CBS 58
Evers and Republicans both want tax cuts, but different ones
WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- Speaking after touring a training center in Madison, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers followed up on a campaign promise he made on the campaign trail. "The same middle-class tax cut we did in the last budget," Evers said. At an August campaign stop in Milwaukee, Evers announced...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin DHS: Free COVID tests available to residents, once a month
MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announced on Thursday, Nov. 17 that Wisconsinites can now order free at-home rapid COVID-19 tests and have them delivered directly to their house through the state-supported Say Yes! COVID Test program. Starting now, all Wisconsin households are eligible to place...
CBS 58
'I just want to win': Wisconsin Republicans want to move on from Trump, but some are reluctant
MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A group of Wisconsin Republicans believe it's time to move on from former President Donald Trump after a string of statewide defeats and underperforming in crucial counties during the midterm elections, but some lawmakers are keeping him close days after he launched his 2024 candidacy.
wizmnews.com
Time to hold confirmation hearings for Evers appointees
It is time to stop the political gamesmanship in Madison. In the four years since Tony Evers was first elected Governor, his Republican opponents have been working to strip him of his power. One way they have done that is by refusing to confirm the Governor’s appointments to state boards and committees. Republicans who control the Legislature simply refused to hold confirmation hearings for Evers’ appointments and in some cases those positions, held by Republican appointees have refused to step down. Amazingly, the courts have said that is OK, since technically there aren’t vacancies because current members whose terms have expired have refused to step down. That is not the way this is supposed to work. Governor Evers, during a stop in La Crosse last week called on legislative leaders to work with him, and to stop blocking his political appointments. He is still waiting for a response. Our legislative leaders should stop stomping their feet and approve Evers’ appointments so our democracy can function fairly, the way it was intended.
WSAW
Be aware of Wisconsin’s trespass law for a safe hunting season
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - A safe and successful hunting season begins with hunters and rural landowners understanding Wisconsin’s trespass law. According to the law, individuals who wish to hunt on land owned by someone else must obtain written or verbal permission. “Ask before you enter and make sure there...
cwbradio.com
Nebraska Judge Orders Wisconsin Company to Comply With Federal Investigation After Allegedly Using Child Labor
(By Joe Schulz, Wisconsin Public Radio) A Nebraska judge has ordered a Wisconsin-based company to comply with a federal investigation into allegations that it used child labor. According to Joe Schulz with Wisconsin Public Radio, last week, the U.S. Department of Labor sued Packers Sanitation Services Inc., or PSSI, which...
New lawsuit alleges illegal delegation at Wisconsin Elections Commission
(The Center Square) – A new lawsuit says the state's election commissioners are criminally negligent for not doing their jobs. The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty on Thursday filed the lawsuit, claiming the Wisconsin Elections Commission is illegally acting without votes from commissioners. “According to state law, it is the Commission’s responsibility as a whole to respond to such complaints, not to assign the duty to another,” WILL’s Lucas...
WBAY Green Bay
INTERVIEW: A closer look at Wisconsin’s election numbers
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - We are one week removed from the 2022 midterm election. While some results nationally are still being tabulated, the numbers in Wisconsin show Democratic Gov. Tony Evers winning a second term and Republican U.S. Senator Ron Johnson winning a third term -- the major races on the ticket splitting for the first time since 1998.
shepherdexpress.com
Collectively, We Helped Save Wisconsin's Democracy
Minocqua Brewing Company not only makes great beer, but it also is a company with a point of view. For more information about the brewery and their Super PAC, please click here. Hello friends,. What an emotional week it has been!. In short, here's what I'm over the moon about.
Wisconsin Officials Warn Residents Of USPS Scam
Officials from a Wisconsin town are warning residents about yet another scam going around and it could happen anywhere else in the state and in Minnesota, so it's best to brush up on it so you don't become a victim. There is a scam for absolutely everything these days. Scammers...
On Milwaukee
Which day do Wisconsinites find "the most Christmassy" of the season?
Snuggle up with some holiday cheer as OnMilwaukee shares stories of everything merry and bright in the spirit of the season. People have hot takes on when it's appropriate to start getting into the Christmas spirit. Some, like myself, already have their tree up and twinkling. Others have firm personal rules against busting out Christmas adornments and music until after Thanksgiving.
Wisconsin DHS to cover 91% of nursing home cost for Medicaid members next year
According to DHS, demand for long-term care services will rise faster than the workforce will grow in the coming years. A significant amount of the increase will go toward wages and benefits.
wpr.org
A few small Wisconsin towns are rejecting federal coronavirus relief funding
Hundreds of millions of dollars in federal coronavirus relief funding are being funneled to local governments across Wisconsin as part of the American Rescue Plan Act, a massive federal stimulus package. But a few small Wisconsin communities have turned down the money. Four Wisconsin communities — the town of Wood...
wizmnews.com
Wisconsin’s $6 billion budget surplus; breaking down state’s US Senate race
Political blowhard, Adam Murphy, joined La Crosse Talk PM on Tuesday. La Crosse Talk PM airs weekdays at 5:07 p.m. Listen on the WIZM app, online here, or on 92.3 FM / 1410 AM / 106.7 FM (north of Onalaska). Find all the podcasts here or subscribe to La Crosse Talk PM wherever you get your podcasts.
The Most Dangerous Places To Be In Wisconsin
Wisconsin is a great state, but even the best states have areas that are worse than others. A new study looked at those areas and created a list of the most dangerous places in Wisconsin. This is a quick look at The 8 Most Dangerous Places in Wisconsin. How They...
WBAY Green Bay
Promising signs for Wisconsin gun-deer hunt
Heading up north? Doctors want you to be aware of a unique illness
As some in Wisconsin may be starting to think about heading north for the start of hunting season, local health experts say those people should be aware of a respiratory illness that is largely unique to northern Wisconsin.
marquettewire.org
Marquette reacts to miderm election results
Around Wisconsin, people lined up Nov. 8 to elect government officials in the 2022 midterm elections. The races were close between new and incumbent candidates in Wisconsin. Incumbent Republican Senator Ron Johnson won, beating former Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes by 1% of the vote. Meanwhile in the gubernatorial race, incumbent Democratic Governor Tony Evers also won the election by 3.4% against Republican candidate Tim Michels.
seehafernews.com
Gas Prices Rebound in Eastern Wisconsin
After a week that saw double-digit increases in local gas prices, motorists are getting an even greater reprieve at the pump. According to the AAA Gas Prices website, over the past week, gas prices fell an average of 22 cents in Manitowoc County to $3.63, while Sheboygan County saw a 24-cent dip to $3.54.
WBAY Green Bay
Hunters pump up Wisconsin's economy
