Upstate Toy Featured Amongst Major Brands in STEAM-focused Toy Guide

These same toys were nominated as “One of the Coolest Things Made in SC” during SCMA's Manufacturing Madness earlier this year. These were designed right here in Anderson, SC and continue to be manufactured and shipped from Roylco's Anderson Facility. This is great news for our small business and for the local economy that we influence.
Rent increases with evictions, Upstate tenants and resources feel costs

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A recent study finds millions of Americans are behind on their rent payments and nearly a quarter of renters in some states are having trouble keeping up. According to MyEListing, South Carolina is one of 10 states with the most people falling behind. But this is just the tip of a bigger iceberg. The cost of housing is an issue for buyers, renters, the social services non-profits, stake holders and counties.
Two new clothing stores and dining option coming to Haywood Mall

GREENVILLE, S.C. — There are two new stores and a new dining option coming to Haywood Mall. Haywood Mall made the announcement on Wednesday. These three new stores are joining the mall's 120-store lineup. Lucky Brand: The denim brand clothing store will open Nov. 18 on the upper level...
Pall Supradisc Lenticular Filter- WSFZ Housing for Two 16″ Modules

Pall Supradisc Lenticular Filter- WSFZ Housing for Two 16" Modules ( $2,000 ) Like new filter housing. Needs new modules but in perfect shape other than that. Asking $2000. New they are 6k plus. Pickup from Greenville, SC only. Can easily be palletized and ready to ship. Let me know if you need more info. Cheers!
Hendersonville Toy Company Receives Over $25,000 From Community Investors

After announcing plans last month to open a brick and mortar location in the Historic Seventh Avenue District of downtown Hendersonville, Hendersonville Toy Company is well on their way after a successful crowd investing campaign through the online platform Mainvest.com. Hendersonville Toy Company launched their Mainvest campaign in September of...
Celebrate Christmas Admidst the Old 96 District’s Small-Town Charm

If you’re looking for holiday festivities and events without the crowds and chaos of the season, visit South Carolina’s Old 96 District! Encompassing the counties of Abbeville, Edgefield, Greenwood, Laurens, and McCormick, there are so many opportunities to enjoy the upcoming events—you’ll feel like you’re stepping into a small-town holiday movie!
Adderall shortage happening in Greenville County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Laura Crisco says her 11-year-old daughter loves artwork. It is a place where she can let her mind go wild. Her daughter has attention deficit disorder also known as ADD. “She doesn’t necessarily finish something at one time,” Crisco said. “She will start different things...
Dive into Finds and Dives

Ryan George (24), owner of Finds and Dives, offers many different items at his store. The term “dive” refers to the bins in the back of the store, ones where you can find plenty of overstock and closeout items from other stores for a low price. He also sells Pokémon cards and Funko POPs, things that attract many of the customers who visit to see the new inventory that changes weekly. Ryan opened his business on 6 March 2021 after a long time of saving from his previous job at Publix, where he worked as a supervisor, although he has sold things online since high school. He wanted to do something that could both provide a wide variety of discounted items for his customers, while also changing with the times to stay afloat. These include clothes, food, books and movies, music, as well as seasonal items. The store can be called many things, but charming is an understatement. As an owner, he takes the time to talk to his customers and help them where he can, making every experience a breeze. You can check Finds and Dives’ inventory on their Instagram, or visit them at 119c SE Main Street, Simpsonville SC, 29681. So stop by and say hello if you ever get a chance!

