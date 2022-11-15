ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EW.com

Scooby-Doo alum Linda Cardellini also loves lesbian Velma: 'It's great that it's finally out there'

Scooby-Doo alum Linda Cardellini also loves that lesbian Velma is officially canon. The Emmy-nominated star, who portrayed the beloved brainiac in the 2002 Scooby-Doo live-action and its 2004 sequel Monsters Unleashed, celebrated Velma's headline-making coming out while in conversation with EW about the third and final season of her Netflix dramedy Dead to Me (out Nov. 17).
DoYouRemember?

Our Top List Of Celebrities Who Left Hollywood

Some people have tasted Hollywood and decided it’s not for them. Even with all the perks, glitz, and glamour that the industry offers, they just can’t cope with the attention-hungry downside and will do anything to have a normal life. Not really surprising, considering that over the years, paparazzi and fans have been laser-focused on celebrity affairs.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Variety

Tarantino Calls ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ His Best Movie, Says Current Film Era Is Tied for ‘Worst in History’

Quentin Tarantino has named “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” his best movie ever made. The director was asked to pick his best by Howard Stern during a visit on the radio host’s SiriusXM show. “Hollywood” is Tarantino’s most recent directorial feature. Released in 2019, the film starred Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt as actors struggling to find their place in the changing Hollywood of 1969. Margot Robbie also starred as Sharon Tate. “For years people used to ask me stuff like that,” Tarantino said about being asked to pick his best movie. “And I would say something like, ‘Oh, they’re...
Popculture

2023 Oscars Name Their Host, Who Is No Stranger to the Job

The Oscars have a single host once again this year, and he is no stranger to the award show. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jimmy Kimmel has agreed to host the 95th Academy Awards Ceremony on his own. The award show is scheduled for March 12, 2023. Kimmel joins an...
Cinemablend

Seth Rogen Says Steven Spielberg Cried So Much During The Making Of His Latest Movie The Fabelmans

While Seth Rogen has made a career of being the face of many comedy films over the years, the actor has also taken several dramatic turns. He has shown his versatility in films like The Disaster Artist and Steve Jobs, but now is truly hitting the big leagues starring in Steven Spielberg’s latest film, The Fabelmans. The film is a personal one for the director, who co-wrote the film with frequent collaborator Tony Kushner. According to Rogen, Spielberg was quite emotional during production, due to the personal nature of the film.
POPSUGAR

Taylor Lautner Marries Longtime Girlfriend Taylor Dome in Intimate California Ceremony

Attention, Team Jacob: Taylor Lautner is officially married! According to multiple reports, Lautner and his longtime girlfriend, Taylor Dome, tied the knot on Friday at Epoch Estate Wines near Paso Robles, CA. Per The Daily Mail, the ceremony was reportedly an intimate one with around a hundred of the bride and groom's closest friends and family in attendance. (POPSUGAR reached out to the couple's representatives for comment on their wedding news but did not receive an immediate response.)
PASO ROBLES, CA
POPSUGAR

Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks Make Their Red Carpet Debut After 3 Years of Dating

Liam Hemsworth is back on the red carpet — with girlfriend Gabriella Brooks in tow. The actor attended the premiere of his latest film, "Poker Face," in Sydney, Australia, on Nov. 15 and brought Brooks as his date, marking their first red carpet appearance after three years of dating. Though breakup rumors began swirling this past summer, the couple looked very much in love at the event, smiling for the cameras and posing alongside Hemsworth's parents, Craig and Leonie. Hemsworth wore a classic black suit for the evening, while Brooks chose a gold turtleneck dress and matching heels.
Newsweek

New York City, NY
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

