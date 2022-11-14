ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Why DJ Wagner, college basketball's No. 1 recruit in high school class of 2023, picked Kentucky over Louisville

By Kyle Irving
ng-sportingnews.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Oscar Tshiebwe unleashes monster feat not seen in 25 years in college basketball

Although the Kentucky Wildcats lost to the Michigan State Spartans Tuesday night in double-overtime (86-77), Kentucky basketball must still be happy to see that big man Oscar Tshiebwe is back playing again for the team after missing the first two games of the season. Tshiebwe did not look rusty at all against the Spartans, as he even put together a monster performance not seen in college basketball in 25 years, according to OptaSTATS:
LEXINGTON, KY
ClutchPoints

Magic Johnson reacts to Michigan State’s thrilling upset of #4 Kentucky

The unranked Michigan State Spartans pulled off an incredible victory Tuesday night, beating the #4 Kentucky Wildcats in double overtime in the first game of the Champions Classic. It’s obviously early in the season, but this can be a defining win for Michigan State. After the game, the most famous Michigan State basketball player of all-time, Magic Earvin Johnson, took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the thrilling win.
EAST LANSING, MI
ng-sportingnews.com

College Football Playoff rankings: Who are the top four teams in third CFP poll of 2022?

The College Football Playoff remained static at the top of its latest top-25 rankings, with the top four teams remaining Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and TCU. The Horned Frogs in particular face a precarious situation ahead of the final three weeks of the regular season. Any loss by TCU could spell the end of its CFP hopes, which are kept alive by its status as a potentially undefeated Power 5 conference champion.
GEORGIA STATE
ng-sportingnews.com

When are the College Football Playoff rankings released? Time, channel for third CFP selection show in 2022

The College Football Playoff committee should have an easy job at the top of its latest rankings on Tuesday. Should being the operative word. Each of the top four teams handled their business on Saturday, including No. 4 TCU, which manhandled No. 18 Texas en route to a 17-10 victory in Austin. The score was closer than it appears, as the Longhorns' only score came in the fourth quarter on an unforced fumble recovery for a touchdown by the Horned Frogs' Max Duggan.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy