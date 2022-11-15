ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shamong, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ocnjsentinel.com

Somers Point condo offers sunrise views at sheltered marina

SOMERS POINT — What’s better than a wonderfully located, low-maintenance condominium home with a beautiful sunrise view over Great Egg Harbor Bay?. The completely renovated three-level unit with three bedrooms and two full bathrooms at 104 Harbour Cove Marina, recently listed by real estate agent Gray Haenn of Monihan Realty.
SOMERS POINT, NJ
R.A. Heim

A $1,000 payment coming to some New Jersey residents

hand holding moneyPhoto by JP Valery (Creative Commons) How does $1,000 dollars sound right now? The Board of Commissioners in Camden County are proud to introduce a Relief Fund that is being made available to those employed in the direct personal care of the elderly, children, and adults with intellectual, physical, and developmental disabilities and brain injuries, whose wages have been affected by the COVID-19 Pandemic. Individuals chosen by the board will receive a stimulus payment in the amount of $1,000.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
DELCO.Today

Desirable Eddystone Industrial Site Sells for $239.4M

The Delco Logistics Center in EddystoneImage via Alliance HP. Investment demand for warehouses in the Philadelphia region remains high as demonstrated by a recent $239.4 million purchase of the Delco Logistics Center and its two newly-constructed industrial buildings in Eddystone, writes Paul Schwedelson for Philadelphia Business Journal.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
njurbannews.com

Frontier Airlines fined millions; ordered to refund customers–including some in Trenton

Earlier this week, the Transportation Department fined Frontier Airlines more than $2,2 million in fees for failing to provide legitimate and expeditious refunds to thousands of disgruntled and dissatisfied passengers, including many at the busy Trenton-Mercer Municipal Airport. The low-cost, low-budget, and low-flying carrier is the only American airline company penalized by the Department of Transportation and was also assessed more in fines than any of the other six carriers named in the DOT filing, totaling more than $7 million, according to published reports.
TRENTON, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

How One Atlantic County Restaurant Lost My Business

Sometimes I just wonder how some places stay in business. For the most part, my interactions with local businesses are good. I shop locally as much as I can. We eat out a few times a month, and we order restaurant delivery at least once a week. 99% of those...
thesunpapers.com

Burlington County commissioners approve contract for road work

The Burlington County Commissioners approved a new contract for road resurfacing work that will help maintain transportation infrastructure and save significant tax dollars. The approved vendor was awarded a $12.2 million contract to repave just over 34 miles on 17 county roads through 13 municipalities as part of this year’s road overlay program. Approximately $10.2 million in New Jersey Department of Transportation funding will be used for these projects.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
The Cherry Hill Sun

Cherry Hill township introduces four bond ordinances on first reading

Township council introduced four bond ordinances on first reading at its Nov. 14 meeting. As per bond law, the township will fund a down payment, and the ordinances authorize the remaining funds not covered by the down payment or grant funding to be borrowed through bonds. The first ordinance establishes an appropriation of $4,780,550 for improvements to parks and recreational sites, equipment for the Department of Public Works, computer and police equipment and upgrades, and facility improvements and land purchases.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
westerniowatoday.com

Atlantic City Administrator Warns City Council of What Could be Coming Down the Road with the Changes in the State Legislatures Property Tax System

(Atlantic) Atlantic City Administrator John Lund is concerned about what may come down with all the changes in Iowa’s Property Tax system. Lund says Iowa’s property tax system up until 2013 was stable. He says in 2013, the State Legislature passed major legislation changing numerous classifications applying a partial rollback of commercial property that was not their revenue, backfilled it, and then phased it out over time with fewer properties becoming taxable.
ATLANTIC, IA
phillyvoice.com

Fly unlimited domestic flights with Frontier Airlines' new GoWild! Pass

Want to pack a bag and spontaneously hop a flight without the hassle of expensive last-minute tickets? Frontier Airlines may have the answer. Debuting in May 2023 for the price of $599, Frontier's GoWild! Pass allows travelers to fly unlimited trips to all the airline carrier's U.S. destinations, including Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy