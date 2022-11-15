ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

CBS 58

Evers and Republicans both want tax cuts, but different ones

WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- Speaking after touring a training center in Madison, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers followed up on a campaign promise he made on the campaign trail. "The same middle-class tax cut we did in the last budget," Evers said. At an August campaign stop in Milwaukee, Evers announced...
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin DHS: Free COVID tests available to residents, once a month

MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announced on Thursday, Nov. 17 that Wisconsinites can now order free at-home rapid COVID-19 tests and have them delivered directly to their house through the state-supported Say Yes! COVID Test program. Starting now, all Wisconsin households are eligible to place...
WISCONSIN STATE
wizmnews.com

Time to hold confirmation hearings for Evers appointees

It is time to stop the political gamesmanship in Madison. In the four years since Tony Evers was first elected Governor, his Republican opponents have been working to strip him of his power. One way they have done that is by refusing to confirm the Governor’s appointments to state boards and committees. Republicans who control the Legislature simply refused to hold confirmation hearings for Evers’ appointments and in some cases those positions, held by Republican appointees have refused to step down. Amazingly, the courts have said that is OK, since technically there aren’t vacancies because current members whose terms have expired have refused to step down. That is not the way this is supposed to work. Governor Evers, during a stop in La Crosse last week called on legislative leaders to work with him, and to stop blocking his political appointments. He is still waiting for a response. Our legislative leaders should stop stomping their feet and approve Evers’ appointments so our democracy can function fairly, the way it was intended.
MADISON, WI
WSAW

Be aware of Wisconsin’s trespass law for a safe hunting season

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - A safe and successful hunting season begins with hunters and rural landowners understanding Wisconsin’s trespass law. According to the law, individuals who wish to hunt on land owned by someone else must obtain written or verbal permission. “Ask before you enter and make sure there...
WISCONSIN STATE
The Center Square

New lawsuit alleges illegal delegation at Wisconsin Elections Commission

(The Center Square) – A new lawsuit says the state's election commissioners are criminally negligent for not doing their jobs. The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty on Thursday filed the lawsuit, claiming the Wisconsin Elections Commission is illegally acting without votes from commissioners. “According to state law, it is the Commission’s responsibility as a whole to respond to such complaints, not to assign the duty to another,” WILL’s Lucas...
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

INTERVIEW: A closer look at Wisconsin’s election numbers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - We are one week removed from the 2022 midterm election. While some results nationally are still being tabulated, the numbers in Wisconsin show Democratic Gov. Tony Evers winning a second term and Republican U.S. Senator Ron Johnson winning a third term -- the major races on the ticket splitting for the first time since 1998.
WISCONSIN STATE
shepherdexpress.com

Collectively, We Helped Save Wisconsin's Democracy

Minocqua Brewing Company not only makes great beer, but it also is a company with a point of view. For more information about the brewery and their Super PAC, please click here. Hello friends,. What an emotional week it has been!. In short, here's what I'm over the moon about.
WISCONSIN STATE
On Milwaukee

Which day do Wisconsinites find "the most Christmassy" of the season?

Snuggle up with some holiday cheer as OnMilwaukee shares stories of everything merry and bright in the spirit of the season. People have hot takes on when it's appropriate to start getting into the Christmas spirit. Some, like myself, already have their tree up and twinkling. Others have firm personal rules against busting out Christmas adornments and music until after Thanksgiving.
WISCONSIN STATE
B100

The Most Dangerous Places To Be In Wisconsin

Wisconsin is a great state, but even the best states have areas that are worse than others. A new study looked at those areas and created a list of the most dangerous places in Wisconsin. This is a quick look at The 8 Most Dangerous Places in Wisconsin. How They...
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Promising signs for Wisconsin gun-deer hunt

Proposed changes to the transit center include an overhang and space for apartments or offices. Action 2 News gets reaction from Republican Congressman Glenn Grothman and the Outagamie County Democratic Party chair. FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Roads turn slippery, more snow north. Updated: 1 hour ago. Temperatures fall below freezing. Be...
WISCONSIN STATE
marquettewire.org

Marquette reacts to miderm election results

Around Wisconsin, people lined up Nov. 8 to elect government officials in the 2022 midterm elections. The races were close between new and incumbent candidates in Wisconsin. Incumbent Republican Senator Ron Johnson won, beating former Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes by 1% of the vote. Meanwhile in the gubernatorial race, incumbent Democratic Governor Tony Evers also won the election by 3.4% against Republican candidate Tim Michels.
WISCONSIN STATE
seehafernews.com

Gas Prices Rebound in Eastern Wisconsin

After a week that saw double-digit increases in local gas prices, motorists are getting an even greater reprieve at the pump. According to the AAA Gas Prices website, over the past week, gas prices fell an average of 22 cents in Manitowoc County to $3.63, while Sheboygan County saw a 24-cent dip to $3.54.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Hunters pump up Wisconsin's economy

Michelle Saldana wants to make sure her son gets justice. A Ripon High School student with cerebral palsy is raising money for robotic legs so she can walk across the stage when she receives her diploma. Updated: 6 hours ago. Cruz Beltran, 17, was laid to rest this weekend. A...
WISCONSIN STATE

