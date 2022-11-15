Read full article on original website
Best smart device gifts of 2022
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Heading into the 2022 gift-giving season, your loved ones may be asking for smart devices. These devices sound more advanced than they are, as a smart device is technically anything that can connect to the internet. This means a smart device gift can be the latest and greatest iPhone or just a special extension cord, although the former makes a better gift than the latter. And that’s the hardest part of smart device gift shopping; ferreting out the devices that make better gifts than others.
Best Batman action figures
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Batman has gripped imaginations since DC Comics introduced him to the world in 1939. The Dark Knight has had many transitions since then through comic books, TV shows and blockbuster movies. Consequently, the action figures have followed suit, from the original 1940s lead figures to the recently popular Batman Beyond and Arkham Knight series. Nowadays, there are hundreds to choose from with different prices and features. The best widely available Batman action figure is the McFarlane Toys Batman: Arkham Knight action figure.
Best Frozen toys
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. “Frozen” toys have become wildly popular since the Disney film’s release in 2013. Since then, there have been hundreds of “Frozen” toys produced to capitalize on the popularity of Elsa, Anna, Kristoff, and Sven. That gives kids plenty of options for playing with their favorite characters, but it can be a challenge for parents to know which “Frozen” toy is best.
Best massaging heating pad
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Muscle stiffness is the result of stress, postural imbalances, overuse or injuries, and a massaging heating pad is a great tool for relaxing tight muscles.The best massaging heating pads target a variety of muscle groups and are easy to use.
