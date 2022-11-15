Georgia football injury report: Kirby Smart updates status of Javon Bullard, AD Mitchell

Georgia emerged from Saturday’s game against Mississippi State in relatively good shape on the injury front. The only new name to monitor was Javon Bullard, as he initially battled through a knee injury before returning to the game.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart provided greater detail on Bullard’s status entering this week’s game against Kentucky.

“Bullard has a lower leg contusion. It’s like below the knee,” Smart said. “I think he’s going to be fine. I think he was limited a little bit yesterday in some of the workout stuff they did. But we fully expect him to be able to play.

In the event Bullard isn’t able to play, Georgia will turn to Tykee Smith at the star position. Smith has played regularly this season, starting three games for Georgia. The Bulldogs have had to battle injury in the secondary this season, as Dan Jackson and William Poole are out for the season.

Smart also provided greater detail on AD Mitchell. The wide receiver did not travel for the game against Kentucky and has played just five snaps since the start of the Samford game as he has dealt with a high ankle sprain.

