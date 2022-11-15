Read full article on original website
Former GEICO 'Caveman' hired to teach at University of Southern Indiana
EVANSVILLE, Ind. — The beloved Caveman from the GEICO commercials just got a new gig doing "mammoth" things at a southern Indiana university. McManus Woodend is leaving the beard and bushy eyebrows in the past and looking toward his future. Woodend joined the USI English Department faculty this fall...
14news.com
Evansville mom speaks before Congress on social media accountability
wzdm.com
Lena Wade, 82, Washington
Lona Mae Wade, 82, of Washington, Indiana, went to her heavenly home on November 15, 2022 at 5:02 pm. She was born on December 4, 1939, the daughter of Sam and Esther Purdue. Lona had worked for several years in the grocery business. She was a loving a wife, mother, grandma, and wonderful caregiver to her mother.
14news.com
Daviess Co. among 10 other Kentucky counties chosen for behavioral pilot program
EVSC honors 2022 Hall of Fame inductees
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — After two years of waiting, we now know the thirteen inductees that will join the EVSC’s Hall of Fame, Class of 2022. “The biennially-awarded EVSC Hall of Fame honors distinguished individuals who exemplify outstanding achievement in their life’s work and who have made a positive impact on public education in the […]
Evansville Businesses Invite the Community to a Non-Need Based Free Thanksgiving
The holidays are often a time of family and celebration, revelry, and food. Unfortunately, for some, that is not always the case. For those that live alone, the holidays can be a very trying time. Fortunately, one Evansville neighborhood will be serving a community Thanksgiving meal, and it is free to attend.
Cheers! Rockport Indiana Winery is Reopening
In the Tri-State area, we are no strangers to wineries serving up delicious wines. From Monkey Hollow in St. Meinrad to Farmer & Frenchman in Henderson to Misty Meadow in Owensboro, there are several places to sit back and enjoy some wine. One Tri-State winery closed for a bit of time, but recently announced they are reopening!
Owensboro Girl Crowned Your 2023 Junior Miss Kentucky Rodeo
"Intense!" That's how Jaclyn Graves Cecil described Day One of the 2023 Junior Miss Kentucky Rodeo pageant in Louisville. Jaclyn, a former air personality at WBKR-FM in Owensboro, is no stranger to the pageant circuit. She grew up in it. Her mother Janet was a pageant coach (she coached a Miss America, by the way) and had Jaclyn in pageants and youth talent shows for much of her childhood. There's no doubt the circuit is in Jaclyn's blood. Now, it's in her daughter Carsyn's too.
14news.com
‘The Homeless Experience’ starts Thursday in Evansville
14news.com
Henderson County shortstop JaMaya Byrum signs with Liberty University softball
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson County High School softball senior JaMaya Byrum signed her National Letter of Intent Tuesday. The starting shortstop for the Colonels signed to play for Liberty University, the Division I program out of Virginia. Byrum will begin her collegiate softball career in the fall of 2023.
wzdm.com
United Way of KC Wrapping Up Corporate Campaigns
The United Way of Knox County is wrapping up its corporate campaigns, while focusing on individuals and small businesses across the county. Despite not having a stated goal this year, the United Way reports it is around 65 percent of the totals gathered the previous few years. The United Way...
14news.com
‘The Homeless Experience’ begins in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A 48-hour journey started in Evansville on Thursday. “The reasons for experiencing homeless vary greatly, and that pathway out varies just as greatly,” said Aurora Executive Director Zac Heronemus. “Each person has a different back story, so the challenges are going to be unique to that individual.”
14news.com
14 News announces 2022 Sunrise School Spirit winner
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Sunrise School Spirit 2022 is in the books, and it’s officially time to announce the winning school. Eight schools stepped up to raise a total of 111,375 pounds of food this season for the Tri-State Food Bank. But only one school was top dog. Congratulations...
wzdm.com
Knox, Daviess Foundations Celebrating National Foundation Week
The Knox and Daviess County Community Foundations are joining with other groups to celebrate National Foundation Week this week. This week marks a remembrance of community foundations nationwide. To celebrate, the Knox County Community Foundation is matching donations on a dollar-for-dollar basis through the end of the year. That match...
Evansville labor union announces new management
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Officials with IBEW Local 16 in Evansville announced Ryan McRoberts has now become their new Business Manager. They tell us McRoberts has been a member of their team for the past two decades, and most recently served as IBEW’s Business agent. The previous Business Manager, Brandon Wongngamnit, has been promoted to […]
Former WEHT reporter unexpectedly passes away
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — With “deep sadness”, USI Public Safety has reported the passing of one of their own, Officer Steve Gibson. Not only did Steve work for USI, he had also worked as a reporter for WEHT during the 80’s and 90’s. His reporting was fact on and professional in the highest sense. He […]
Historic Evansville building finds new purpose 130 years later
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A historic Evansville building housed furniture over 130 years ago. Now, one developer hopes to transform it to house people. The Karges Furniture Building, which is now in the works of becoming an apartment building, was built in 1892. To put that into perspective, that’s only two years after Vincent Van […]
wevv.com
Heritage Federal Credit Union celebrates rebranding at Newburgh headquarters
Officials with Heritage Federal Credit Union celebrated the rebrand launch of the Heritage Headquarters/Bell Oaks Branch in Newburgh, Indiana on Monday. New signage was unveiled at the Newburgh headquarters Monday, with the celebration also featuring Tom’s Coffee Truck, cookies, giveaways, and more. Officials with the credit union say they'll...
14news.com
EVSC board member, Lamasco bar owner makes court appearance
wzdm.com
Althea Laakman, 99, Vincennes
On Thursday, November 10, 2022, Althea McKinley Laakman passed away at the age of 99 with her son, Scott at her side. Althea was born in 1923 in Steen Township, Knox County to William H. McKinley and Kathryn E. (Wheeler) McKinley. In 1955 she married Bill (William R.) Laakman, and they had one son, Scott.
