SB Nation
Ramsay on Robbo: “He Has Been on My Case!”
It’s been a good month to be Calvin Ramsay. After a spell on the sidelines due to a back injury discovered during the medical for his transfer from Aberdeen, Ramsay made his Liverpool FC debut as a late substitute in the Champions League win over Napoli a fortnight ago. Then, he made an impression on all of us with his first start in the Carabao Cup win over Derby County last Wednesday. He capped it all off with his first call-up to the Scotland senior squad for their friendly in Turkey on Wednesday, coming off the bench for his international debut.
Leicester’s Ashleigh Plumptre: ‘I love everything about being in Nigeria’
Right to her core, Ashleigh Plumptre is a Leicester City player. Growing up in Melton Mowbray, about a 30 minutes’ drive from the city, the 24-year-old defender played for the club’s centre of excellence from the age of eight to 14, having started playing a few years earlier for a local girls’ side.
BBC
Kevin Sinfield: Hundreds gather in York to welcome star fundraiser
Rugby league star Kevin Sinfield has arrived in Yorkshire to crowds braving the pouring rain as part of his epic ultra marathon challenge. The former Leeds Rhinos player is running 300 miles (482km) as he takes on seven ultra marathons in seven days. Arriving at York Minster, hundreds of people...
BBC
Luton Town: Rob Edwards 'thankful' for being appointed Hatters boss
Newly appointed Luton Town manager Rob Edwards tells BBC Look East's James Burridge that he is "thankful" for getting the Hatters job. Edwards becomes only the second person to manage both Luton and Watford, and feels he will be given time at Kenilworth Road after his tenure with the Hornets lasted just 10 league games.
BBC
Ed Slater: Gloucester & Leicester to contest trophy named after ex-player with MND
Gloucester and Leicester are to contest the Slater Cup - a trophy named after the sides' former lock Ed Slater, who was diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND) in June. The trophy will be contested twice each season, across both Premiership matches between the two sides. Slater, 34, retired after...
BBC
Scotland v England: Players reflect on teams' first women's international 50 years on
It is exactly 50 years since England and Scotland met on a chilly afternoon at Ravenscraig Stadium in Greenock for their first official women's international match. England recovered from going 2-0 down to win 3-2 and, to celebrate the anniversary, a five-part podcast called 'My Moment in History: Kicking Off the Women's Game' has been produced by the BBC.
A moorland walk to a temperance bar: Mr Fitzpatrick’s, Rawtenstall
There’s no boozing at the end of this hike through industrial history , but at a pub like this you won’t even miss it
BBC
Liverpool owners FSG exploring sale of Anfield club - chairman Tom Werner
Liverpool chairman Tom Werner has confirmed the club's owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), are looking at selling the Reds. FSG recently said it "would consider new shareholders" amid reports it had put the Merseysiders up for sale. "We're exploring a sale, but there's no urgency, no time frame for us,...
Atlas Obscura
The Sir William Wallace Statue
The William Wallace Statue was commissioned by the 11th Earl of Buchan to represent the man affectionately known as “Braveheart.”. Wallace was considered one of Scotland’s great heroes, the “Guardian of Scotland” and played a hugely important role in the battle against England for Scottish independence. Despite the fact this bid failed because he was betrayed by his enemies, his cause was later taken up by Robert the Bruce who eventually succeeded in winning Scottish independence.
Famous East Lothian Links Is Already Sold Out For 2023
One of Golf Monthly’s most popular Top 100 courses has already put up the Sold Out signs for the whole of next year
BBC
Cristiano Ronaldo: Manchester Utd explore legal action to force player's exit
Manchester United are exploring their legal options as they look to end Cristiano Ronaldo's time at the club. It is accepted at United that Ronaldo cannot play for manager Erik ten Hag again following his fierce criticism of the Dutchman in his TalkTV interview. He has just over seven months...
