Read full article on original website
Related
‘Dead to Me’ Actress Christina Applegate’s Net Worth Will Leave You 6 Feet Under! How She Makes Money
Cashing in! Christina Applegate is one of the most recognizable actresses in the industry today thanks to her many roles on television and in film over the last four decades. So, it shouldn’t...
EW.com
Scooby-Doo alum Linda Cardellini also loves lesbian Velma: 'It's great that it's finally out there'
Scooby-Doo alum Linda Cardellini also loves that lesbian Velma is officially canon. The Emmy-nominated star, who portrayed the beloved brainiac in the 2002 Scooby-Doo live-action and its 2004 sequel Monsters Unleashed, celebrated Velma's headline-making coming out while in conversation with EW about the third and final season of her Netflix dramedy Dead to Me (out Nov. 17).
Our Top List Of Celebrities Who Left Hollywood
Some people have tasted Hollywood and decided it’s not for them. Even with all the perks, glitz, and glamour that the industry offers, they just can’t cope with the attention-hungry downside and will do anything to have a normal life. Not really surprising, considering that over the years, paparazzi and fans have been laser-focused on celebrity affairs.
Tarantino Calls ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ His Best Movie, Says Current Film Era Is Tied for ‘Worst in History’
Quentin Tarantino has named “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” his best movie ever made. The director was asked to pick his best by Howard Stern during a visit on the radio host’s SiriusXM show. “Hollywood” is Tarantino’s most recent directorial feature. Released in 2019, the film starred Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt as actors struggling to find their place in the changing Hollywood of 1969. Margot Robbie also starred as Sharon Tate. “For years people used to ask me stuff like that,” Tarantino said about being asked to pick his best movie. “And I would say something like, ‘Oh, they’re...
What the 'Dead to Me' Cast Said About Show Ending: 'Hard For Me to Believe'
'Dead to Me' creator Liz Feldman recently revealed why the hit Netflix show is ending after just three seasons.
Burt Reynolds Said the Biggest ‘Gunsmoke’ Surprise Was James Arness Refusing to ‘Play the Star’
'Gunsmoke' actor James Arness carried himself in a way that completely shocked Burt Reynolds, standing out as one of the most significant moments of his career.
Henry Winkler Reveals He Turned Down Iconic Film Role, Calls Himself a ‘Damn Fool’
When it comes to roles in his career, Henry Winkler hasn’t always been perfect in his selection and he’s talking about one of those roles. Winkler had a chance, at one time, to play Danny Zuko in the movie Grease. Of course, people know that Danny was played by John Travolta in the movie opposite Olivia Newton-John.
Popculture
2023 Oscars Name Their Host, Who Is No Stranger to the Job
The Oscars have a single host once again this year, and he is no stranger to the award show. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jimmy Kimmel has agreed to host the 95th Academy Awards Ceremony on his own. The award show is scheduled for March 12, 2023. Kimmel joins an...
Burt Reynolds Quit ‘Gunsmoke’ Because of Milburn Stone
'Gunsmoke' actor Milburn Stone once convinced Burt Reynolds to quit the Western television show for a reason that the actor would never forget.
One Thing Julia Roberts Struggled With While Acting Alongside George Clooney In Ticket To Paradise
Ticket To Paradise director Ol Parker spills on one note he gave to Julia Roberts while she was working opposite George Clooney.
Seth Rogen Says Steven Spielberg Cried So Much During The Making Of His Latest Movie The Fabelmans
While Seth Rogen has made a career of being the face of many comedy films over the years, the actor has also taken several dramatic turns. He has shown his versatility in films like The Disaster Artist and Steve Jobs, but now is truly hitting the big leagues starring in Steven Spielberg’s latest film, The Fabelmans. The film is a personal one for the director, who co-wrote the film with frequent collaborator Tony Kushner. According to Rogen, Spielberg was quite emotional during production, due to the personal nature of the film.
Comic actor Leslie Jordan, 67, killed in Hollywood car accident
LOS ANGELES, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Comic actor Leslie Jordan, a prime-time Emmy winner for his role on the hit sitcom "Will & Grace" and a social media sensation during the COVID-19 pandemic, died on Monday in a car crash while driving to work in Hollywood, a spokesperson said. He was 67.
‘Back to the Future’ Fans Freak out Over Christopher Lloyd’s ‘Very Special’ Twitter Message: ‘Stay Tuned’
'Back to the Future' fans couldn't contain their excitement after Christopher Lloyd tweeted a message that alluded to more content on the way for fans of the film series.
Juanita Moore: the Oscar nominee who fought stereotypes and racism
The Imitation of Life star was pigeonholed and undervalued by Hollywood but years later, she is finally receiving the recognition she deserves
James Arness Confessed ‘Gunsmoke’ Wasted Burt Reynolds’ ‘Best Skill’
According to James Arness, 'Gunsmoke' wasted Burt Reynold's greatest skill, which he took over to his career in feature films.
Taylor Lautner Marries Longtime Girlfriend Taylor Dome in Intimate California Ceremony
Attention, Team Jacob: Taylor Lautner is officially married! According to multiple reports, Lautner and his longtime girlfriend, Taylor Dome, tied the knot on Friday at Epoch Estate Wines near Paso Robles, CA. Per The Daily Mail, the ceremony was reportedly an intimate one with around a hundred of the bride and groom's closest friends and family in attendance. (POPSUGAR reached out to the couple's representatives for comment on their wedding news but did not receive an immediate response.)
‘RHOA’ Alum Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s Daughters Trying to Land Reality Show About Being Financially Cut Off From Parents
Sisters Brielle and Ariana Biermann appeared on Bravo's 'RHOA' and 'Don't Be Tardy' alongside their mother, Kim Zolciak-Biermann. They haven't been on reality TV since 2020.
TODAY.com
See Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren in gritty trailer for ‘Yellowstone’ prequel ‘1923’
Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford traveled back in time in the first teaser trailer for their upcoming “Yellowstone” prequel, “1923.”. The 30-second trailer for the upcoming Paramount+ drama reveals a few glimpses of Mirren and Ford as Cara and Jacob Dutton, the predecessors of the modern-day Duttons in “Yellowstone.”
digitalspy.com
Emancipation's Antoine Fuqua defends release of new Will Smith movie following Oscars slap
Emancipation director Antoine Fuqua has defended the release of the new Will Smith movie in the wake of his Oscars controversy. The actor infamously slapped presenter Chris Rock during the Academy Awards ceremony earlier this year, with the new Apple TV+ drama marking the actor's first project since the incident.
Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks Make Their Red Carpet Debut After 3 Years of Dating
Liam Hemsworth is back on the red carpet — with girlfriend Gabriella Brooks in tow. The actor attended the premiere of his latest film, "Poker Face," in Sydney, Australia, on Nov. 15 and brought Brooks as his date, marking their first red carpet appearance after three years of dating. Though breakup rumors began swirling this past summer, the couple looked very much in love at the event, smiling for the cameras and posing alongside Hemsworth's parents, Craig and Leonie. Hemsworth wore a classic black suit for the evening, while Brooks chose a gold turtleneck dress and matching heels.
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
118K+
Post
1040M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0