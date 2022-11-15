ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 2

Related
Daily Mail

How a young family transformed a grungy garage into a lavish living space - and added $130k in value to their home

A family-of-five has revealed how they transformed their grungy old garage into a lavish living space, and added $130,000 in value to their property. Husband Rob, wife Sharon and their three young adult daughters had two garages on either side of their home filled with old junk when they enlisted the help of TV renovation queen Cherie Barber to give their property, in Kurnell, NSW, a facelift.
intheknow.com

Nursery camera captures toddler’s adorable morning greetings

This TikTok mom caught her toddler’s adorable morning greeting on her baby monitor and it had hearts melting all over the internet!. TikToker @its.jamie.baby is the parent of an adorable toddler named Jamie. In a heartwarming video, which was captured by a baby monitor, Jamie’s mom caught the affectionate toddler’s sweet morning greetings for her. The video shows just how much love there is between the toddler and his mom!
ktalnews.com

Best silver Christmas tree

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Looking to spruce up your Christmas tree setup this year? The aluminum silver Christmas tree started out as a fad of the late 1950s and early ’60s, but it’s seen a resurgence in recent years. Silver looks clean,...
Family Handyman

Make Your Kitchen Cabinets Look Brand New Without Replacing Them

The cabinets are likely the first thing people notice when entering your kitchen, so it’s important to keep them updated and looking good. Luckily, that doesn’t have to mean total replacement. I’ve seen homeowners choose much cheaper and less time-consuming ways to refresh their kitchen cabinets. Here...
Upworthy

Kindhearted customer brings starving worker dinner during 16-hour shift: 'Made my day'

Editor's note: This article was originally published on December 16, 2021. It has since been updated. In a world where everyone's trying to stay afloat, a small act of kindness can go a long way in making someone's day. That was the case with a 7-Eleven cashier, who was overwhelmed with happiness after a customer brought him a full meal as he worked a 16-hour shift. TikTok user Demi Lee had initially visited the gas station store in Las Vegas and learned from the employee that he didn't really have the time to have a meal between his 16-hour shift. This meant that he was going hungry for a large part of his day. Lee promised she'd come back with food for him, but he didn't really believe her, reported Newsweek.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Apartment Therapy

Your Guide to Setting Up a Guest Room That Will Make Your Loved Ones Feel Right at Home

The holidays are about family, togetherness, and memories. They’re also a little bit about being the house that everybody wants to stay at. We kid, but there is something special about waking up to a home full of loved ones. So we want to make our houseguests feel extra welcome, with a comfortable guest room full of thoughtful touches to help them settle in. Whether you’re hosting folks for the first time or the 15th, these easy suggestions will make your loved ones feel right at home (but not so at home that you can’t get them to leave).
cottagesgardens.com

Look Inside a Stunning Upper East Side Townhouse Seeking $32M After a Three-Year Renovation

The Upper East Side has long been a coveted area of New York City, often highlighted in pop culture hits like Gossip Girl or the 2017 film The Goldfinch. Coming to the market now is a luxurious and captivating townhouse. It’s only two blocks away from Central Park and boasts tantalizingly timeless interiors. Built in 1869 but recently remodeled, the residence combines understated elegance with beautiful architecture. With its pristine design and prestigious location, is it any wonder it’s asking $32 million?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
notabully.org

How Much to Pay a Friend for Dog Sitting?

NotABully.org is reader-supported. We may earn a small commission through products purchased using links on this page. As dog lovers, we often attract friends that also love our furry kids. Sometimes this pays off too, as friends often step up to help each other watch their pets during vacations, family trips, or emergencies.
homedit.com

How To Clean Hardwood Floors

Hardwood floors add value and natural beauty to any space. Discover how to clean hardwood floors in the easiest way: mopping. While hardwood floors are beautiful on their own, clean wood floors are exceptional. Here is a super simple, budget-friendly guide, on how to clean hardwood floors that take just...
homedit.com

Standard Curtain Lengths For Interior Spaces

Determining a standard curtain length is easy. Curtain length depends on the window and interior space. Personal preference is another factor. If you’re the type who marches to the beat of their own drum, hang curtains as long or short as you want. According to recent figures, the global...
shefinds

Best Hairspray for Humidity: A List Of 10 Great Options

After spending time styling your tresses, oftentimes nothing is worse than frizz-inducing, humid weather. In order to keep your strands looking sleek, and to prevent static or frizzing, many hair stylists and experts will recommend opting for a trust...

Comments / 0

Community Policy