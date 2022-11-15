Disney, Virgin, Viking land top awards in U.S. News & World Report cruise rankings

The pool decks, framed by the AquaMouse flume ride, on the Disney Cruise Line ship Disney Wish —docked at Port Canaveral, Tuesday June 28, 2022— during a first-look tour for cast members ahead of its Christening Cruise to the Bahamas, embarking on Wednesday. The ship is the fifth in the DCL fleet, with its inaugural cruise for Disney guests set for July 14. Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

It was no surprise Disney Cruise Line landed the top award for U.S. News & World Report’s annual ranking for best cruise lines for families. It’s the ninth year in a row the Mouse had commanded that category.

But DCL also was named the top line for sailing the Caribbean in the media outlet’s awards released today .

Sir Richard Branson’s kid-free Virgin Voyages, though, held its own taking the “Best Cruise Lines for the Money” title, and coming in runner-up to Disney for Caribbean honors.

Other honors went to Viking Ocean Cruises that won three categories: best luxury, best for couples and best in the Mediterranean.

The top three in each category are listed below:

Best Cruise Lines in the Caribbean

1. Disney Cruise Line

2. Virgin Voyages

3. Celebrity Cruises

Best Cruise Lines for Families

1. Disney Cruise Line

2. Royal Caribbean International

3. Carnival Cruise Line

Best Cruise Lines for the Money

1. Virgin Voyages

2. Carnival Cruise Line

3. Celebrity Cruises

Best Cruise Lines for Couples

1. Viking Ocean Cruises

2. Seabourn Cruise Line

3. Azamara

Best Cruise Lines in the Mediterranean

1. Viking Ocean Cruises

2. Seabourn Cruise Line

3. Azamara

Best Luxury Cruise Lines

1. Viking Ocean Cruises

2. Seabourn Cruise Line

3. Regent Seven Seas Cruises