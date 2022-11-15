ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Idaho8.com

Metal detectorist discovers medieval wedding ring worth an estimated $47,000

Every metal detectorist dreams of unearthing something valuable. For one man the English countryside yielded an incredible find when he stumbled upon a medieval diamond wedding ring in “almost perfect condition” near Thorncombe, in the South West of the country. Now the item is expected to fetch between...
Variety

‘2:22 A Ghost Story’ Writer Danny Robins on the Scares and Realness of His Hit Play

When playwright Danny Robins wrote “2:22 A Ghost Story,” he thought he chose the titular number at random. “I wanted something that had a ring to it,” he reveals. But when actor Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy of “Harry Potter” fame) joined the London cast, he dug deeper. “He asked why I chose it and told me 22 is a really important number for him,” Robins recalls. “And I realized that I do focus on that number. Like, I always choose like seat 22 on an airplane. I told him that maybe that’s because it’s my birthday – Sept. 22.” Robins says...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Comeback

10 things you need to know about the FIFA World Cup

Some people watch soccer year-round and at all hours of the day. Most people tune in occasionally for major tournaments like the FIFA World Cup. If you’re in the latter group, this is your primer. Use it to sound like you know what you’re talking about at your holiday party or local bar this World Read more... The post 10 things you need to know about the FIFA World Cup appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.

