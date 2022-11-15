ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

Bridgeport News: Pistol Whipped During Robbery

2022-11-16@7:38pm–#Bridgeport CT– Police are investigating a robbery at G&E Smoke Shop at 975 State Street.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
DoingItLocal

Trumbull News: Culinary Mishap, No Fire

2022-11-15@8:40pm–#Trumbull CT– It was just food burning on the stove, no fire in the 400 block of Shelton Road. Firefighters are assisting in ventilating the home.
TRUMBULL, CT
DoingItLocal

Stratford News: Shoprite Armed Robbery

Police UPDATE: On 11/17/2022 at approximately 4 pm a woman was robbed of her purse, cell phone, and wallet at gunpoint at the Stratford Shop Rite. The victim was unharmed but the suspects fled in a stolen Jeep. Officers from surrounding towns located the vehicle and after several attempts to...
STRATFORD, CT
newcanaanite.com

Two-Car Crash Wednesday Evening at Old Stamford Road and Park Street

A car crash snarled up traffic at Route 106 and Park Street during the evening rush Wednesday. Police, fire and New Canaan Emergency Medical Services officials responded to the crash at about 5:42 p.m., according to a dispatch report. The motorists involved appeared to suffer non-life-threatening injuries, according to police...
NEW CANAAN, CT
DoingItLocal

Milford News: Multiple Charges

On November 15, 2022, officers were dispatched to a Wheelers Farm Road address for an unwanted person complaint. Upon arrival, officers spoke to the victim who stated that their stepfather was intoxicated and yelling at them. Scott Kowalski of Milford was using racial and homophobic slurs and was threatening to assault them. Kowlaski was.
MILFORD, CT
WTNH

Police: Hartford man hospitalized after Main St. shooting

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Hartford police are investigating after a man was injured in a shooting on Tuesday evening, according to the police. Hartford police said officers responded to the area of 60 Main Street after a citizen reported a shooting. Upon arrival at the scene, officers located a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Man found dead in New Milford car fire: PD

NEW MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was found dead following a car fire in New Milford on Monday, police said. The New Milford Police Department and Water Witch Fire Department responded to the Mobile Mini Portable Storage at 40 Sullivan Rd. for a car fire around 10:22 p.m. After the fire was extinguished, crews […]
NEW MILFORD, CT
FOX 61

Undercover police shot at in Waterbury, one grazed by bullet

WATERBURY, Conn. — A Naugatuck police officer working in an undercover task force was grazed by a bullet in Waterbury Wednesday Night. Waterbury Police say that officer is now home from the hospital and recovering. "This is a very very active investigation and currently ongoing," said Chief Fernando Spagnolo...
WATERBURY, CT
NBC Connecticut

BB Gun Discharged at Family Academy in New Haven

School officials said Family Academy in New Haven went into a lockdown after a BB gun was discharged during school hours. A spokesperson for New Haven Public Schools said a student was found to be in possession of a BB gun Wednesday morning. Staff confiscated the weapon and the student...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

New Haven police investigate shooting

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - New Haven police investigated a shooting at the Yale Bowl liquor store. Police said they received a call that a person had been shot at 85 Derby Ave. Saturday evening. Responding officers said they located a the store clerk, a 53-year old Wallingford man. He...
NEW HAVEN, CT

