2-Year-Old Boy Makes Spine-Chilling Claim After Stranger Abandons Him at ChurchFatim HemrajPhiladelphia, PA
Famous restaurant chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPhiladelphia, PA
Black Woman Opens New Chick-Fil-A in PhiladelphiaTruflix NetworkPhiladelphia, PA
Taylor Swift Ticket Issues Being Looked Into By PA's Attorney General and He Needs Your HelpTed RiversPennsylvania State
Related
It’s Electric! This Bucks County Township Might Become the Next Location of a Tesla Dealership
The township is in talks to build a new dealership for a major electric vehicle company. As electric vehicles continue to be a huge hit amongst Bucks County drivers, one township may soon be the next location of a major dealership. Dino Ciliberti wrote about the plans in the Warminster Patch.
ocnjsentinel.com
Somers Point condo offers sunrise views at sheltered marina
SOMERS POINT — What’s better than a wonderfully located, low-maintenance condominium home with a beautiful sunrise view over Great Egg Harbor Bay?. The completely renovated three-level unit with three bedrooms and two full bathrooms at 104 Harbour Cove Marina, recently listed by real estate agent Gray Haenn of Monihan Realty.
This $11M N.J. house is a mini-resort with its own golf course, pools, 6 bars and a nightclub
Imagine living in your own private resort. You can, in Wall Township, for just under $11 million. The 23.4-acre Monmouth County compound, called Mattaccino, is for sale for $10.99 million. It has 32,500 square feet of living space with 10 bedrooms and 17 bathrooms all tucked behind a gate leading to a 500-foot oak tree-lined driveway.
A $1,000 payment coming to some New Jersey residents
hand holding moneyPhoto by JP Valery (Creative Commons) How does $1,000 dollars sound right now? The Board of Commissioners in Camden County are proud to introduce a Relief Fund that is being made available to those employed in the direct personal care of the elderly, children, and adults with intellectual, physical, and developmental disabilities and brain injuries, whose wages have been affected by the COVID-19 Pandemic. Individuals chosen by the board will receive a stimulus payment in the amount of $1,000.
Desirable Eddystone Industrial Site Sells for $239.4M
The Delco Logistics Center in EddystoneImage via Alliance HP. Investment demand for warehouses in the Philadelphia region remains high as demonstrated by a recent $239.4 million purchase of the Delco Logistics Center and its two newly-constructed industrial buildings in Eddystone, writes Paul Schwedelson for Philadelphia Business Journal.
Bart Blatstein Making Major Atlantic City Announcement On 11/21/22
We have confirmed that developer Bart Blatstein, CEO of Tower Investments is poised to make a major Atlantic City development announcement, this Monday, November 21, 2022. Blatstein is the owner of Showboat Atlantic City. We can reveal at this time that Blatstein will announce “plans to develop a large-scale residential...
njurbannews.com
Frontier Airlines fined millions; ordered to refund customers–including some in Trenton
Earlier this week, the Transportation Department fined Frontier Airlines more than $2,2 million in fees for failing to provide legitimate and expeditious refunds to thousands of disgruntled and dissatisfied passengers, including many at the busy Trenton-Mercer Municipal Airport. The low-cost, low-budget, and low-flying carrier is the only American airline company penalized by the Department of Transportation and was also assessed more in fines than any of the other six carriers named in the DOT filing, totaling more than $7 million, according to published reports.
How One Atlantic County Restaurant Lost My Business
Sometimes I just wonder how some places stay in business. For the most part, my interactions with local businesses are good. I shop locally as much as I can. We eat out a few times a month, and we order restaurant delivery at least once a week. 99% of those...
thesunpapers.com
Burlington County commissioners approve contract for road work
The Burlington County Commissioners approved a new contract for road resurfacing work that will help maintain transportation infrastructure and save significant tax dollars. The approved vendor was awarded a $12.2 million contract to repave just over 34 miles on 17 county roads through 13 municipalities as part of this year’s road overlay program. Approximately $10.2 million in New Jersey Department of Transportation funding will be used for these projects.
Gov Murphy: Major national event is coming to Atlantic City, NJ
Gov. Phil Murphy, the incoming Chairman of the National Governor’s Association just broke major news on Thursday during an interview. Murphy confirmed for the first time anywhere that the National Governor’s Association Annual Summer Meeting for 2023 will be held in Atlantic City. Murphy confirmed that this mega...
Airport Just Outside of Bucks County Makes the Top of the List for the Worst Flight Delays in the Country
Just a stone’s throw from Bucks County, one major airport has recently made the list for having some of the worst delays in the country. Isabel Sepulveda wrote about the airport for Stacker. If there is one thing that commercial and international travelers can all agree on, it is...
Cherry Hill township introduces four bond ordinances on first reading
Township council introduced four bond ordinances on first reading at its Nov. 14 meeting. As per bond law, the township will fund a down payment, and the ordinances authorize the remaining funds not covered by the down payment or grant funding to be borrowed through bonds. The first ordinance establishes an appropriation of $4,780,550 for improvements to parks and recreational sites, equipment for the Department of Public Works, computer and police equipment and upgrades, and facility improvements and land purchases.
westerniowatoday.com
Atlantic City Administrator Warns City Council of What Could be Coming Down the Road with the Changes in the State Legislatures Property Tax System
(Atlantic) Atlantic City Administrator John Lund is concerned about what may come down with all the changes in Iowa’s Property Tax system. Lund says Iowa’s property tax system up until 2013 was stable. He says in 2013, the State Legislature passed major legislation changing numerous classifications applying a partial rollback of commercial property that was not their revenue, backfilled it, and then phased it out over time with fewer properties becoming taxable.
This Bucks County Township Just Approved Over 100 New Townhomes to be Built
The township's planning commission has approved of the new development of houses in the area. A Bucks County township has just approved the construction of over 100 new houses in a nearby development, as well as other building plans. Kari Dimmick wrote about the recent housing development for WFMZ 69 News.
This Bucks County Restaurant Just Opened Its Doors Under New Management
The Bucks County inn is back open under new management.Image via The Wycombe House. A Bucks County eatery has just opened under new management, offering fine fare in one go the area’s most popular towns.
Popular Jersey Shore Bar & Grill Shuttering
A popular bar and grill restaurant in Monmouth County is closing after 30 years. Main Street Bar & Grill at 735 Route 35 is expected to close before the end of the year. “We still have about 6 weeks so let’s make it (a) great ending,” a Facebook post said.
West Coast flights from Atlantic City, NJ, are coming in 2023 – How to book
Atlantic City International Airport is getting a new airline, and it will offer flights to the West Coast. The South Jersey Transportation Authority confirms Sun Country Airlines will begin service May 1 out of ACY. Based in Minnesota, Sun Country will fly twice a week from Atlantic City to their...
phillyvoice.com
Fly unlimited domestic flights with Frontier Airlines' new GoWild! Pass
Want to pack a bag and spontaneously hop a flight without the hassle of expensive last-minute tickets? Frontier Airlines may have the answer. Debuting in May 2023 for the price of $599, Frontier's GoWild! Pass allows travelers to fly unlimited trips to all the airline carrier's U.S. destinations, including Philadelphia.
West Chester Pizzerias Getting Great Reviews From Barstool's Portnoy
If you ask Barstool Sports CEO and noted foodie Dave Portnoy, the pizza in West Chester lives up to the hype. The sports media mogul stopped by three pizza joints in Chester County this week for his One Bite Pizza Review series and seemed pleased with all three pies he sampled.
Village of 6 tiny homes will house formerly incarcerated men
A new mini village — complete with six 100-square-foot tiny homes, a communal bathroom, a kitchenette and outdoor picnic area — will house and support recently incarcerated people on parole in Cumberland County, officials who unveiled the project this week said. The Village of Hope in Bridgeton, on...
