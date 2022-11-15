ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Donuts in the Cleveland Area

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Greater Cleveland. If you like your donuts decadent, you should check out this local staple in Cleveland's Old Brooklyn neighborhood. Since 1937, Jack Frost has been serving fresh and tasty donuts. Check out their maple bacon raised donut, Fat Elvis donut (a raised donut topped with powdered sugar, peanut butter cream, and bacon bits and stuffed with banana filling), the chocolate-heavy Reese's cup chocolate cream cake donut, and raspberry cheesecake donut. You also can't go wrong with simpler classics like glazed crullers, Boston cream donuts, and chocolate iced cake donuts.
CLEVELAND, OH
Akron Beacon Journal

'That's the guy to go to': Dion Millender feeds dream as private chef to Browns, Cavs

Word spread through Firestone High School about the egg rolls Dion Millender had prepared for his Working Family class, prompting former principal Ken Jones to sample the crispy appetizers. Millender had gone to a library to research the dish and an Asian market to purchase ingredients. His dedication paid off when the egg rolls received rave reviews from Jones and everyone else who tasted them. ...
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy