Why DJ Wagner, college basketball's No. 1 recruit in high school class of 2023, picked Kentucky over Louisville

Indiana witness wants explanation for hovering bright lightRoger MarshNew Albany, IN
Puttshack to open new location in Louisville, KentuckyAmarie M.Louisville, KY
The Louisville actress giving away millionsAsh JurbergLouisville, KY
First Bourbon Barrel Art Exhibit in Louisville Debuts at the Frazier Kentucky History Museum in 2023Amarie M.Louisville, KY
One missing of 11 escaped cows in Louisville located in the Highlands neighborhoodAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Oscar Tshiebwe unleashes monster feat not seen in 25 years in college basketball
Although the Kentucky Wildcats lost to the Michigan State Spartans Tuesday night in double-overtime (86-77), Kentucky basketball must still be happy to see that big man Oscar Tshiebwe is back playing again for the team after missing the first two games of the season. Tshiebwe did not look rusty at all against the Spartans, as he even put together a monster performance not seen in college basketball in 25 years, according to OptaSTATS:
Magic Johnson reacts to Michigan State’s thrilling upset of #4 Kentucky
The unranked Michigan State Spartans pulled off an incredible victory Tuesday night, beating the #4 Kentucky Wildcats in double overtime in the first game of the Champions Classic. It’s obviously early in the season, but this can be a defining win for Michigan State. After the game, the most famous Michigan State basketball player of all-time, Magic Earvin Johnson, took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the thrilling win.
CBS Sports
Louisville vs. Appalachian State odds, line: 2022 college basketball picks, Nov. 15 predictions from top model
The Louisville Cardinals will be looking for their first win of the season when they face the Appalachian State Mountaineers on Tuesday night. Louisville has lost a pair of games by one point, falling to Bellarmine and Wright State. Appalachian State has won its first two games this year, beating Warren Wilson and NC Central.
ng-sportingnews.com
College Football Playoff rankings: Who are the top four teams in third CFP poll of 2022?
The College Football Playoff remained static at the top of its latest top-25 rankings, with the top four teams remaining Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and TCU. The Horned Frogs in particular face a precarious situation ahead of the final three weeks of the regular season. Any loss by TCU could spell the end of its CFP hopes, which are kept alive by its status as a potentially undefeated Power 5 conference champion.
ng-sportingnews.com
Where is Bill Self? Why Kansas coach is suspended to start 2022-23 college basketball season
Bill Self climbed back to the top of the mountain last season, winning the second national championship of his career after more than a few March disappointments between the two. Already a Hall of Famer, the title made Self one of 16 coaches in college basketball history with multiple national...
Murray State vs. Texas A&M: How to watch, odds, predictions from ESPN, KenPom
The No. 24 Texas A&M Aggies will open their time at the Myrtle Beach Invitational by playing Murray State on Thursday. The Racers may have lost their head coach and plenty of production from 2021, but they’re still more than capable of becoming a thorn in the side of Buzz Williams’ ranked team.
ng-sportingnews.com
When are the College Football Playoff rankings released? Time, channel for third CFP selection show in 2022
The College Football Playoff committee should have an easy job at the top of its latest rankings on Tuesday. Should being the operative word. Each of the top four teams handled their business on Saturday, including No. 4 TCU, which manhandled No. 18 Texas en route to a 17-10 victory in Austin. The score was closer than it appears, as the Longhorns' only score came in the fourth quarter on an unforced fumble recovery for a touchdown by the Horned Frogs' Max Duggan.
ng-sportingnews.com
How long is Desmond Bane out? Toe injury timeline, return date, latest updates on Grizzlies guard
Desmond Bane's hot start to the 2022-23 season is coming to an unfortunate screeching halt. After appearing in each of the Grizzlies' first 12 games, Bane first appeared on the injury report with right toe soreness ahead of the team's trip to face the Wizards on Nov. 13. Bane again...
LSU basketball vs. New Orleans: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for in-state showdown
The 2-0 Tigers will be taking on a foe from Louisiana for the first time this season as the New Orleans Privateers come to town for the eighth-ever meeting between the two programs and first since 2019. LSU leads the all-time series at 7-1. UNO enters this one led by...
ng-sportingnews.com
USC vs. UCLA odds, prediction, betting trends for prime-time Pac-12 showdown
USC (9-1) remains in the mix for a College Football Playoff berth under first-year coach Lincoln Riley, and this is the first of what could be three straight games against ranked teams to close the regular season. Quarterback Caleb Williams leads the Pac-12 with 31 TD passes with just two interceptions.
ng-sportingnews.com
Where is ‘College GameDay’ this week? Location, schedule, guest picker for Week 12 on ESPN
"College GameDay" always likes to go to the biggest matchups of the week to preview Saturday's college football slate. This week, they're headed to one of the oldest rivalries in the sport. ESPN is headed to Bozeman, Montana, to preview the Brawl of the Wild between Montana and Montana State....
Kentucky's loss to Michigan State comes in eerily familiar fashion
INDIANAPOLIS -The Kentucky Wildcats, coached by John Calipari and carried by superstar Oscar Tshiebwe lost a game 86-77 in double overtime Tuesday night in the Champions Classic to Michigan State. It was a game in which the Wildcats were favored but shot poorly from the free throw line, had its...
