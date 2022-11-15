ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zelenskyy lays out 10-point peace plan for Ukraine at G20, including withdrawal of Russian troops and 'all for all' prisoner swap

By Sophia Ankel
 3 days ago
World leaders attend a working session on food and energy security during the G20 Summit in Nusa Dua, Indonesia, on November 15, 2022. Leon Neal/Getty Images
  • Zelenskyy virtually addressed world leaders at the G20 summit in Bali on Tuesday.
  • He told them that Russia's war must end, and proposed a 10-step peace plan.
  • The plan includes ensuring nuclear and food safety, and an "all for all" prisoner swap.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday laid out a 10-point peace plan for peace, which includes the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine and an "all for all" prisoner swap.

Speaking in a virtual address at the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, Zelenskyy said the war should be ended "justly and on the basis of the UN Charter and international law," according to an official transcript of the speech.

"I am convinced now is the time when the Russian destructive war must and can be stopped," he said.

Zelenskyy also proposed a 10-step peace plan, which includes the following:

  1. Radiation and nuclear safety
  2. Food security
  3. Energy security
  4. Release of prisoners and deportees
  5. Implementation of the UN Charter
  6. Withdrawal of Russian troops and cessation of hostilities
  7. Justice
  8. Ecocide and the protection of the environment
  9. Prevention of escalation
  10. Confirmation of the end of the war

Chief among Zelenskyy's requests was for G20 leaders to use their power to "make Russia abandon nuclear threats" and to implement a price cap on energy imported from Moscow.

He also called for an "all for all" prisoner swap with Russia, saying: "Thousands of our people — military and civilians — are in Russian captivity. We must release all these people … we must unite for the sake of the only realistic model of the release of prisoners — 'all for all.'"

Russian President Vladimir Putin did not attend the event, sending his foreign minister Sergei Lavrov instead.

Zelenskyy mocked Putin's absence in his speech, repeatedly addressing the leaders as the "G19."

His address comes after Moscow ordered a withdrawal of troops from Kherson — the largest city that was occupied by Russian forces since the start of the invasion in February.

It marked one of the most significant setbacks for Putin in the Ukraine war so far.

Zelenskyy visited the city on Monday, where he promised jubilant residents that Ukraine would reclaim control of all of its occupied territories.

In his speech to the G20, Zelenskyy accused Russia of turning the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant into a radioactive bomb that can explode at any moment.

He also said that Russia was trying to turn the cold into a weapon against millions of Ukrainians, having destroyed about 40% of the country's energy infrastructure through air strikes.

