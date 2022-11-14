Read full article on original website
Related
ZDNet
Low on iPhone storage space? Do this instead of deleting your apps
Running low on iPhone storage space? Already deleted all your cat videos and memes? Getting ready to start deleting apps that you don't often use?. The problem with deleting apps is that you also delete any data associated with the app. Goodbye, app. Goodbye, data. If you're deleting an app...
Google issues urgent alert after banning 16 apps with 20million downloads – delete them now or it’ll cost you
GOOGLE has removed 16 apps with more than 20million downloads combined from the Google Play app store. The dodgy downloads, which were disguised as flashlight, camera and QR reader apps, were found to be riddled with malware. That malware can used up the monthly data allowance of a device and...
What Is the Best Browser for Your Privacy?
Your web browser is your window to the internet, and while it gives you a view of everything you can find online, windows work both ways. The same tool giving you access to the outside world is the same one used to give Big Tech a window into your private life.
Android Authority
How to delete your search history on Android
Clearing your search history on Android has never been easier. If you are an Android user, deleting your search history is very simple. Furthered by the fact that Google owns and develops Android, the company makes it very easy to access your past search information and clear it. Let’s go over how to delete your search history on Android.
CNET
Clearing Your Android Web Browser's Cookies, Cache Helps Clean Up Your Phone
Your Android phone is online constantly, and your web browser in particular is picking up data from all the different websites you visit. Much of that data builds up in your web browser app -- whether you are using Google Chrome, Firefox or Samsung Internet -- storing it as part of the cookies and cache within those apps. This data can be helpful for websites you regularly frequent, letting them load faster with your accounts already logged in.
You’re stuck with the Gmail redesign starting this month
At the beginning of the year, Google announced a redesign for Gmail called the “integrated view.” The rollout started back in February, and by now, virtually everyone has access to the new design. Of course, if you prefer the old design, you can still switch back, but that won’t be the case for much longer. This week, Google announced that the integrated view “will become the standard experience for Gmail” by the end of November.
Apple Insider
The best search engines to use, if you're tired of Google
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Google is undisputed king of the search engine hill, by volume of users alone. But, there are better and more private options. Here are the biggest Google alternatives. When it comes to using an...
The Windows Club
Best Chrome extensions to save images in different formats
By default, Google Chrome saves an image in the same format as the website published earlier. However, if you want to convert and save images in different formats in the Google Chrome browser, here is how you can do that. There are some of the best Chrome extensions to save images in different formats directly.
Business Insider
How to update or fix Google Play Services on your Android, and keep all your apps running correctly
To update Google Play Services on your Android device, head to the "Apps & Notifications" menu in your settings. Google Play Services let your Android apps connect to the internet and communicate with Google. Updating Google Play Services can fix app issues, and help your Android device run faster. If...
How to create a new Gmail account
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. You can't make it in life without an email account. While there are plenty of free email services, Gmail rules the roost. As a free service that comes with every Google account, Gmail not only offers advanced search filters, but a number of other innovative features that people love.
ZDNet
Stop using Twitter to log in to other websites
With all of Twitter's ever-growing technical problems, I'd missed an elephant in the room-sized disaster. Fortunately, a friend reminded me that many people use Twitter's log-in as their login for other websites. Eep! You need to stop doing that right now. Why? Because part of Twitter's log-in system is already...
CNET
iOS 16.1: These iPhone Features Just Landed on Your Phone
Apple's iOS 16.1 was released in late October, about a month after iOS 16 was released. While iOS 16 came with a way to unsend messages, further lock screen customization and more, iOS 16.1 brings new features, tweaks and fixes to compatible iPhones (and iPads with iPadOS 16). Here's what's...
techaiapp.com
Beginning 2023 Google plans to rollout the initial Privacy Sandbox BetaSecurity Affairs
Google announced it will roll out the Privacy Sandbox system for Android in beta to a limited number of Android 13 devices in early 2023. Google announced it will roll out the Privacy Sandbox for Android in beta to mobile devices running Android 13 starting early next year. The Privacy Sandbox aims at creating technologies to protect people’s privacy online limiting covert tracking.
TechRadar
Google Maps Lock Screen widgets in iOS 16 are changing how I road trip
Steve Jobs may have invented the three-click rule. This rule refers to how Apple's late CEO and co-founder pushed the original iPod team to make sure that a user was always three clicks away from playing a song. I thought about this as I was creating a new Lock Screen...
Cult of Mac
Get lifetime licenses for Microsoft Office on two Macs for just $60
Around 1.4 billion people use Microsoft Office daily to create and share documents, crunch numbers and more. Mac owners don’t need to miss out on the Office party — or even pay a lot for the popular software suite. For a limited time, you can pick up a...
9to5Mac
Bizarre iPhone and iPad bug causes Safari to crash when you type certain letters [U]
There’s another bizarre bug that’s affecting some iPhone and iPad users, preventing them from searching for certain words and characters using Safari. It’s unclear what exactly is causing this problem, but many iOS 16 users have taken to Twitter to voice their complaints and share screen recordings showing the exact problems.
knowtechie.com
DuckDuckGo now blocks ‘all known trackers’ on Android
DuckDuckGo’s Android privacy feature, App Tracking Protection, is now available to all users after a year of closed beta testing. The feature completely blocks all third-party trackers on the Android device it is installed on. That’s important, as it keeps your digital fingerprint out of the hands of advertisers.
Engadget
Masterclass' Cyber Monday deal gives you two memberships for the price of one
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. If you've been...
The Windows Club
How to make Google your homepage in Google Chrome
When you click on the Home button in the Chrome browser, it opens the default home screen. However, if you want to make Google your homepage in the Google Chrome browser, here is how you can do that. It is possible to use the in-built option to set Google.com as your homepage in the Google Chrome web browser on Windows 11/10 PC.
Comments / 0