“Pasquale: Tales of a Brooklyn Grocer’s Son” by Peter M. Franzese has been released worldwide. This detailed, 414-page memoir tells the life story of Pasquale “Pat” Franzese, the author’s grandfather, through the memories he shared and wisdom he gained over ninety-two years of life. An exploration of family history, Italian-American culture, and how the experiences of the elderly can shape the way we see the present, Franzese’s work covers a broad range of topics drawn from Pat’s imaginative, passionate storytelling.

