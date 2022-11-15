ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia football is more than confident Stetson Bennett can outplay Kentucky quarterback Will Levis

By Connor Riley, DawgNation
 3 days ago
ATHENS — In the eyes of the NFL draft scouts, Kentucky has the superior quarterback in this week’s matchup in Will Levis. Most tout the signal caller as a top-10 pick, due in part to his impressive physical traits.

“This guy’s got a bazooka for an arm. He can make all the throws,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “He’s a really good athlete, and he’s physically and mentally really tough. He’s wired that kind of way to compete against you. It’s not like he’s going to shy away from contact. He doesn’t get flustered by rush. He’s not afraid of standing in there and taking shots.”

To those who actually watch college football, Georgia may have the better quarterback in Stetson Bennett. The Georgia quarterback — who the NFL draft community believes is a late-round pick at this point — has more total touchdowns, fewer interceptions, a better completion percentage and a higher yards-per-attempt average than his Kentucky counterpart..

The two quarterbacks are probably more similar than they are different, physical attributes aside. Each quarterback plays with a certain swagger that adds to their game. Levis will lower his shoulder into a defender, while Bennett will taunt your fan base after scoring a touchdown.

For Georgia, that confidence from Bennett has led to a noticeable improvement. Especially from where Bennett was the last time he played at Kentucky.

©2022 Cox Media Group

