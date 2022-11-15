Read full article on original website
Amazon says increased costs due to inflation and declining demand from customers may eviscerate its third-quarter profits as shares slump 19% in after-hours trading - as CEO Andy Jassy warns they must balance investments
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy warned investors Thursday that the company will be balancing its investments and potentially increasing costs due to inflation, as shares dropped 19 percent Thursday. The company forecasted costs might eviscerate its profit for the current quarter, as early holiday marketing does little to boost sales growth...
TJX Companies topped profit estimates in the third quarter, despite sales coming in lower than the same period last year. The Framingham, Mass.-based off-price retailer reported a net profit of $1.062 billion in the third quarter of fiscal 2023, up from $1.023 billion the same time last year. Net sales for the third quarter of 2023, however, were $12.2 billion, a decrease of 3% from $12.5 billion versus the third quarter of 2022. By division, net sales at Marmaxx, which includes the T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, and Sierra banners in the U.S., were up 3% in the quarter to $7.455 billion, driven mostly...
Albany Herald
Home Depot customers are spending more, but that's mainly due to inflation
Good news for home improvement retail giant Home Depot: Sales were up nearly 6% from a year ago, topping Wall Street's forecasts. Earnings were better than expected, too. Now for the bad news: Home Depot reported fewer customer transactions again.
My confidence level in these two companies is high enough to be looking a decade down the road.
Kohl’s Pulls Outlook, Reports 60% Profit Decline
Kohl’s Corp. pulled its outlook for the year and reported sharp declines in third-quarter sales and profits, as the company heads into the crucial holiday season looking for a new chief executive officer to replace the outgoing Michelle Gass. The retailer, whose customer has been hit hard by ultra...
Target’s 3Q profit drops 52% as shoppers force price cuts
NEW YORK (AP) — An unexpected and potentially ominous pullback in customer spending ahead of the holiday shopping season pushed third-quarter profits at Target down 52% after it was forced to slash prices with Americans feeling the squeeze of inflation. The Minneapolis retailer voiced caution about its sales and...
Walmart Stock Rises as Company Moves Through Inventory Glut in Q3
Shares for Walmart were up 8.13% on Tuesday morning following better-than-expected earnings in the third quarter and the retailer’s boost to its full year guidance. The Bentonville, Ark.-based big-box retailer reported total revenue in the third quarter of $152.8 billion, up 8.7% from the same time last year. The retailer credits most of this growth to its Walmart U.S. and Sam’s Club U.S. businesses driven by gaining market share in grocery sales as many shoppers have turned to the company as inflation mounts.
Bill.com just delivered yet another strong quarterly result.
CNBC
Bed Bath & Beyond's stock falls as retailer plans to issue shares to pay off some debt
Bed Bath & Beyond's stock dropped after it said in public filings Monday that it planned to issue stock to repay a small portion of its hefty debt load. The retailer said it would issue 11.7 million shares to some holders of its bonds. Bed Bath & Beyond has three...
NASDAQ
CarParts.com (NASDAQ: PRTS) was a market darling early in the pandemic, but lately the stock has looked like it could use an overhaul. Shares are down 63% over the last year as the buzz around e-commerce stocks has faded, and while the company's growth rate has slowed from the pandemic, it's still delivering solid growth, outperforming its e-commerce peers, and gaining market share from traditional auto parts retailers.
NBC New York
Lowe's Says It's Not Seeing Negative Impact of Inflation as Sales, Profit Top Expectations
Lowe's reported third quarter earnings Wednesday, beating analyst expectations. "We're not seeing the negative impacts of inflation," CEO Marvin Ellison said. Lowe's reported results a day after rival Home Depot's earnings topped expectations. Lowe's said Wednesday that high inflation isn't hurting sales as it reported third-quarter earnings that beat Wall...
Home Depot's Q3 Earnings Still Show An Increase In Home Improvement Spending Amid The Housing Slump
The Motley Fool said that investors may want to set their sites on Home Depot as their next investment opportunity, for their long record of success, continued potential for growth, and prominence in the home improvement industry, with 17.2% of the market share. And that was before the third-quarter results were released on Tuesday. According to Forbes, publicly traded companies must issue financial statements quarterly to the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) which include sales revenue, profits, and losses, among other pertinent fiscal details. This also provides information to shareholders, analysts, and the general public.
Target exec says retail theft has hurt company's gross profit margin
The chief financial officer of Target Corp. said Wednesday that theft has hurt the retail giant’s gross profit margin. CFO Michael Fiddelke, speaking during the company’s third-quarter earnings call, said a factor affecting Target’s gross margin is "inventory shortage, or shrink, which is a growing problem facing all retailers."
Walmart Inventory Glut Eases, Cautious on Consumer Spending
After two lackluster quarters weighed down by inventory overload, Walmart posted an earnings beat that bested Wall Street’s estimates for the third quarter. While its inventory position showed signs of improvement, the discounter is also touting its fulfillment services and Walmart Connect advertising platform as potential areas for strong growth—as well as higher margins. In a Nutshell: Walmart Inc. saw revenue growth in the third quarter in its U.S. operations for both Walmart and Sam’s Club, Flipkart and Walmex divisions. Helping growth in the quarter were gains in its grocery business and an improved inventory position in its U.S. businesses. “It was...
Investopedia
Target Warning Overshadows Retail Sales Gain; Stock Slumps
U.S. consumers may already be starting to shop as if a recession is right around the corner. While nationwide October retail sales exceeded expectations, Target Corp. (TGT) shares plummeted 15% in on Nov. 16 after the retailer cut its profit outlook for a second time this year, citing a "challenging economic environment" as it reported disappointing quarterly results.
US stocks trade mixed as investors digest Target earnings and retail sales data
US stocks were mixed on Wednesday as investors digested retail sales data and Target's earnings. Retail sales jumped 1.3% in October, ahead of estimates for a 1% gain, as consumers remain on solid footing. Third-quarter earnings from Target disappointed investors as the retailer warned of a murky holiday shopping season.
104.1 WIKY
Home Depot, Lowe’s to see higher sales as owners remodel amid rising rates
(Reuters) – Home Depot Inc and Lowe’s Cos Inc are likely to report rising sales in the third quarter as Americans continue to spend on home improvements in contrast to other retailers facing declining discretionary spending due to surging prices. Wall Street analysts see the largest U.S. home...
Yahoo!
Stock market news live updates: Stocks sink as retail sales beat, Target earnings miss
U.S. stocks fell in a lackluster session Wednesday as Wall Street weighed an earnings warning from retail bellwether Target against government data on retail sales that showed robust consumer spending ahead of the key holiday season. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) shed 0.8%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) was...
Zacks.com
Beazer Homes (BZH) Q3 Earnings Beat, Orders & Backlog Fall
BZH - Free Report) reported impressive fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results, with earnings and revenues beating their respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The metrics also increased from the year-ago quarter’s figures on the back of solid home prices and margins improvement. This leading homebuilder’s shares climbed 2.08% in the after-hour trading...
