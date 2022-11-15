ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Men revisit Louisville shooting locations seen in Bill Murray's 'Stripes'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- To the drivers passing by, Matt Lish and his nephew, Samuel, look like really enthusiastic tourists. They're pointing and taking pictures. In reality, they're homegrown "movie dudes": the kind of guys who know their favorite films, word-for-word, and aren't afraid to recite those lines to whoever will listen.
Site of original Iroquois Homes to be redeveloped into senior living apartments

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of Louisville has plans to redevelop a vacant property in south Louisville into senior living apartments. The site off Bicknell Avenue was once known as Iroquois Homes, a low-income housing block with about 850 units. Several years ago, those homes were demolished in phases, and, currently, the lot sits empty.
$1 million donation will help UofL transform downtown Louisville green space

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A $1 million pledge from the Trager family will turn Founders Square in downtown Louisville into an urban green space with native trees and plants. The Trager family donated the money to the University of Louisville's Christina Lee Brown Envirome Institute. The money will be used to turn Founders Square — at 5th Street and Muhammad Ali Boulevard — into an outdoor laboratory to research innovative ideas in urban greening.
Chipotle Mexican Grill opens in Fern Creek on Bardstown Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new Chipotle Mexican Grill officially opened Wednesday on Bardstown Road in Fern Creek. There are now six Chipotle restaurants in Louisville and 25 in Kentucky. The restaurant has a "Chipotlane," which allows patrons to pick up digital orders without entering the restaurant. "Chipotlanes are the...
IMAGES | Take a look inside Topgolf 3 days before its grand opening in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Topgolf's 82nd venue and its first in Kentucky opens Friday in St. Matthews. The three-story, 67,000-square-foot building at Oxmoor Center features an outdoor driving range with climate-controlled golf bays, giving pros and amateurs a shot at the fun year-round. Pricing runs between $28 to $48 an hour for use one of the 102 climate-controlled hitting bays.
Louisville's international airport celebrates 75 years with announcement of nonstop route

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It has been 75 years and the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport is expecting what could be its biggest year yet. The birthday celebration on Tuesday was marked by the announcement of a new route that will be in place just in time for next year's Kentucky Derby. To celebrate, there was a cake fit for a champ, decorated with images of boxing legend Muhammad Ali and various airlines. That cake exemplified the sweet success the airport was celebrating on its 75th birthday.
Engineer from Shelbyville who now works at NASA explains goals of Artemis I launch

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- She's Kentucky's very own representative at NASA'S Ground Control. Alora Mazarakis, 26, is a UofL Speed School graduate who grew up in Shelbyville, Kentucky. Now she works as an engineer on the launch team for Artemis I, the first of a series of NASA space missions that aims to return humans to the moon, and eventually, send them to Mars.
2 people shot as police investigate scene in Louisville's Audubon neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people were shot Wednesday afternoon near the Audubon neighborhood. Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell said officers responded around 2:45 p.m. to Norton Audubon Hospital after two people had been transported there in private vehicles after being shot. Both were later transported to University of Louisville Hospital, where they are expected to survive.
