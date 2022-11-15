Read full article on original website
Cleveland Scene
Photos: Here's Deshaun Watson's New Home in Cleveland, a $5.4 Million Mansion in Hunting Valley
Deshaun Watson, with his $230 million guaranteed contract to play quarterback for Jimmy Haslam's Cleveland Browns, could have had any house in Northeast Ohio. He chose this one in Hunting Valley, according to multiple sources. (An LLC created a week after Watson was traded to the Browns is listed as...
Browns bolster defensive line, sign 300-pound tackle
The Cleveland Browns have bolstered their defensive front-four with the signing of defensive tackle Ben Stille off the practice squad of the Miami Dolphins.
Browns sign pass rusher to the practice squad
The Cleveland Browns have signed pass rusher Isaac Rochell to the practice squad.
Cory Barron's 2014 trash chute death being ruled a homicide
Monday, Cleveland police confirmed that the Lorain County Medical Examiner is ruling Cory Barron's death a homicide.
Game on! Browns will play Bills, just not in Buffalo
The NFL has moved the Cleveland Browns game at Buffalo to Detroit.
Lake-effect snow paralyzes parts of western, northern NY
A dangerous lake-effect snowstorm paralyzed parts of western and northern New York, with nearly 2 feet of snow already on the ground in some places and possibly much more on the way
4 Places To Get Donuts in the Cleveland Area
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Greater Cleveland. If you like your donuts decadent, you should check out this local staple in Cleveland's Old Brooklyn neighborhood. Since 1937, Jack Frost has been serving fresh and tasty donuts. Check out their maple bacon raised donut, Fat Elvis donut (a raised donut topped with powdered sugar, peanut butter cream, and bacon bits and stuffed with banana filling), the chocolate-heavy Reese's cup chocolate cream cake donut, and raspberry cheesecake donut. You also can't go wrong with simpler classics like glazed crullers, Boston cream donuts, and chocolate iced cake donuts.
'That's the guy to go to': Dion Millender feeds dream as private chef to Browns, Cavs
Word spread through Firestone High School about the egg rolls Dion Millender had prepared for his Working Family class, prompting former principal Ken Jones to sample the crispy appetizers. Millender had gone to a library to research the dish and an Asian market to purchase ingredients. His dedication paid off when the egg rolls received rave reviews from Jones and everyone else who tasted them. ...
