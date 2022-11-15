ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 3

Related
SB Nation

Ramsay on Robbo: “He Has Been on My Case!”

It’s been a good month to be Calvin Ramsay. After a spell on the sidelines due to a back injury discovered during the medical for his transfer from Aberdeen, Ramsay made his Liverpool FC debut as a late substitute in the Champions League win over Napoli a fortnight ago. Then, he made an impression on all of us with his first start in the Carabao Cup win over Derby County last Wednesday. He capped it all off with his first call-up to the Scotland senior squad for their friendly in Turkey on Wednesday, coming off the bench for his international debut.
BBC

Kevin Sinfield: Hundreds gather in York to welcome star fundraiser

Rugby league star Kevin Sinfield has arrived in Yorkshire to crowds braving the pouring rain as part of his epic ultra marathon challenge. The former Leeds Rhinos player is running 300 miles (482km) as he takes on seven ultra marathons in seven days. Arriving at York Minster, hundreds of people...
BBC

Luton Town: Rob Edwards 'thankful' for being appointed Hatters boss

Newly appointed Luton Town manager Rob Edwards tells BBC Look East's James Burridge that he is "thankful" for getting the Hatters job. Edwards becomes only the second person to manage both Luton and Watford, and feels he will be given time at Kenilworth Road after his tenure with the Hornets lasted just 10 league games.
BBC

Ed Slater: Gloucester & Leicester to contest trophy named after ex-player with MND

Gloucester and Leicester are to contest the Slater Cup - a trophy named after the sides' former lock Ed Slater, who was diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND) in June. The trophy will be contested twice each season, across both Premiership matches between the two sides. Slater, 34, retired after...
BBC

Scotland v England: Players reflect on teams' first women's international 50 years on

It is exactly 50 years since England and Scotland met on a chilly afternoon at Ravenscraig Stadium in Greenock for their first official women's international match. England recovered from going 2-0 down to win 3-2 and, to celebrate the anniversary, a five-part podcast called 'My Moment in History: Kicking Off the Women's Game' has been produced by the BBC.
BBC

Liverpool owners FSG exploring sale of Anfield club - chairman Tom Werner

Liverpool chairman Tom Werner has confirmed the club's owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), are looking at selling the Reds. FSG recently said it "would consider new shareholders" amid reports it had put the Merseysiders up for sale. "We're exploring a sale, but there's no urgency, no time frame for us,...
Atlas Obscura

The Sir William Wallace Statue

The William Wallace Statue was commissioned by the 11th Earl of Buchan to represent the man affectionately known as “Braveheart.”. Wallace was considered one of Scotland’s great heroes, the “Guardian of Scotland” and played a hugely important role in the battle against England for Scottish independence. Despite the fact this bid failed because he was betrayed by his enemies, his cause was later taken up by Robert the Bruce who eventually succeeded in winning Scottish independence.
BBC

Cristiano Ronaldo: Manchester Utd explore legal action to force player's exit

Manchester United are exploring their legal options as they look to end Cristiano Ronaldo's time at the club. It is accepted at United that Ronaldo cannot play for manager Erik ten Hag again following his fierce criticism of the Dutchman in his TalkTV interview. He has just over seven months...

Comments / 0

Community Policy