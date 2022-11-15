Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Is the Most Expensive Private High School in South Carolina – Here’s WhyKennardo G. JamesPickens, SC
This City in South Carolina Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensGreenville, SC
The Best Small Town in South Carolina for a Weekend GetawayTravel MavenGreenville, SC
gsabizwire.com
Upstate Toy Featured Amongst Major Brands in STEAM-focused Toy Guide
These same toys were nominated as “One of the Coolest Things Made in SC” during SCMA's Manufacturing Madness earlier this year. These were designed right here in Anderson, SC and continue to be manufactured and shipped from Roylco's Anderson Facility. This is great news for our small business and for the local economy that we influence.
130 acres in Woodruff sold to developer for single-family homes
Forestar Group Inc. has purchased 130 acres in Woodruff to develop single-family homes, according to a press release.
BMW announces new facility at Upstate plant
Another move forward has been in announced in a major auto maker’s expansion here in the Upstate. BMW North America has officially opened their brand new Vehicle Accessories Center on their campus in Greer.
FOX Carolina
Rent increases with evictions, Upstate tenants and resources feel costs
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A recent study finds millions of Americans are behind on their rent payments and nearly a quarter of renters in some states are having trouble keeping up. According to MyEListing, South Carolina is one of 10 states with the most people falling behind. But this is just the tip of a bigger iceberg. The cost of housing is an issue for buyers, renters, the social services non-profits, stake holders and counties.
WYFF4.com
Two new clothing stores and dining option coming to Haywood Mall
GREENVILLE, S.C. — There are two new stores and a new dining option coming to Haywood Mall. Haywood Mall made the announcement on Wednesday. These three new stores are joining the mall's 120-store lineup. Lucky Brand: The denim brand clothing store will open Nov. 18 on the upper level...
WYFF4.com
'A little bit of hope': One Greenville family is feeding a community
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The Martins aren't your typical love story. When they met, Cassandra and her children had spent a year in a shelter. Redd had been homeless for nearly 18 years. He was working in a sports souvenir store at the time. "And the most beautiful woman...
probrewer.com
Pall Supradisc Lenticular Filter- WSFZ Housing for Two 16″ Modules
Pall Supradisc Lenticular Filter- WSFZ Housing for Two 16" Modules ( $2,000 ) Like new filter housing. Needs new modules but in perfect shape other than that. Asking $2000. New they are 6k plus. Pickup from Greenville, SC only. Can easily be palletized and ready to ship. Let me know if you need more info. Cheers!
hendersonville.com
Hendersonville Toy Company Receives Over $25,000 From Community Investors
After announcing plans last month to open a brick and mortar location in the Historic Seventh Avenue District of downtown Hendersonville, Hendersonville Toy Company is well on their way after a successful crowd investing campaign through the online platform Mainvest.com. Hendersonville Toy Company launched their Mainvest campaign in September of...
charlotteparent.com
Celebrate Christmas Admidst the Old 96 District’s Small-Town Charm
If you’re looking for holiday festivities and events without the crowds and chaos of the season, visit South Carolina’s Old 96 District! Encompassing the counties of Abbeville, Edgefield, Greenwood, Laurens, and McCormick, there are so many opportunities to enjoy the upcoming events—you’ll feel like you’re stepping into a small-town holiday movie!
New BMW Vehicle Accessory Center opens in Spartanburg Co.
BMW is taking major strides in the technology industry, with all of it happening right here in the Upstate.
Anderson leaders invite residents to help plan city development
The city of Anderson is asking the public for their thoughts and assistance in planning the future of the city.
FOX Carolina
Adderall shortage happening in Greenville County
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Laura Crisco says her 11-year-old daughter loves artwork. It is a place where she can let her mind go wild. Her daughter has attention deficit disorder also known as ADD. “She doesn’t necessarily finish something at one time,” Crisco said. “She will start different things...
Hendersonville to hold 2 holiday farmers markets
The City of Hendersonville will be putting on two holiday farmers markets in November and December, featuring local artists and small businesses.
SCDMV makes another push for Real ID as deadline approaches
The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles (SCDMV) brought the DMV to Spartanburg International Airport to get people to register for their Real I.D.
SyncMD And United Way Of Anderson Join Forces In The Community
SyncMD is not only involved in technology, they are also committed to serving the community. Jamarcus is talking with Carol Burdette from the United Way Anderson about how SyncMD is helping United Way Anderson and their work in the community.
City Of Greenville to appoint liaison to LGBTQ groups
The Upstate’s largest city is set to create a new position in what they say is an effort in promoting inclusivity to the LGBTQ community. A resolution along those lines was passed by the Greenville City Council
WYFF4.com
Proposed ordinance in Easley, South Carolina, would restrict ability to film and record in City Hall
EASLEY, S.C. — At Monday night's city council meeting in Easley, an ordinance was put forward to place restrictions on where and when people can film and record in city buildings. Ordinance 2022-33, if passed, will give the mayor power to manage public access to city buildings. It declares...
Spartanburg Regional Hospital to host hiring event
The Spartanburg Regional Hospital System is hosting a hiring event on Thursday.
Spartanburg City Council votes on firm to help with redesign of Morgan Square
Spartanburg City Council voted to approve a firm to help with the resign of Morgan Square.
hhsrampage.com
Dive into Finds and Dives
Ryan George (24), owner of Finds and Dives, offers many different items at his store. The term “dive” refers to the bins in the back of the store, ones where you can find plenty of overstock and closeout items from other stores for a low price. He also sells Pokémon cards and Funko POPs, things that attract many of the customers who visit to see the new inventory that changes weekly. Ryan opened his business on 6 March 2021 after a long time of saving from his previous job at Publix, where he worked as a supervisor, although he has sold things online since high school. He wanted to do something that could both provide a wide variety of discounted items for his customers, while also changing with the times to stay afloat. These include clothes, food, books and movies, music, as well as seasonal items. The store can be called many things, but charming is an understatement. As an owner, he takes the time to talk to his customers and help them where he can, making every experience a breeze. You can check Finds and Dives’ inventory on their Instagram, or visit them at 119c SE Main Street, Simpsonville SC, 29681. So stop by and say hello if you ever get a chance!
