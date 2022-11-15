ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

SFGate

'Momentous:' US advances largest dam demolition in history

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — U.S. regulators approved a plan Thursday to demolish four dams on a California river and open up hundreds of miles of salmon habitat that would be the largest dam removal and river restoration project in the world when it goes forward. The Federal Energy Regulatory...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

California Democratic Rep. Porter reelected after tough race

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Democratic Rep. Katie Porter was reelected Thursday after a bruising campaign in Southern California, where she spent over $24 million to defend her seat in a closely divided coastal district. With nearly all the votes counted, Porter defeated Republican Scott Baugh, a former legislator, 51.6%...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Sen. Cassidy says he will not join Louisiana governor race

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy announced Friday that he has decided not to run for Louisiana governor next year, opting instead to focus on his work in the Senate. “When I was elected to the United States Senate, I was given a job to...
LOUISIANA STATE

