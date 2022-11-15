ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

MoDot faces winter weather with fewer workers

By Maria Keena
KMOX News Radio
 3 days ago

The Missouri Department of Transportation is heading into the winter with a lean staff. The agency's workforce is down by nearly 1,000 employees -- roughly 30% of its workforce.

"MoDot has shifted statewide resources to help with the critical staffing shortages," says Assistant District Engineer Michelle Forneris. She says as they evaluate the path of the storm, they will shift snow plows into areas receiving snow.

Forneris cautions, major interstates and high volume secondaries will be plowed first. "We understand that each roadway is a priority for our users, but MoDot will be focusing resources first on our interstates and major high volume roadways, and then transitioning to the lower volume state and lettered routes."

MoDot is asking drivers to avoid peak traffic times and to give crews plenty of room.

MISSOURI STATE
KMOX News Radio

