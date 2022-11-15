Read full article on original website
Inspector General finds officer shots fired at truck during attempted arrest before multi-town pursuit justified
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A U.S. Marshal's use of deadly force during an attempted arrest that turned into a chase from New Haven to Bridgeport in January was found to be justified, Connecticut's Office of Inspector General announced Thursday. Deputy U.S. Marshal James Masterson fired his gun five times...
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Pedestrian Struck
2022-11-16@5:36pm #Bridgeport CT– A pedestrian was struck on Park Avenue near North Avenue. There are no further details.
New Haven police release new photos of suspect in liquor store clerk shooting
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven Police released security camera photos of the shooting at a liquor store last week, and are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect. On November 12, at 6:30 p.m., police received a report of a person shot at the Yale Bowl...
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Pistol Whipped During Robbery
2022-11-16@7:38pm–#Bridgeport CT– Police are investigating a robbery at G&E Smoke Shop at 975 State Street.
2 Cars Burst Into Flames Outside Gym In Town Of Fairfield
Two cars and part of a fence were destroyed by fire in Fairfield County while their owners were exercising inside a gym. The fire took place in the town of Fairfield around 9:50 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 15 in the parking lot of the Equinox Gym located at 226 Old Post Road.
Eyewitness News
Use of force ‘justified’ in January police pursuit of suspect from New Haven to Bridgeport
(WFSB) - A use of force shooting by an officer earlier this year was justified, according to the state Office of Inspector General. Deputy U.S. marshal James Masterson opened fire on a box truck driven by Marvin Owens back on Jan 13, 2022. Masterson fired at the truck five times,...
DoingItLocal
Trumbull News: Culinary Mishap, No Fire
2022-11-15@8:40pm–#Trumbull CT– It was just food burning on the stove, no fire in the 400 block of Shelton Road. Firefighters are assisting in ventilating the home.
DoingItLocal
Stratford News: Shoprite Armed Robbery
Police UPDATE: On 11/17/2022 at approximately 4 pm a woman was robbed of her purse, cell phone, and wallet at gunpoint at the Stratford Shop Rite. The victim was unharmed but the suspects fled in a stolen Jeep. Officers from surrounding towns located the vehicle and after several attempts to...
DoingItLocal
Stamford News: Headache After Argument With Wife
2022-11-16@11:01pm–#Stamford CT– A Glenbrook Road man just called for EMS for a headache after an argument with his wife.
newcanaanite.com
Two-Car Crash Wednesday Evening at Old Stamford Road and Park Street
A car crash snarled up traffic at Route 106 and Park Street during the evening rush Wednesday. Police, fire and New Canaan Emergency Medical Services officials responded to the crash at about 5:42 p.m., according to a dispatch report. The motorists involved appeared to suffer non-life-threatening injuries, according to police...
DoingItLocal
Milford News: Multiple Charges
On November 15, 2022, officers were dispatched to a Wheelers Farm Road address for an unwanted person complaint. Upon arrival, officers spoke to the victim who stated that their stepfather was intoxicated and yelling at them. Scott Kowalski of Milford was using racial and homophobic slurs and was threatening to assault them. Kowlaski was.
Police: Hartford man hospitalized after Main St. shooting
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Hartford police are investigating after a man was injured in a shooting on Tuesday evening, according to the police. Hartford police said officers responded to the area of 60 Main Street after a citizen reported a shooting. Upon arrival at the scene, officers located a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. […]
32-Year-Old CT Woman Killed In I-84 Crash In East Hartford
A 32-year-old Connecticut woman was killed on I-84 after she allegedly lost control of her vehicle and hit the back of a parked tractor-trailer. The Hartford County crash happened around 9:05 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 16 on I-84 in East Hartford, said the Connecticut State Police. The crash took place when...
East Haven police make arrest after juvenile seriously injured by ‘splatter gun’
EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – East Haven police arrested an 18-year-old man connected to a paintball incident that left a juvenile seriously injured on Sept. 10. According to the East Haven police, officers working the town’s fall festival were approached by a group of juveniles who stated there was someone shooting possible BB gun pellets […]
Man found dead in New Milford car fire: PD
NEW MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was found dead following a car fire in New Milford on Monday, police said. The New Milford Police Department and Water Witch Fire Department responded to the Mobile Mini Portable Storage at 40 Sullivan Rd. for a car fire around 10:22 p.m. After the fire was extinguished, crews […]
NBC Connecticut
Residents Asked to Keep Doors, Windows Closed as Crews Battle Scrapyard Fire in Montville
An early morning scrapyard fire on Pequot Road in Montville is now under control. Crews were at the scrapyard for several hours Wednesday working to put out the fire. Residents and employees in the area are being asked to keep all doors and windows closed, avoid going outside if possible and not use A/C systems if it is not necessary to limit exposure to smoke.
Undercover police shot at in Waterbury, one grazed by bullet
WATERBURY, Conn. — A Naugatuck police officer working in an undercover task force was grazed by a bullet in Waterbury Wednesday Night. Waterbury Police say that officer is now home from the hospital and recovering. "This is a very very active investigation and currently ongoing," said Chief Fernando Spagnolo...
NBC Connecticut
BB Gun Discharged at Family Academy in New Haven
School officials said Family Academy in New Haven went into a lockdown after a BB gun was discharged during school hours. A spokesperson for New Haven Public Schools said a student was found to be in possession of a BB gun Wednesday morning. Staff confiscated the weapon and the student...
Eyewitness News
New Haven police investigate shooting
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - New Haven police investigated a shooting at the Yale Bowl liquor store. Police said they received a call that a person had been shot at 85 Derby Ave. Saturday evening. Responding officers said they located a the store clerk, a 53-year old Wallingford man. He...
