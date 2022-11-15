When playwright Danny Robins wrote “2:22 A Ghost Story,” he thought he chose the titular number at random. “I wanted something that had a ring to it,” he reveals. But when actor Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy of “Harry Potter” fame) joined the London cast, he dug deeper. “He asked why I chose it and told me 22 is a really important number for him,” Robins recalls. “And I realized that I do focus on that number. Like, I always choose like seat 22 on an airplane. I told him that maybe that’s because it’s my birthday – Sept. 22.” Robins says...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 18 MINUTES AGO