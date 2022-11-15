It is time to stop the political gamesmanship in Madison. In the four years since Tony Evers was first elected Governor, his Republican opponents have been working to strip him of his power. One way they have done that is by refusing to confirm the Governor’s appointments to state boards and committees. Republicans who control the Legislature simply refused to hold confirmation hearings for Evers’ appointments and in some cases those positions, held by Republican appointees have refused to step down. Amazingly, the courts have said that is OK, since technically there aren’t vacancies because current members whose terms have expired have refused to step down. That is not the way this is supposed to work. Governor Evers, during a stop in La Crosse last week called on legislative leaders to work with him, and to stop blocking his political appointments. He is still waiting for a response. Our legislative leaders should stop stomping their feet and approve Evers’ appointments so our democracy can function fairly, the way it was intended.

MADISON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO