australia at this Rugby League World Cup could have been anything, but the phrase which coach Mal Meninga continues to mention is "passion". It is an emotive word, particularly for Meninga, who represented his country with distinction on four separate Kangaroos tours. Nobody quite understands the green...
ESPN

No January signings for Barca due to financial fair play, says president

Barcelona president Joan Laporta said on Tuesday that the club may not be able to sign players in the January transfer window due to LaLiga's financial fair play rules. Barca's accounts are "healthy" again, Laporta said, with an expected income this season of €1.23 billion ($1.27 billion) and a budgeted profit of €274 million.
BBC

Wales v Georgia: Wayne Pivac praises recalled Jac Morgan

Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 19 November Kick-off: 13:00 GMT. Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio Cymru and updates on BBC Radio Wales; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. Head coach Wayne Pivac believes Wales are benefiting from leaving out flanker Jac Morgan for the summer tour...
GEORGIA STATE
The Guardian

Hannibal Mejbri: the Tunisia midfielder set to square up to the Socceroos

Hannibal Mejbri has been doing it on cold, wet and windy nights in Stoke this season, so shining in the warm afternoons and evenings of Qatar should come easily. The Tunisian teenager is one of the rising stars of English football and will relish any physical challenge Australia may bring when the two meet in Al-Wakrah in their second game of the 2022 World Cup.
BBC

J﻿ones extends Liverpool contract

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites. C﻿urtis Jones says Liverpool is the "perfect place" for him to remain after signing a new deal that runs until 2027 with the club. T﻿he 21-year-old, who has made 81 senior appearances for the Reds, said: “It’s my...
BBC

Liverpool owners FSG exploring sale of Anfield club - chairman Tom Werner

Liverpool chairman Tom Werner has confirmed the club's owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), are looking at selling the Reds. FSG recently said it "would consider new shareholders" amid reports it had put the Merseysiders up for sale. "We're exploring a sale, but there's no urgency, no time frame for us,...
BBC

Coventry City: SISU agrees deal to sell Sky Blues to local businessman Doug King

Coventry City owner SISU have agreed to sell a majority 85% stake in the Championship club to local Stratford-based businessman Doug King. The club say that the deal, subject to English Football League approval, will clear all the Sky Blues' debts. Coventry say the club have also made a late...

