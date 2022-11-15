ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disney, Virgin, Viking land top awards in U.S. News & World Report cruise rankings

By Richard Tribou, Orlando Sentinel
 3 days ago
The pool decks, framed by the AquaMouse flume ride, on the Disney Cruise Line ship Disney Wish —docked at Port Canaveral, Tuesday June 28, 2022— during a first-look tour for cast members ahead of its Christening Cruise to the Bahamas, embarking on Wednesday. The ship is the fifth in the DCL fleet, with its inaugural cruise for Disney guests set for July 14. Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

It was no surprise Disney Cruise Line landed the top award for U.S. News & World Report’s annual ranking for best cruise lines for families. It’s the ninth year in a row the Mouse had commanded that category.

But DCL also was named the top line for sailing the Caribbean in the media outlet’s awards released today .

Sir Richard Branson’s kid-free Virgin Voyages, though, held its own taking the “Best Cruise Lines for the Money” title, and coming in runner-up to Disney for Caribbean honors.

Other honors went to Viking Ocean Cruises that won three categories: best luxury, best for couples and best in the Mediterranean.

The top three in each category are listed below:

Best Cruise Lines in the Caribbean

1. Disney Cruise Line

2. Virgin Voyages

3. Celebrity Cruises

Best Cruise Lines for Families

1. Disney Cruise Line

2. Royal Caribbean International

3. Carnival Cruise Line

Best Cruise Lines for the Money

1. Virgin Voyages

2. Carnival Cruise Line

3. Celebrity Cruises

Best Cruise Lines for Couples

1. Viking Ocean Cruises

2. Seabourn Cruise Line

3. Azamara

Best Cruise Lines in the Mediterranean

1. Viking Ocean Cruises

2. Seabourn Cruise Line

3. Azamara

Best Luxury Cruise Lines

1. Viking Ocean Cruises

2. Seabourn Cruise Line

3. Regent Seven Seas Cruises

Related
Disney Cruise Line to buy unfinished ship that will become largest in fleet

One cruise line’s loss is Mickey Mouse’s gain. Disney Cruise Line has announced it will acquire the unfinished Global Dream cruise ship under construction in Germany. The 208,000-gross-ton ship was being built for Genting Hong Kong, which ran Dream Cruises, Crystal Cruises and Star Cruises as well as the Lloyd Werft and MV Werften shipyards. That holding group, though, filed for bankruptcy in ...
Disney’s Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser wins a Thea Award

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, Disney’s immersive overnight experience, was the sole Central Florida attraction to win a Thea Award this year. The honors, presented by the Themed Entertainment Association, were announced during the IAAPA Expo Tuesday afternoon. Galactic Starcruiser, which opened earlier this year at Walt Disney World, is a two-day, two-night venture where passengers can ...
Theme Park Rangers Radar 45: Meet Marilyn Monroe’s dress, get merry on Space Mountain, eat a wee tree

Theme Park Rangers Radar has had an eye on IAAPA, doing a little window shopping before the holidays. And Space Mountain has let its feelings be know — loudly — about the season. And there’s cake for dessert. Radar is a weekly roundup of news and notes about Central Florida’s theme parks and attractions. It appears on OrlandoSentinel.com every Wednesday. Monroe’s dress back in Orlando Marilyn ...
