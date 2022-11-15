Read full article on original website
Kosair Shrine Center has been converted into a Christmas Wonderland with items you can take home
LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Get into the Christmas spirit and help out some great organizations. WDRB's Keith Kaiser explored the Christmas Wonderland at the Kosair Shrine Center. The many decorated trees and wreaths have converted the Kosair Shrine Center into a Winter Wonderland. This fund-raising event helps the Kosair Shrine...
Men revisit Louisville shooting locations seen in Bill Murray's 'Stripes'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- To the drivers passing by, Matt Lish and his nephew, Samuel, look like really enthusiastic tourists. They're pointing and taking pictures. In reality, they're homegrown "movie dudes": the kind of guys who know their favorite films, word-for-word, and aren't afraid to recite those lines to whoever will listen.
Downtown Jeffersonville's ice skating rink returns this Christmas season
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Tickets are now available for Jeff on Ice, the outdoor ice skating rink that will return on Nov. 26 at The Depot on Michigan Avenue. Tickets are $12 per session and include skate rentals. Each session is 50 minutes and starts at the top of each hour.
Neighborhood built around Bardstown Road now officially named the 'Original Highlands'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The neighborhood built around Bardstown Road is now officially named the "Original Highlands." It specifically includes the area bound by Broadway, Bardstown Road, Baxter and Winter avenues. The "Highlands area" actually refers to several neighborhoods, such as Cherokee Triangle, Tyler Park, Deer Park and a few...
Site of original Iroquois Homes to be redeveloped into senior living apartments
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of Louisville has plans to redevelop a vacant property in south Louisville into senior living apartments. The site off Bicknell Avenue was once known as Iroquois Homes, a low-income housing block with about 850 units. Several years ago, those homes were demolished in phases, and, currently, the lot sits empty.
$1 million donation will help UofL transform downtown Louisville green space
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A $1 million pledge from the Trager family will turn Founders Square in downtown Louisville into an urban green space with native trees and plants. The Trager family donated the money to the University of Louisville's Christina Lee Brown Envirome Institute. The money will be used to turn Founders Square — at 5th Street and Muhammad Ali Boulevard — into an outdoor laboratory to research innovative ideas in urban greening.
Environmental activist Erin Brockovich to speak at IUS next month as part of Sanders Speaker Series
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Environmental activist Erin Brockovich will speak at IU Southeast in New Albany next month. Brockovich is the keynote speaker for the Sanders Speaker Series at the university. Made famous in the Oscar-winning 2000 film named after her, Brockovich used her legal background to influence the largest...
Chipotle Mexican Grill opens in Fern Creek on Bardstown Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new Chipotle Mexican Grill officially opened Wednesday on Bardstown Road in Fern Creek. There are now six Chipotle restaurants in Louisville and 25 in Kentucky. The restaurant has a "Chipotlane," which allows patrons to pick up digital orders without entering the restaurant. "Chipotlanes are the...
IMAGES | Take a look inside Topgolf 3 days before its grand opening in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Topgolf's 82nd venue and its first in Kentucky opens Friday in St. Matthews. The three-story, 67,000-square-foot building at Oxmoor Center features an outdoor driving range with climate-controlled golf bays, giving pros and amateurs a shot at the fun year-round. Pricing runs between $28 to $48 an hour for use one of the 102 climate-controlled hitting bays.
Entertainment mini-golf concept Puttshack plans new location in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A one-of-a-kind mini golf experience is coming to Louisville. Puttshack is set to open in the Oxmoor Center, offering a tech-infused style of mini golf. The ball you use tracks your score for you and offers bonus points on certain holes. "Known for its authentic regional...
Louisville's international airport celebrates 75 years with announcement of nonstop route
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It has been 75 years and the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport is expecting what could be its biggest year yet. The birthday celebration on Tuesday was marked by the announcement of a new route that will be in place just in time for next year's Kentucky Derby. To celebrate, there was a cake fit for a champ, decorated with images of boxing legend Muhammad Ali and various airlines. That cake exemplified the sweet success the airport was celebrating on its 75th birthday.
Engineer from Shelbyville who now works at NASA explains goals of Artemis I launch
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- She's Kentucky's very own representative at NASA'S Ground Control. Alora Mazarakis, 26, is a UofL Speed School graduate who grew up in Shelbyville, Kentucky. Now she works as an engineer on the launch team for Artemis I, the first of a series of NASA space missions that aims to return humans to the moon, and eventually, send them to Mars.
Designs released for conversion of two busy one-way streets in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than 900 people in Louisville have died in crashes since 2014. That's according to Vision Zero Louisville, the initiative aiming to have zero traffic deaths by 2050. In a study reported by Smart Growth America, pedestrian deaths have increased 62% since 2008. Traffic studies show...
UofL Health holds community event to celebrate new hospital in Bullitt County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- People living in Bullitt County left their mark on the area's new hospital on Tuesday. Construction on U of L Health's South Hospital started last year. The $75 million expansion project will create a full-service hospital with expanded care, including 40 in-patient beds and an intensive care unit.
JCPS elementary school holds surprise party for beloved substitute teacher's 80th birthday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A big birthday celebration was held at a Jefferson County Public Schools elementary school on Tuesday. Students and staff at Byck Elementary held a massive surprise party for a beloved substitute teacher. Dora McDougle is celebrating a milestone 80th birthday. She's been a longtime substitute at...
Travis Egan prepares for region final as third generation quarterback starring for Bullitt East
MT. WASHINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) -- The success of this year's Bullitt East football team is bringing back fond memories for some Charger fans. The Egan name is once again synonymous with football excellence at the school. Senior quarterback Travis Egan learned the game from his father Brandon, who coached him...
Starbucks workers in Louisville join nationwide strike to protest working conditions
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Starbucks coffee drinkers who showed up Thursday morning for a cup at the Factory Lane location were met by employees with megaphones and a message as local workers took part in a nationwide strike they're calling the "Red Cup Rebellion." About a dozen workers with signs...
Half of staff calls out sick at Knight Middle School over new principal selection, ongoing concerns
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- About half the staff at Louisville's Knight Middle School called out sick Thursday, in part due to the naming of its new principal. "We're calling out sick because we need our voices heard," said Knight Middle School resource teacher Stephanie Mack. Staff called it a "sick...
CRAWFORD | No legs, all heart: Johnson inspires on the court for Moore Middle School
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – On the basketball court, you don’t realize what Josiah Johnson sees until you sit down and become conscious of it. What he sees is a jumble of legs, feet, knees, squeaking sneakers around the bouncing ball. He is surrounded by a chaotic chorus line of kicking and cutting and jumping.
2 people shot as police investigate scene in Louisville's Audubon neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people were shot Wednesday afternoon near the Audubon neighborhood. Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell said officers responded around 2:45 p.m. to Norton Audubon Hospital after two people had been transported there in private vehicles after being shot. Both were later transported to University of Louisville Hospital, where they are expected to survive.
