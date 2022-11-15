It’s been a good month to be Calvin Ramsay. After a spell on the sidelines due to a back injury discovered during the medical for his transfer from Aberdeen, Ramsay made his Liverpool FC debut as a late substitute in the Champions League win over Napoli a fortnight ago. Then, he made an impression on all of us with his first start in the Carabao Cup win over Derby County last Wednesday. He capped it all off with his first call-up to the Scotland senior squad for their friendly in Turkey on Wednesday, coming off the bench for his international debut.

1 DAY AGO