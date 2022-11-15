Read full article on original website
Related
How a young family transformed a grungy garage into a lavish living space - and added $130k in value to their home
A family-of-five has revealed how they transformed their grungy old garage into a lavish living space, and added $130,000 in value to their property. Husband Rob, wife Sharon and their three young adult daughters had two garages on either side of their home filled with old junk when they enlisted the help of TV renovation queen Cherie Barber to give their property, in Kurnell, NSW, a facelift.
intheknow.com
Nursery camera captures toddler’s adorable morning greetings
This TikTok mom caught her toddler’s adorable morning greeting on her baby monitor and it had hearts melting all over the internet!. TikToker @its.jamie.baby is the parent of an adorable toddler named Jamie. In a heartwarming video, which was captured by a baby monitor, Jamie’s mom caught the affectionate toddler’s sweet morning greetings for her. The video shows just how much love there is between the toddler and his mom!
Woman Pours Dawn All Over Her Kitchen Floor and the Results are Stunning
This proves the power of soap and scrubbing!
ktalnews.com
Best silver Christmas tree
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Looking to spruce up your Christmas tree setup this year? The aluminum silver Christmas tree started out as a fad of the late 1950s and early ’60s, but it’s seen a resurgence in recent years. Silver looks clean,...
16 Gifts for Older Women — All Useful and Bound to Impress
Older women will be super excited to receive any one of these wonderful gift ideas that we've rounded up for you to shop — details
Mum left furious after cafe worker gave her dustpan and brush to clean up after her baby
A mum was left furious after she claimed the staff at a café she visited asked her to sweep up after her baby. The woman posted about her experience at the ‘family friendly café’ on the parenting forum Mumsnet. She explained as how she made her...
Make Your Kitchen Cabinets Look Brand New Without Replacing Them
The cabinets are likely the first thing people notice when entering your kitchen, so it’s important to keep them updated and looking good. Luckily, that doesn’t have to mean total replacement. I’ve seen homeowners choose much cheaper and less time-consuming ways to refresh their kitchen cabinets. Here...
Upworthy
Kindhearted customer brings starving worker dinner during 16-hour shift: 'Made my day'
Editor's note: This article was originally published on December 16, 2021. It has since been updated. In a world where everyone's trying to stay afloat, a small act of kindness can go a long way in making someone's day. That was the case with a 7-Eleven cashier, who was overwhelmed with happiness after a customer brought him a full meal as he worked a 16-hour shift. TikTok user Demi Lee had initially visited the gas station store in Las Vegas and learned from the employee that he didn't really have the time to have a meal between his 16-hour shift. This meant that he was going hungry for a large part of his day. Lee promised she'd come back with food for him, but he didn't really believe her, reported Newsweek.
Before and After: A 1980s Bathroom Gets a Floor-to-Ceiling Redo with Classic Vintage Vibes
Sarah is a staff writer at Apartment Therapy. She completed her MA in journalism at the University of Missouri and has a bachelor's degree in journalism from Belmont University. Past writing and editing stops include HGTV Magazine, Nashville Arts Magazine, and several outlets local to her hometown, Columbia, Missouri. published...
Your Guide to Setting Up a Guest Room That Will Make Your Loved Ones Feel Right at Home
The holidays are about family, togetherness, and memories. They’re also a little bit about being the house that everybody wants to stay at. We kid, but there is something special about waking up to a home full of loved ones. So we want to make our houseguests feel extra welcome, with a comfortable guest room full of thoughtful touches to help them settle in. Whether you’re hosting folks for the first time or the 15th, these easy suggestions will make your loved ones feel right at home (but not so at home that you can’t get them to leave).
Should Your Kitchen Cabinets Be Lighter Than Your Walls?
If you're currently painting your walls and cabinets (or staining them), stop and look at the appropriate shade variations and the rules of contrast.
cottagesgardens.com
Look Inside a Stunning Upper East Side Townhouse Seeking $32M After a Three-Year Renovation
The Upper East Side has long been a coveted area of New York City, often highlighted in pop culture hits like Gossip Girl or the 2017 film The Goldfinch. Coming to the market now is a luxurious and captivating townhouse. It’s only two blocks away from Central Park and boasts tantalizingly timeless interiors. Built in 1869 but recently remodeled, the residence combines understated elegance with beautiful architecture. With its pristine design and prestigious location, is it any wonder it’s asking $32 million?
20 fun white elephant gifts under $20 that everyone at the party will want to steal
White elephant gifts are fun way to gift someone something unique or funny. We've found the best gifts like record coasters and mini bowling sets.
notabully.org
How Much to Pay a Friend for Dog Sitting?
NotABully.org is reader-supported. We may earn a small commission through products purchased using links on this page. As dog lovers, we often attract friends that also love our furry kids. Sometimes this pays off too, as friends often step up to help each other watch their pets during vacations, family trips, or emergencies.
Dad Spray Paints Cereal Mascots Right Onto the Cabinet So Kids Never Ask Where It Is Again
That’s one way to do it.
homedit.com
How To Clean Hardwood Floors
Hardwood floors add value and natural beauty to any space. Discover how to clean hardwood floors in the easiest way: mopping. While hardwood floors are beautiful on their own, clean wood floors are exceptional. Here is a super simple, budget-friendly guide, on how to clean hardwood floors that take just...
homedit.com
Standard Curtain Lengths For Interior Spaces
Determining a standard curtain length is easy. Curtain length depends on the window and interior space. Personal preference is another factor. If you’re the type who marches to the beat of their own drum, hang curtains as long or short as you want. According to recent figures, the global...
Best Hairspray for Humidity: A List Of 10 Great Options
After spending time styling your tresses, oftentimes nothing is worse than frizz-inducing, humid weather. In order to keep your strands looking sleek, and to prevent static or frizzing, many hair stylists and experts will recommend opting for a trust...
Amazing Thanksgiving Side Dishes Worth a Spot at The Holiday Table [Food & Drink]
Thanksgiving is approaching and with the holiday comes plenty of foods. The holiday feast is never complete without a large variety of side dishes. Here are five of my favorites.
Comments / 2