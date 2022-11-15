28 Funny Tweets About The Highs And Lows Of Having In-Laws

They say that when you marry someone , you marry their family, too. Sometimes that turns out to be a wonderful thing: You end up with in-laws who are warm, loving, fun and unconditionally supportive.

In other cases, the in-law relationship may be strained, toxic or even nonexistent. And, then, of course, there are many, many situations that fall somewhere in between.

Below, we’ve gathered 28 tweets that hilariously capture the highs and lows of life with in-laws.