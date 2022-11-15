Read full article on original website
BBC
World Cup 2022: Opta predicts each country's chances of winning
Brazil haven't won the World Cup since 2002 but there is a strong chance Qatar 2022 could be their year. Using Stats Perform's artificial intelligence World Cup prediction model, the South Americans have emerged as the favourites to lift the trophy for a record extending sixth time. But how well are England and Wales going to perform?
10 things you need to know about the FIFA World Cup
Some people watch soccer year-round and at all hours of the day. Most people tune in occasionally for major tournaments like the FIFA World Cup. If you’re in the latter group, this is your primer. Use it to sound like you know what you’re talking about at your holiday party or local bar this World Read more... The post 10 things you need to know about the FIFA World Cup appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ESPN
World Cup Stock Watch: Ansu Fati, Gareth Bale rise; Ronaldo, Sadio Mane fall
The 2022 World Cup in Qatar starts in just five days, when the host nation kicks it all off on Nov. 20 when they take on Ecuador. - Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, more (U.S.) All 32 finalists have made their squad announcements, hoping that star players don't get...
Rugby-South Africa's Erasmus handed two-game match-day ban
Nov 17 (Reuters) - South Africa’s director of rugby Rassie Erasmus has been handed a two-game ban from all match-day activities by World Rugby after tweets he posted that were perceived to be critical of referees.
AP source: Glazer to decide on Ronaldo’s Man United future
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United co-owner Joel Glazer will make the final decision about Cristiano Ronaldo’s future at the club after the forward’s incendiary TV interview, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press. Ronaldo’s position at United is considered untenable after saying...
BBC
England v New Zealand: Owen Farrell's focus unshaken by century-cap landmark
Venue: Twickenham Stadium Date: Saturday, 19 November Kick-off: 17:30 GMT. Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app, updates on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds. On Saturday evening, Owen Farrell - so forward-focused he might as well be in blinkers - may finally allow himself...
ESPN
Bob Fulton's lessons fuel Mal Meninga's reborn Kangaroos
The buzzword for Australia at this Rugby League World Cup could have been anything, but the phrase which coach Mal Meninga continues to mention is "passion". It is an emotive word, particularly for Meninga, who represented his country with distinction on four separate Kangaroos tours. Nobody quite understands the green...
ESPN
Liverpool are for sale, and if you've got a few billion to spend, there's no better investment
What is the appeal of owning a Premier League football club like Liverpool? To those with the funds and ambition to even contemplate a deal that is likely to cost at least £4 billion, the answer is incredibly simple. Who wouldn't want to invest in a global sporting brand...
Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales react coolly to Hunt’s autumn statement
The Scottish National party has accused the chancellor of reintroducing austerity after he announced that Scotland would get a £1.5bn uplift in funding over the next two years in the autumn statement. Jeremy Hunt told parliament that the NHS and schools in Scotland facing “equivalent pressures” to those in...
ESPN
No January signings for Barca due to financial fair play, says president
Barcelona president Joan Laporta said on Tuesday that the club may not be able to sign players in the January transfer window due to LaLiga's financial fair play rules. Barca's accounts are "healthy" again, Laporta said, with an expected income this season of €1.23 billion ($1.27 billion) and a budgeted profit of €274 million.
BBC
Wales v Georgia: Wayne Pivac praises recalled Jac Morgan
Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 19 November Kick-off: 13:00 GMT. Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio Cymru and updates on BBC Radio Wales; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. Head coach Wayne Pivac believes Wales are benefiting from leaving out flanker Jac Morgan for the summer tour...
Hannibal Mejbri: the Tunisia midfielder set to square up to the Socceroos
Hannibal Mejbri has been doing it on cold, wet and windy nights in Stoke this season, so shining in the warm afternoons and evenings of Qatar should come easily. The Tunisian teenager is one of the rising stars of English football and will relish any physical challenge Australia may bring when the two meet in Al-Wakrah in their second game of the 2022 World Cup.
BBC
Jones extends Liverpool contract
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites. Curtis Jones says Liverpool is the "perfect place" for him to remain after signing a new deal that runs until 2027 with the club. The 21-year-old, who has made 81 senior appearances for the Reds, said: “It’s my...
BBC
Liverpool owners FSG exploring sale of Anfield club - chairman Tom Werner
Liverpool chairman Tom Werner has confirmed the club's owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), are looking at selling the Reds. FSG recently said it "would consider new shareholders" amid reports it had put the Merseysiders up for sale. "We're exploring a sale, but there's no urgency, no time frame for us,...
BBC
Coventry City: SISU agrees deal to sell Sky Blues to local businessman Doug King
Coventry City owner SISU have agreed to sell a majority 85% stake in the Championship club to local Stratford-based businessman Doug King. The club say that the deal, subject to English Football League approval, will clear all the Sky Blues' debts. Coventry say the club have also made a late...
