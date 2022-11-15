Earlier this week, the Transportation Department fined Frontier Airlines more than $2,2 million in fees for failing to provide legitimate and expeditious refunds to thousands of disgruntled and dissatisfied passengers, including many at the busy Trenton-Mercer Municipal Airport. The low-cost, low-budget, and low-flying carrier is the only American airline company penalized by the Department of Transportation and was also assessed more in fines than any of the other six carriers named in the DOT filing, totaling more than $7 million, according to published reports.

TRENTON, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO