Charlottesville, VA

UVA student in custody after 3 killed, 2 injured in campus shooting

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — A 22-year-old student is in custody after three football players were killed, and two other students were injured in a shooting on the campus of the University of Virginia in Charlottesville Sunday night, according to UVA Police Chief Tim Longo. UVA student Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. is facing multiple charges, including second-degree murder.
VERIFY: What is UVA's Threat Assessment Team?

WASHINGTON — Following the shooting at the University of Virginia, which killed three football players and injured two others, campus police say the student Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. was known to the college’s Threat Assessment Team. "In September of 2022, our Office of Student Affairs reported to the...
Police: Man arrested for threatening social media posts against UVA

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — A man has been arrested for making several concerning and threatening social media posts against the University of Virginia, police said. Charlottesville Police Department (CPD), while working in conjunction with the University of Virginia Police Department, was made aware of the threat on a social media post on Monday, Nov. 14, around 10:30 a.m.
Warrenton mayor wins re-election by 11 votes

WARRENTON, Va. — The incumbent in Warrenton's mayoral race bested his opponent by just 11 votes, according to the Virginia Department of Elections. Mayor Carter Nevill won his bid for re-election against at-large Town Council Member Renard Carlos, with a total of 2,072 votes; Carlos collected a total of 2,061 votes with all eight precincts reporting. The race also had a total of 32 write-ins.
